News Backgrounder RR graffiti appears here to stay WindsorOntarioNews.com Dec 9 2016 It’s been called “travelling art,” the “longest modern art museum,” “outsider art,” but it all adds up to one thing – vandalism – and a scourge to railways throughout North America. And it doesn’t seem like it will be ending anytime soon. A quick survey of Canadian railways found there are no comprehensive programs to deal with the issue, which seems to afflict the majority of rail cars where the graffiti ranges from gang tags to full blown mural-type art……The Railway Association of Canada - “the voice” of the country’s railroads representing more than 50 freight and passenger carriers - when asked about remediation and prevention efforts against graffiti, directed WON.com to the individual railways themselves……At best, railways will prosecute taggers for “trespassing” on rail property or clean small or egregious examples, but that’s about all. “The cost of repairing the damage on rail cars is extensive and expensive as CP must remove the car from service and have it repainted,” said CPR’s Salem Woodrow. “If the graffiti is extreme or vulgar, causes a safety concern or damages the safety and specification markings, the rail car will be removed from service at the first available opportunity.” She said if taggers, for example, are charged with mischief and trespassing, CPR “will seek restitution” for repainting, which could cost up to $100,000 per car. Woodrow also said her company actively monitors and patrols yards. “We find that the majority of vandalism is not taking place in rail yards, but in other areas along our network such as in sidings and storage areas”……For Canadian National, the “first concern” is with danger to the trespasser. “People who are painting or tagging rail cars are placing themselves in danger,” CN spokesman Patrick Waldron said. “Graffiti is defacing private property and to do it a person has to trespass on railroad property or on railroad equipment. And that’s not only illegal but it’s extremely dangerous.” He said there are no facilities for wholesale cleaning of tagged cars, noting that many are not owned by his road but by another company…..Ivan Pratt, general yardmaster for the Essex Terminal Railway, said tagging does take place in Windsor. “We’ve got locations here in certain areas in our rail yards that they like to hit.” He said the ETR does clean smaller instances of graffiti from its buildings and signal boxes. “Because if you leave it out there for other people to see, that encourages more of it.” Councillor surprised by reaction WindsorOntarioNews.com October 28 2016 Ward 10 councillor Paul Borelli can’t figure out why he got such a hostile reaction last week at city council’s transportation standing committee. One cycling advocate angrily left the meeting and another, shot off a “scathing” letter condemning the councillor, according to Borelli, to which he didn’t reply. “If it’s a letter that makes sense then I respond,” he said. “It was not a good letter because (the writer) misrepresented everything.” The meeting was discussing, and eventually approved, funding a $20,000 study to carry out safety audits for cyclists at four major intersections. “I’m not sure why they got upset, I was trying to help them,” a partly-surprised, partly-bemused Borelli said. “I was trying to help the situation and not in any way be confrontational or try to demean the good work that they’re (cycling advocates) doing.” Borelli, himself a cyclist, also said he has supported bike infrastructure by the city, such as continued funding for the BUMP (Bicycle Use Master Plan) path network and the $2.4 million for a cycling tunnel through the dangerous Dougall Ave. railway underpass. But his offence apparently was to describe some cyclists’ behaviors he and his constituents have witnessed, which might go to the heart of why there are accidents involving cyclists. Borelli says he recently personally surveyed cyclists and found six of eight wearing hoodies which can obstruct "peripheral vision." Others were listening with earbuds, and/or driving on sidewalks. “Two of them had bags of groceries in the handlebars and they did not seem very safe,” he said. Borelli said he gets calls “from many people who are older in my ward – and my ward is a more mature group - and they complain constantly abut sidewalk travel which is illegal by cyclists. They do complain about people with grocery bags, then they’re wobbly all over the place on the sidewalk.” Added the councillor, “Let’s get down to the real reasons why there are accidents. And you can’t blame just motorists.” Fighting words, it seems. Certain sexual assault victims also have second class status WindsorOntarioNews.com Sept. 22 2016 In all the current debate over how society views the crime of sexual assault and the trauma of sexual assault victims, one could add to the list of grievances, at least in Ontario, the fact certain groups of victims are treated like second class citizens. It might not be surprising that they are some of the province’s poorest. Last year, a select legislative committee recommended that this situation change. Queen’s Park has yet to act on it. The Select Committee on Sexual Violence and Harassment said it’s beyond time to lift the ban on award limits after civil litigation or settlements for people who are on social assistance or disability. Those on Ontario Works can only keep $25,000 (true for all personal injury cases including sexual assaults). The rest of the money has to be turned over to the government. Under the Ontario Disability Support Program claimants can keep $100,000 but must turn the rest over. Robert Talach, a London lawyer who has represented such victims, says the government actions are essentially “stealing.” Toronto lawyer Elizabeth Grace told Law Times newspaper that the awards amount to “second rate” compensation. She called it nothing less than an “access to justice” issue. “What it does is give (survivors) a discounted compensation. Others who are not poor, who are not vulnerable or disenfranchised ….. get their full compensation.” To add insult to injury the $25,000 and $100,000 amounts date from 1990 and 1997 respectively and have not kept up with inflation ($41,000 and $142,000 in today’s dollars). The government says it is reviewing the recommendations and has two years to do so. Grace said making the changes is not rocket science – they don’t require going to the legislature, just updating regulations. There is precedent where recipients receive full compensation and keep benefits, such as under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement and the Walkerton (contaminated water) Compensation Plan. Marion Overholt, executive director of Legal Assistance of Windsor (picture above), said it’s time the award limits should be reviewed. “Where a recipient receives an amount over the limit, they have to exit social assistance, live off their settlement and account for how the money was spent. If the ministry deems the expenditure to be inadequate and overpayment can be set up or they can be refused further assistance. It becomes very complicated and difficult for recipients as a result.” Ruling means police now subject to different standard for guilt WindsorOntarioNews.com August 2 2016 A recent court decision shows that police officers should be subject to a new standard of proof of guilt than average members of the public. The decision is in Jacobs v. Ottawa (Police Service) and was made by the Ontario Court of Appeal. In criminal matters guilt requires proof beyond reasonable doubt. In civil matters it’s based on the balance of probabilities. But in the appeal court decision police disciplinary boards are now required to establish a police officer’s guilt based on “clear and convincing evidence.” It’s a ruling that has drawn complaints of a double standard between police and the average citizen. “The decision only serves to further inoculate police from appropriate scrutiny,” Ontario criminal lawyer Michael Spratt told Law Times. Toronto criminal lawyer James Morton says it will “make it more difficult to discipline police officers.” (There have been several highly controversial police disciplinary cases in Windsor over the past decade or so.) Moreover, the crux of a criminal case often is based on a police officer’s credibility or behaviour. Discipline hearings’ results can form major parts of the evidence, Morton says. An argument for a higher standard for police might be because of the highly important work they do and the fact they can be hugely impacted by negative findings, Spratt said. But he said that’s all the more reason for making sure police aren’t treated any differently from anyone else, regardless of the work they do or the consequences. Vanessa Burkoski affair gets curiouser and curiouser WindsorOntarioNews.com June 30 3016 Curiouser and curiouser. The London Free Press reports that there is an alternative scenario from that being put out by recently fired former London Health Sciences Centre (and former Windsor Regional Hospital official) chief nursing executive Vanessa Burkoski. Burkoski said she was fired after refusing three times to go quietly and take a buy out after allegedly being let go because she participated in a May news conference by the Register Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO). She is Immediate Past President of the association, which released a report criticizing hospitals for increasingly replacing RNs with “less qualified and less expensive” health care professionals such as registered practical nurses, as has been done recently - and controversially - in Windsor. The report is called Mind the Safety Gap. Burkoski was “shocked” by the dismissal and there has been a rallying cry to support her including a petition with more than 2000 names calling on health minister Dr. Eric Hoskins to conduct an independent investigation. “It is clear RNAO’s immediate past president was fired for speaking out,” the RNAO says. “It is also clear that RNAO members will not sit quietly when nurses are muzzled or fired if they choose to speak out.” No word, however, from the hospital about why it fired her. Until now. Murray Glendining, the LHSC’s CEO, still isn’t going public because this is a matter of employee confidentiality. But the Free Press reports that he did send emails to health centre staff though still not disclosing the reason for the termination. Glendining said in one email that, because of the confidentiality policy, “a very one-sided and factually inaccurate account of events formed the public record on the matter.” A week earlier, in another email, he said: “I would like to convey to you, on behalf of the entire senior leadership team, that staff and patient safety has been — and remains — an overriding priority at LHSC and this commitment is unwavering. Allegations to the contrary are completely inaccurate and disappointing.” Photo: RNAO Transgendered male tells of shocking nightclub beating WindsorOntarioNews.com May 24 2016 This is not a Windsor story but the facts are so shocking, and the case so under-reported in Canada’s national media, that WON.com is reporting the case. In January 2014 Cesar Lewis and three friends attended the Sugar Daddys Nightclub in Mississauga. Lewis self-identifies as “transgender neutral questioning transgender male” according to an Ontario Human Rights Tribunal decision, which awarded him $15,000. He and another transgendered male used the men’s washroom, not the women’s, because, he testified, he felt safer because using the women’s room in the past had resulted in “negative experiences” like “stares and negative comments.” But, as they were at the urinals, a club security guard banged on the door and ordered them out: “Hey you need to get out of the male washroom.” The guard then dragged Lewis out while he was still urinating. The guard then “Yelled, ‘You freaks need to get your fucking faggot asses out of this club.’” Then, “(the guard) grabbed the applicant by the hair and shirt and proceeded to drag him out of the washroom, through the entire club, and out the front door. The applicant was tossed out of the nightclub and felt like ‘yesterday’s trash.’” Another guard said, ‘“Look at this faggot shit’ and ‘If you come here and use the male washroom again little girl, you and your friend will be dragged out and we’ll bring you behind the building this time’”. Lewis and his male friend wanted their coats returned. “When the applicant’s male friend demanded the return of the applicant’s coat check ticket, the second security guard grabbed the applicant’s friend by his face, pushed him against the wall and said, ‘Didn’t I tell you faggot dykes to leave.’ He held the applicant’s friend’s face for 30 to 60 seconds, squeezing aggressively. The applicant stepped in and tried to remove the guard’s hand from his friend’s face, and demanded that he let go. The second security guard backhanded the applicant in his face. Then all three security guards started to physically assault the applicant by pushing him to the ground, kicked him approximately 10 times in the back and head, and punched him approximately 10 times.” The tribunal awarded Lewis $15,000. Sugar Daddys didn’t contest nor show up at the hearing. Criminal charges? Lewis met with Peel regional Police and an occurrence report was filed. But police spokesman Sgt. Matt Small told WON.com, Lewis did not follow-up with the investigating officer, whose calls, “weren’t returned, (the officer) was having just difficulties getting the victim and I guess his friends…..in to obtain a formal statement.” Hence no charges were laid. Opt Out ad campaign continues WindsorOntarioNews.com April 14 2016 Advertisements by the City of Windsor and Town of Tecumseh urging charities to opt out of a multi-million dollar lawsuit continue to run online. Windsor Ontario News.com this week found instances of the ads showing up on Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Finance (screen grab left). The city and town were supposed to have yanked the ads after a Jan. 29 court order. The municipalities were back in court this month after lawyers from the charities, led by the Windsor-Essex County ALS Society, sought a contempt of court ruling for continuing the ad campaign after Jan. 29. But that ad campaign was different than this one. Those were radio ads that ran in February. The city’s lawyer argued the spots had already been recorded and provided no “new information.” Additionally an online media interview with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was about a legal matter related to the campaign and also provided no new information. But no mention was made about an ongoing web campaign, and possibly others, which presumably also were to have ended with the January court ruling. The city and town are asking charities to opt out of the suit because a successful court decision could put the municipalities – and taxpayers – on the hook for as much as $70 million owed to charities dating back to the early 1990s. The charities, in a case that began several years ago, brought the action because they believe they were overcharged bingo licence fees. But the decision handed down in January by Superior Court Justice Terrence Patterson might continue to leave the municipalities an avenue to continue advertising. In the order, the judge says: “that there be no further information from the city of Windsor concerning the Opt-Out Campaign” and that “this court orders that information and communications about the opt-out campaign that already exists may remain in place.” (Emphasis ours.) So the same arguments the municipalities have been making about the radio ads and Dilkens’s interviews could be applied to ongoing advertising, including these web ads. High taxes stifling downtown? City's top official says no WindsorOntarioNews.com March 15 2016 There is a school of thought that thinks the principal reason for what ails commercial and retail development downtown is the high business taxes. But that’s not true, according to the city’s chief administrative officer Onorio Colluci. He should know. Before being appointed to the position in January Colluci was the city’s CFO and Treasurer since 2006…. “I’ve heard these comments about Windsor taxes being high for commercial but that’s not supported by the empirical data,” he said…..The “Bible on these things” is the BMA Management Consulting Inc. annual municipal study. “For commercial taxes they look at taxes per square foot,” Colluci said. The study breaks it into four categories – Office building, Neighbourhood commercial, Hotels and Motels. These average costs per square foot or per unit. Here’s how Windsor rates for municipalities with population more than 100,000, a total of 24 Ontario municipalities……Office building - Windsor $2.34 sq. ft., the average is $3.37 sq.ft. (Windsor is the lowest of 24 municipalities)…..Neighbourhood commercial - Windsor $3.40 sq. ft., average is $4.16 sq.ft. (Windsor is the lowest of 24 municipalities)…..Hotels - Windsor is $1,294 per unit, average is $1620 per unit (Windsor is 7th lowest of the 24 municipalities)…..Motels - Windsor is $1407 per unit, the average is $1,398 per unit (Windsor is essentially at the average).....(Updated March 16/16): But here’s what a couple of prominent downtowners have to say: Larry Horwitz, chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, called commercial taxes “one of the highest rates around” and this combined with utility costs make it “one of the elephants in the room.” He also called multi-residential rates “some of the highest in the country.”…..On the other hand, downtown city councillor Rino Bortolin said commercial rates don’t “prohibit” development. “I do think business taxes in that category are in the range of average compared to other municipalities of the same size.” He said what’s stymying growth is the “simple equation” of lack of critical mass of people creating a “customer base.” Hospital to replace RNs with RPNs in non-critical areas WindsorOntarioNews.com February 9 2016 Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH), facing a substantial decline in funding, will be eliminating 80 Registered Nursing positions replacing them with the same number of Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs), who come with lower skill sets. But, says the hospital, that change will have no affect on care quality. Karen McCullough, WRH’s chief nursing executive, also says the Met campus – where the changes are taking pace (Hotel-Dieu Grace campus already has RPNs) – is unique in Ontario with having an entire RN model, “the last acute care campus in the province of Ontario that was truly an all RN model of care, the last people standing,” she said. Otherwise, “It’s very very common to see RPNs working in clinical units…..almost traditional if you will.”….. The hospital will see substantial savings: a high seniority RPN makes $27.50/hour vs. $44/hour for an RN……What’s the difference between an RN and RPN? In a word, education. RNs require four years university while RPNs need a two-year community college diploma. The result is “similar skills.” The difference is an RN’s extra years are “much deeper in theory, much much deeper in terms of critical thinking decision making – a lot more education that gives you the underlying reason for what you’re seeing,” McCullough said…..Where in the hospital will RPNs be placed? They’ll be working in in-patient medical/surgical units.” They won’t be working in critical care areas like the emergency department or intensive care units such as neo-natal intensive care. These are areas that have “high acuity patients, meaning most patients coming directly from the Emergency - patients acutely ill very well and could possibly be unpredictable in terms of what their physical condition is like.” McCullough adds “no disrespect to RPNs” but RNs, with more training “are much better equipped to do physical assessments, to actually link – say, critical lab values, together, and see the assessment of that patient in a very different way.” McCullough said 87 per cent of staff will remain RNs (there are 180 RPNs already at Hotel-Dieu Grace).….The hospital is “reasonably optimistic” that no RNs will actually be out of a job, hoping their numbers will be reduced through attrition. Photo: Google Maps Massive bingo lawsuit was launched by A'burg based org WindsorOntarioNews.com January 25 2016 The lawsuit brought against the City of Windsor and Town of Tecumseh over bingo fees has been brought by an Amherstburg-based organization called the Windsor-Essex County ALS Society. They’re not to be confused with the national ALS Society of Canada which had no knowledge of the class action. It’s “definitely not associated with our organization at all,” Rebecca Grima, ALS director of communications and marketing said. “It may be the ALS sector of Windsor-Essex which is a completely different organization.” The woman who’s the president of the Windsor-Essex County ALS Society is Sharon Colman. The first words she said when hearing that a reporter was on the phone line was, “You know what I’m going to say,” meaning she couldn’t comment on the lawsuit, which Windsor and Tecumseh are fighting in part by launching a massive opt out campaign asking charities that participated in local bingos not to participate as class members. The municipalities say they could be forced to pay, in Windsor’s case, more than $70 million, and as much as $7 million for Tecumseh, plus legal fees. “Unlike many lawsuits against a municipality, there is no insurance available to cover these claims,” the municipalities say. “If these claims succeed, the City and Town will need to look to the municipal tax base to pay what is owed – whether through property tax increases, reduced expenditure on services and capital projects, or through the sale of public assets,” according to their special website www.helpwindsortecumseh.com. The municipalities say the more charities opt out the less the potential financial impact on Windsor and Tecumseh, should plaintiffs win. The fees go back to bingo charges as long ago as the early-1990's 1993….. For their part, plaintiffs claim municipalities’ fees are “are so excessive that they have become a form of unconstitutional taxation,” and their case is detailed on their website at www.windsorbingoclassaction.ca..... Meanwhile the local ALS president, Colman, who said she couldn’t comment (nor is there any mention of the lawsuit on the organization's website), directed a reporter to ALS’s London-based lawyer Peter Kryworuk of Lerners LLP. Kryworuk also said he couldn’t discuss the case because of a “court ordered process” and pointed to the fact he was in court in Windsor today seeking to shut down the 120-day Windsor and Tecumseh campaign, which began earlier this month. Already the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation has acceded to the campaign and opted out. Go East to Maritimes, young students WindsorOntarioNews.com December 23 2015 Driving along a main Windsor thoroughfare a billboard shows a city that kind of looks like the Windsor skyline. There is water and downtown office buildings. But a closer looks shows an entirely different city – Halifax Nova Scotia. It’s a recruiting advertisement for a Maritime university. It’s unusual to see other universities advertising so publically in Windsor but to see one from as far away as Halifax might seem especially strange. Yes, Saint Mary’s University (SMU), located 2200 km away, has at least one billboard in deepest southwestern Ontario trying to lure local students to the east coast. The billboard has the caption: “The Right University Should Feel Like a Breath of Fresh Air.” And there’s the logo of university and the words “Halifax Nova Scotia.” Why is St. Mary’s advertising so far away? Spokesman Travis Smith said SMU “has always” done recruiting in this area “though this is the first year we've advertised with a billboard.” Smith said the university, which has almost 7500 students and 500 faculty and was established as far back as 1802, is “reaching out in a number of smaller cities in Ontario as part of this year's student recruitment efforts.” He said these cities are targeted because they “have a lot in common with Halifax, and we think we can offer a strong value proposition to potential students through our unique programs and characteristics.” Smith added that it’s “common practice” for universities to advertise outside their provinces “and we believe we are a good choice for students in Ontario.” Asked if there was anything meant by the reference to "fresh air" in a billboard located in industrial Windsor, Smith said, "All of these billboards ran in various Canadian markets, and the headlines speak to the unique strengths of the university." Last year SMU upset people in its own province when it advertised on Cape Breton Island, several hours away from Halifax. The University of Windsor this fall saw a 464 drop in the number of students. It may be surprising to see such a billboard especially one from a campus so distant but it’s all part of the university competition game with universities often recruiting outside their home bases. Lori Lewis, a spokeswoman for the University of Windsor, said that “most universities, Windsor included, advertise widely outside their own regions.” She referred more questions to the Council of Ontario Universities for a broader perspective on student recruiting across Ontario. But council spokeswoman Dayana Fraser said no person was immediately available to comment. “Unfortunately, due to holiday scheduling, we also don't have anyone available for comment.” Plan calls for pedestrian takeover of 8 kms of Windsor streets next summer WindsorOntarioNews.com December 2 2015 An event called Open Streets Windsor will likely see the city turning eight kilometres of its streets over to pedestrians next July and September. A proposal for a pilot project to convert several main thoroughfares from Sandwich Towne to Wyandotte Street East on two Sunday mornings goes before a city standing committee next week and likely to city council early in the new year. In all likelihood the route will be closed to motor traffic on Sundays July 17 and Sept. 18 from 9 am to 1 pm. The route passes through municipal electoral Wards 2, 3, 4, and 5 and includes five of Windsor’s nine business improvement areas - Olde Sandwich Towne, Downtown Windsor, Wyandotte Town Centre, Walkerville, and Ford City. Windsor would be joining a long list of cities across North America which have already been hosting Open Streets including London, Hamilton and Ann Arbor. The idea is to turn over the streets for a variety of purposes and have people “experience the streets” in a new way, city planner Michael Cooke said. “If it’s longer than a block or two it gives people a sense of space,” he said. The Open Streets concept was introduced here some time ago by Gil Penalosa, founder of Toronto-based 8-80 (a reference to people’s ages) Cities foundation, and was enthusiastically taken up by the former city council, which directed administration to research the idea and come up with a proposal. The plan calls for several so-called “activity hubs” at each kilometre along the route that could host several activities. A yoga group may want to conduct a class at one hub, the local health unit may want to provide tips on healthy living at another. There’s also a hub planned by the city to demonstrate new concepts for re-imagining University Avenue - a long term goal of the city - along which the route will run. “We’ll have some mock-ups of what the right of way could look like in the future,” Cooke said. That could mean tangible surfaces and even trees to show how the street could be changed to incorporate more landscaping, bike lanes or wider sidewalks. On the two Sundays businesses are also encouraged to take part and could indeed open during a time of the week they’re usually closed though the overall purpose is to be “non-commercial” in the sense that the event won’t be used, for example, to promote sidewalk sales, Cooke said. “We want people on the street and using it but if there was somebody who wanted to set up some tables and offer some outside merchandise I guess that’s something they’d normally be allowed to do anyway,” he said. The city would use police and as many as 200 volunteers to patrol intersections, some of which will be closed and others open to cross traffic. The $65,000 cost would be borne by the city, from the Environmental Master Plan and Community Energy and Sustainable Model budgets. In future years Open Streets Windsor could be altered and the route changed to include more or other business areas and neighbourhoods. Tilbury's Autoliv to the rescue? Maybe WindsorOntarioNews.com November 25 2015 Tilbury’s Autoliv airbag manufacturing facility is at full capacity and won’t be taking on any extra production, at least for the time being. Autoliv, a Swedish firm started by the man who invented the three point seat belt, is expected to take on more market share in wake of the Takata Corp. airbag scandal. But spokesman Tom Hajkus says the Tilbury plant, which opened in 1999, is “at capacity.” It currently has two shifts and its 170 workers are represented by Unifor. The plant makes the One Piece Woven side airbag for customers, the names of which Hajkus wouldn’t disclose for competitive reasons. The Tilbury operation is the “largest airbag manufacturer in Canada,” he said. The company also has plants in Collingwood and Markham, the latter which makes “active safety” electronic equipment such as “radar systems” which help protect motorists by detecting distances between vehicles. Air bags and seat belts are considered "passive safety" equipment. Hajkus didn’t close the door on additional production at Tilbury by, for example, adding a third overnight shift. Or as he put it "perhaps adding on more heads or another shift.” Surprising it wasn't done before WindsorOntarioNews.com October 9 2015 It makes so much sense it’s surprising it wasn’t done before. Since many technical college students seek to go into business for themselves why not help them by giving them entrepreneurship skills right on campus? That’s what St. Clair College (SCC) is doing with the September opening of its Genesis Entrepreneurship Centre, headed by well-known Windsor businessman Chris Ryan (Patrick O’Ryans, Howl at the Moon, Walkerville Brewery)……The former college bookstore in the front of the main south Windsor campus was converted to make way for the new centre, estimated at a cost less than $1 million. Maidstone’s Adine Builders Ltd. got the contract. “The bookstore condensed its space and moved to the back part of the building,” Ryan, entrepreneur in residence, said. “We’re right off the main hall of the main campus.” Alterations were done to the 2000 sq. ft. space creating four “boardroom style” work areas and five additional work spaces for students, Ryan’s office, and a reception area……The idea is to help students get their business off the ground and also alumni who might want to start a business or get their business reviewed. Ryan says the centre might eventually open to the general public. There’s no cost to students. Students are matched with mentors who have business experience……The centre is already seeing a fair number of customers. “We’re probably talking to about 20 to 25 students on a weekly basis that have business ideas,” Ryan said. He said since SCC teaches practical hands-on learning it’s natural that many students want to open their own businesses. “If you take for example our esthetics program or even our fashion design most of those students come out wanting to own their own hair salons or own their own clothing stores".....The centre is there to provide moral support - “hey, you can it” - to fundamental business skills. Ryan says, “You’ll have that background and that knowledge as to how to move it forward.” City mum on old Windsor Jail talks WindsorOntarioNews.com September 11 2015 Mum seems to be the word from Windsor’s mayor’s office regarding the status of the old Windsor Jail. The mayor’s office didn’t respond to requests for comment about apparently ongoing talks between the city and Infrastructure Ontario, which owns the building, now closed after the opening of the new Southwest Detention Centre on the city’s outskirts in July last year. The old jail was built in 1925 and “is heritage designated as part of the Sandwich Heritage Conservation District,” Windsor’s Heritage Planner John Calhoun said. The property, formerly run by the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, was decommissioned and turned over to the ministry that handles Ontario government properties, Infrastructure Ontario (IO), on March 31. “Since that time, IO has been conducting our due diligence work on the property. The prison has been declared surplus to the province and the plan is for disposition of this asset,” spokesman Ian McConachie said. As part of this process the building is first circulated to other levels of government and non-profit organizations to determine if they have an interest in buying the site at market price. The city did bite, according to McConachie. “During the circulation process the City of Windsor did express an interest and we have been in discussions with them regarding a potential direct sale.” Calhoun said he’s “not part of any negotiations” between Windsor the province. “However, the city council a few months ago told the province that the city is interested in the property. The same property includes the former Essex County Land Registry Office (used for jail administration) and the parking lot used for Mackenzie Hall (former Essex County Court House).” The city councillor for the area, John Elliott, (pictured) also didn’t have any information on the building’s future. “The last conversation I had with the mayor was that they had looked at it pretty much and I know they need some significant money to clean it up. But that was about it,” he said. Ideas for the building have centred on a museum, perhaps as an adjunct to the downtown museums with more of a community or west end focus. Olde Sandwich Towne, where the jail is located, is the oldest and more historic neighbourhood in Windsor. Elliott emphasized that whatever the future use of the jail it better be self-supporting and “not a burden on taxpayers.” He also wants community involvement in deciding its future. “Let’s make sure it’s just not a group of five or six people sitting around the table making that decision.” 30 per cent of new cable-stayed Ambassador Bridge design completed WindsorOntarioNews.com August 7 2015 The bridge company says it has 30 per cent of the design of a planned new cable-stayed bridge completed as it continues to press ahead to obtain approvals for a new six-lane span. “We’re at about 30 per cent design,” Stan Korosec, Director of Security and Canadian Government Relations, said……The bridge is estimated to cost $700 million, considerably less than the estimated government-backed $2 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge. The lesser amount is “because we don’t have to build any plazas,” as the Howe bridge has to do, Korosec said. The bridge would be six lanes compared to the current almost 90 year old Ambassador’s four lanes…..Recent media reports may have led to the misperception the bridge company wants to open two spans to traffic on a regular basis, which would fuel opposition that the project would vastly increase the amount of traffic spilling into Windsor and Detroit. In fact, should the new span, subject to government approvals, open, it would be the only span carrying regular traffic. The existing older bridge would be closed and used sparingly for special purposes. “Once that’s open the existing Ambassador Bridge we’ll close it and rehab it and then once that’s done that bridge…won’t be open to traffic per se,” Korosec said. He said it would rather be used for such purposes as maintenance staff to get back and forth or for emergency vehicles “if the main span is busy.” Or it could be used for “special events like the Detroit Free Press marathon.” It could also be used as a “local redundancy - say, there’s a bad accident on the new twin span then we can reroute traffic around it”…….Korosec said his company is expecting “imminent” approval from the U.S. Coast Guard to build the span now that the recent land swap between the firm and the City of Detroit at the foot of the new bridge has all but been completed. The only remaining permit is one from Transport Canada. And of course, he said, the company would have to sit down with the City of Windsor over the planned redevelopment of property in Windsor's Sandwich neighbourhood, where homes have been boarded up for years after the bridge company acquired the land for the new span, and which city council subsequently froze for redevelopment in an effort to protect the neighbourhood, and which has been the subject of litigation. Illustration: Ambassador Bridge Windsor-born Nosanchuk reportedly White House's fulcrum for Iran deal WindsorOntarioNews.com July 8 2015 White House aide and Windsor native Matt Nosanchuk is reportedly the point man to push American Jewish groups to support a new deal with Iran that would lift sanctions and delay the possibility of development of nuclear weapons. According to the Washington Free Beacon Nosanchuk, appointed White House liaison to the Jewish community in 2013, in a conference call Monday, advised liberal Jewish groups “to push a poll” favoring such a deal, which might be completed within days. The “strategy” call included more than 100 participants and was organized by the Ploughshares Fund, which the Beacon described as having “long been viewed as a pariah in the mainstream Jewish community. The group’s consistent attacks on Israel and criticism of its policies has unnerved and angered many Jewish leaders, including some in Congress.” The J Street poll found as many as 78 per cent of respondents in favor of the deal. Critics have said the poll asks a hypothetical question about a deal that does not exist. According to the Beacon Nosanchuk’s role “is generating controversy and suspicions that the White House is targeting the Jewish community as part of its campaign against critics who accuse the administration of having made excessive concessions to Iran.” Nosanchuk is the son of retired Windsor Provincial Court Judge Saul Nosanchuk but has been a long-time U.S. resident. Upon his parents’ divorce he moved to Detroit, where he attended elementary and high school, then obtained his undergraduate and law degrees at California’s Stanford University. Nosanchuk, 48 when appointed to the White House, has a strong civil rights background, a prime reason he was chosen for the post. He told the Canadian Jewish News that many U.S. and Canadian Jews, “have close ties and shared values and priorities.” Many American Jews, he said, “like me, have Canadian relatives, or were born in Canada.” Who is Frank Schiller? WindsorOntarioNews.com June 19 2015 Windsor-Tecumseh federal Liberal candidate Frank Schiller, 45, has been criticized as a parachute candidate. In other words, someone who has spent a good part of his life living in Ottawa but moving back home just to get his party’s nomination for the upcoming October election. “I think that’s just silly,” he said. After all, he was born and raised here, attending Georges Vanier elementary and Assumption high school. True, he left for Ottawa (Carleton University), and had sojourns in London at the London School of Economics and in Washington DC, spending most of his adult life on and around Parliament Hill. He’s really a creature of political Ottawa, serving as a staffer in former Deputy Prime Minister Herb Gray’s office when Gray was interim opposition leader, as well as for Jean Chretien prior to his election as prime minister. He also served former cabinet ministers Roméo LeBlanc and David Dingwall. But, he says of the digs by his critics, “I was born here I was raised here. I went to school here. I have deep family roots in this community. My values were forged in this community.” He also suggests that he’s doing what a lot of other expatriate locals should, if they could, do - return home. “I think more people should be able to come home and raise their families and find good paying jobs in this community.” (He’s buying a house here but has retained his Ottawa home.) As a private entrepreneur in the capital Schiller set up a research and consulting firm, Public Interests Research and Communications. He also published the first political news website that was accredited with the Parliamentary Press gallery. It was PoliticsWatch.com between 2000-2007. At his consultancy “my main focus” was helping companies and “coalitions or associations” understand legislation, federal regulations and trade policy. He assisted a group of softwood lumber producers during the famous softwood lumber dispute with the U.S. almost a decade ago. “I acted as their executive director and helped them articulate and advocate their issues to the different levels of government be it provincial, federal or US,” he said. His interest in politics was sparked as young as 10 years as an admirer of the most recent of what might be considered local political statesmen, Herb Gray. “Having the privilege of working for Mr. Gray changed the trajectory of my life,” Schiller said. “He was such a role model and ….. it opened up a number of doors and it just led to a series of other opportunities.” That in turn welded him to the Liberal banner. His main concern for this area? The need for an “auto strategy.” Commenting on the recent appointment of Ontario auto czar Ray Tanguay, “I think that we have to go beyond an individual, what we need is a fundamental fix on the federal level.” Does that mean pumping more money into luring auto companies to build factories here? “We have to review what’s working and conclude what’s not working and deal with that,” he said. “We are competitive when we are competing for these investments from around the world.” Other issues? Schiller would like decentralization of federal offices and decried the 2011 move of CBSA’s regional office to Niagara Falls. If the busiest commercial border between Canada and the United States can’t host such an agency, he says, “We have to assess why is that.” Who is Tracey Ramsey? WindsorOntarioNews.com April 26 2015 Tracy Ramsey is another federal party candidate who has been acclaimed to run in the expected fall election, this time for the NDP. Ramsey, 44, who lives in Puce but grew up in Kingsville, describes herself as an “activist” in her union, Unifor. She has been a long time Ford employee and worked at virtually every plant when the company had as many as six facilities locally. She says the chief election issue is the region’s skyrocketing unemployment and she can personally identify with that. After bring laid off she returned to school to obtain a registered practical nursing degree. Ironically, she got called back to Ford where she has been working as an assembler on the line ever since. Her training and placements as a practical nurse led her to take a special interest in health care and she’s a member of the Ontario Health Coalition and has done work with the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women. Ramsey is an ardent unionist and has been involved in women’s and human rights issues. She’s also a “facilitator” at the union’s national training retreat compound, the Unifor Family Education Centre. This is her first bid at electoral office. Asked why she aimed at such a high level of government she said she “received a call from the (Essex) riding association” asking her to run. That was “based on the work that I’ve done through the union and in the community.” The party asked about 50 people if they were interested in running. “So they ran a really democratic process and it ended up being that it just came down to me.” Ramsey says she has a “passion for politics” and believes “everything in our lives is touched by politics.” As for the main local issue she says the NDP would attack the unemployment problem here through “small business initiatives” adding the party is “talking about manufacturing, they’re talking about all different sectors. And how to basically create employment that’s going to stay in Canada, that’s going to support Canadians." Should Canada supply the large incentives common in the U.S. south to woo auto assembly plants? “The NDP would support an auto strategy. So that strategy would be complex and it would certainly include investments like we are seeing and we have seen at the Essex Engine Plant where I work we’ve seen investments. We’ve seen investment happening at Chrysler so it would involve a lot of different not only levels of government but certainly relationships and partnerships with corporations to be able to bring work. But again it’s sustainable.” On foreign policy what’s the party’s position on fighting terrorists like ISIS in Iraq and Syria? “I would say that my personal viewpoint is that of the party and that is that we don’t belong there. And the NDP has been fairly strong in saying we need security within our own country - absolutely.” How would she defeat long time Essex Conservative incumbent Jeff Watson? “I wouldn’t be critical of his representation but what I would say is that I think it’s time for change. And that what I’m hearing when I’m talking to people in the riding is that they’re ready for change.” Who is Audrey Festeryga? WindsorOntarioNews.com April 6 2015 Audrey Festeryga is hardly a household name in Essex County. But since her acclamation as Liberal candidate last November for the expected upcoming federal election billboards have popped up raising her profile…..Federyga has a background in law and human resources. With her husband the Kingsville resident has worked at the Leamington-based Festeryga Partners law firm, her specialty “a solicitor’s practice” in wills and estate planning. (She’s taken leave to focus on the campaign.) Along with her legal work she’s worked part time at Leamington Mennonite Home for 17 years overseeing human resources. Prior to that she directed human resources at Leamington District Memorial Hospital….This is her first stab at elected office. Why run now? “I have training, education experience, I’m at a really good place in my life, I’m 55 years of age, I think I have a lot that I can contribute.” Her recent bout with breast cancer (she beat it) “just really gives you a little wakeup call and says, ‘Hey get off the sidelines, you can do more and you should do more.’”…..What skills does she bring as a potential MP? “I’m a negotiator, mediator, conciliator, my leadership style is to bring a team together, and find the best possible solution”..…Why the Liberals? Her political philosophy is “centrist,” that “we all contribute to society, that we’re able to lend a hand without it being a hand out”…..Festeryga disagrees with critics that leader Justin Trudeau is inexperienced. “Who else has had the opportunity from early youth to see how government works? Who has had an opportunity to meet and interact with world leaders and really see what it takes to make good government work?” She cites Trudeau’s teaching profession and family roots in BC and Quebec, “so he really does have a good understanding of all Canadians”…...The candidate for Essex hates Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s “secrecy and divisiveness”, an example being the Tories’ much touted jobs strategy. “How many times have we seen our taxpayer dollars go toward advertising an Economic Action Plan when there’s nothing in place to even advertise?”…. On criticism of provincial Liberal government deficits and scandals: “I think it’s important to be fiscally prudent - open transparent government is one of those key factors of the federal Liberal government...” But “that’s all I’m going to comment on that - I’m running federally not provincially”…..Festeryga says she’s “embarrassed” by incumbent Conservative Jeff Watson, now almost 11 years in power, who is “unprepared when he attends interviews.” An example is his not reading a report on the disastrous Lac-Mégantic train derailment before appearing on a show by TVO’s Steve Paikin. “And for somebody who is involved in the standing committee on transportation and chair of the government auto caucus, why don’t we have an auto strategy?” Reasons not to invest, but did you notice GM's $560 million spending? WindsorOntarioNews.com February 19 2015 Unifor officials including President Jerry Dias gave a list of seemingly valid arguments why GM should continue to invest in Canada, following a meeting last week with General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra. Basically their arguments boil down to the fact Canada’s auto plants - specifically Oshawa’s two assembly lines - are more cost competitive than those in the U.S. That’s because Canada has a universal health system, and the collective agreement allows GM to hire new staff starting at 60 per cent of the regular hourly rate. Two-thirds of higher paid Oshawa workers will be eligible for retirement Dec. 31, saving the company more than $300 million over six years. There’s also today’s roughly 20 per cent US discount on the Canadian dollar. The claim is also made that Oshawa’s lines (the Consolidated and Flex) are the most efficient and offer the best quality……The union is concerned over the lines’ future because GM is moving Camaro production later this year from the Flex (which makes several other models) to Lansing, MI. Next year it plans to close the Consolidated which builds the Impala and Equinox…..The arguments might seem persuasive. But wait, say a couple of Canadian auto analysts. There might be better reasons to invest elsewhere…..Tony Faria, professor emeritus of marketing at University of Windsor, said companies want to assemble “close to the market where they are sold” and 80 per cent of vehicles are sold in the U.S. Labour, he said, contrary to much Canadian rhetorical pride, is “just as” productive “maybe more.” As well, “the supply base is better, electricity is less costly” and, well acknowledged by Canadian industry watchers, (government) incentives are higher.” Mexico is in a league of its own due to extremely low labour costs, “very generous” incentives, and year-round ports….Analyst Dennis DesRosiers said there’s a distinction between green field and existing plants. Auto companies looking to build from scratch “are heading to the US south or Mexico” where there are significantly lower labour costs and greater incentives. “Northern” plants that have long been in existence in the Midwest U.S., for example, have also expanded production and have been hiring in the thousands, unlike in Canada. But that’s due to the last few years’ booming auto market. “The North American market went from 13 million units to 20 million units … most of those products have to come out of North American plants,” he said. “And who has the capacity? It was Michigan”…..But DesRosiers notes all is not lost. This month GM announced an investment of $450 million ($560 million Canadian) in its CAMI Automotive plant in Ingersoll, maker of the popular Chevrolet Equinox, to build the vehicle’s next generation model. That’s in addition to $250 million announced for the plant in 2013 for a new body shop and flexible manufacturing.

In debt, Windsor ranks 21st among 35 municipalities Windsor is far from the worst when it comes to per capita municipal debt but it isn’t among the best Ontario municipalities either. The Fraser Institute named York Region as having the highest debt per person based on BMA Consulting’s 2015 Municipal Study, which looked at 2014 debt levels. People in York owed more than $2500 each. That was followed by Kingston, Barrie, Ottawa, Toronto, Thunder Bay, Brant, Peterborough, North Bay, and Waterloo Region. Windsor came 11 municipalities after that with per capita debt just touching the $500 mark on the graph. The lowest debt amounts were in Whitby, Markham, Mississauga, Cambridge, Sault Ste Marie, Brampton, Sudbury, Vaughn, Oakville and Sarnia. Whitby took the prize with no municipal debt at all. The numbers can be slightly deceiving where there is an overlay of regional government. For example, Markham’s debt was $42 but it is part of York Region, with more than $2500. Municipalities are not allowed to acquire debt to fund operating expenses. They raise debt to fund capital projects such as roads and sewers. And no more than 25 per cent of locally-sourced revenue such as taxes and user fees can be used to service debt without provincial approval. – 13/12/16 Cable-stayed bridge would be longest The region is waiting with bated breath for a Request for Proposals (RFP) to finally be sent out to attract builders for the new $2.1 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge, a delay that still seems not fully explained. The RFP was originally supposed to go out last January and there has been speculation as to why it hasn’t. One theory verging on the conspiracy side of things has to do with the change in the federal government and supposed close ties between the new Liberal administration and owners of the rival Ambassador Bridge, who don’t want the Gordie Howe to be built and instead want permits for their own new bridge. Another is simply the slowness of acquiring property on the Detroit side of the river. But whenever the RFP does go out, and should the decision be made to build a cable-stayed bridge (a standard suspension bridge is the other option), this would be “the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America - by a wide margin,” Michael Cautillo, CEO of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority, said. “Fifteen years ago the technology was not there to allow us to construct a cable-stayed bridge of this length.” – 15/9/16 Traffic czar "Gridlock Sam" resurfaces Remember “Gridlock Sam” Schwartz? During the former heyday of Mayor Eddie Francis Schwartz was the city’s hired gun to recommend a border highway that would not cut the city in two and alleviate Windsor’s chronic cross border truck problem. The flamboyant Schwartz entertained audiences with his slide shows culminating in the proposed GreenLink, which envisioned tunnels longer than what we ended up with under the now completed $1.6 billion Herb Gray Parkway, creating more green space and cutting down on truck pollution by keeping fumes away from neighbourhoods. Schwartz talked about ventilation “jet fans”, very common in long European tunnels. Schwartz, the former New York City traffic czar, last week was in the news again, at least in New York. Democratic state legislators are backing something called the Move NY Fair Plan, which would create more badly-needed subways, and paying for them through a congestion charge, tolls on four bridges that are currently free, and a per mile taxi surcharge in parts of Manhattan. Said The New York Times, the plan is “based on the ideals of Samuel Schwartz, a former city traffic commissioner.” – 25/5/16 Photo: Gridlocksam.com Plastic bags gum up recycling equipment The Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority is up to its neck in…..plastic bags. The authority has issued a public notice for people to stop throwing bags in recycling bins. “At first it wasn't a major problem but over the years the number of bags being used has climbed substantially,” waste division manager Cam Wright said. The problem is that sorting the bags is work the authority simply doesn’t need. “Besides this the bags also get wrapped around all the equipment and lead to additional maintenance issues and break downs,” he said. As well, the authority also loses valuable recycling content on which it collects revenue. Wright is not calling for a ban on plastic bags, as some municipalities have introduced. “We simply cannot manage them in our local recycling system.” – 26/4/16 More child porn charges for former bridge spokesman The man who used to be spokesman for the Ambassador Bridge company is facing yet more charges related to child pornography. Phil Frame (left) was arraigned this week on 71 additional pornography charges after a forensic exam was done on Frame’s computer by the Macomb County Sherriff’s Office. Originally Frame, 61, of Shelby Township, Mi., in January, had five charges of possessing child sexually abusive material, a four-year felony, along with other charges. He was released after posting $10,000 cash or surety interim bond. Besides working after 2009 for the company which runs the bridge, the well known Frame was spokesman for the County of Macomb. He was also a former reporter for the Associated Press and Automotive News. – 24/2/16 Rules of evidence out in Ont traffic courts? The Ontario government is considering a radical new way to adjudicate traffic offences called the Administrative Monetary Penalty System. As a result tens of thousands of parking and moving violations under the Highway Traffic Act would no longer be adjudicated in courts but by municipal officials under a regulatory regime. According to Shane O’Herlihy, who practices provincial offences law in Toronto, writing in Law Times, defendants would no longer be able to rely on the usual rules of evidence, their constitutional right to full & fair disclosure, or be able to have their cases decided by impartial judicial officers. Critics argue the new system presumes accused traffic violators are already guilty and only issue to resolved is amount of fine to be paid. -14/1/16 'Top of the mornin' to ya' RIDE checks A RIDE checkpoint on a brilliant mid-morning day? People are accustomed to night time RIDE checks but in reality the checkpoints can be set up at virtually any time. “Obviously alcohol is available throughout the day at different times of the day and there are people that, with events that are happening - say for example sporting events that are taking place early in the afternoon and whatnot - those are certainly opportunities for us to ensure that those people who are travelling on our roadways are doing so alcohol free,” OPP spokesman Sgt. Peter Leon said. The rationale for an early day RIDE check? Leon said late night partiers could still have alcohol in their system driving home in the morning. “Depending on your body and how it metabolizes alcohol there still is that possibility that there could be a level of impairment,” he said. Moreover, some people could be drinking before heading out for the big early afternoon game, Leon said. - 20/11/15 Assumption Church's replacement is also a stunning building The historical and architectural significance of closed RC Assumption Church has been a rallying cry for people trying to preserve the building, which needs up to $10 million in renovations. The diocese closed, at least temporarily, the church last November after fundraising efforts came to naught. But little has been said about the also significant esthetic features of the church that has replaced it. Holy Name of Mary, several blocks away on McEwan Ave., is a standout edifice in its own right. It doesn’t have the century-and-a-half historical pedigree of Assumption as the building itself dates only from the 1920s. But it’s considered a knockout Gothic Revival piece of architecture and has been listed on Windsor’s heritage register. Ironically, the church was reopened after being closed a few years ago because of local parish reorganization. - 22/7/15 Rafih, Roth, new development corp board members Along with WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation announcing Windsor Family Credit Union President and CEO Marty Komsa as the agency’s new chairperson, the corporation also has two new board members. They are Terry Rafih, Chairman and CEO Rafih Auto Group, and Peter Roth, Partner at Roth Mosey & Partners LLP chartered accountants, which the firm’s website says is the “largest independent accounting firm in the area.” Roth and Greg Mosey started the firm, located on Temple Dr., in 1983. Meanwhile Rafih (pictured) has been a Windsor resident since 1983 - the family came here from Nova Scotia - originally working at the Bill Howitt auto dealership. In 1987 he opened the first of many dealerships and now is Chairman and CEO of the Rafih Auto Group.- 26/6/15 Herb Gray Parkway will have aboriginal-themed bridges Motorists may have noticed small bridges being erected along the Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway. They in fact are pedestrian bridges, part of the multipurpose trail system that will connect natural areas atop the parkway tunnels, which are already being covered with soil. Structurally these bridges are made of a steel truss with concrete abatements. They vary in length based on location. They also have themes based on “colour, teaching and symbol” applied for “cultural significance,” says MTO. Which in turn are based on aboriginal culture. “The inspiration for the aesthetic elements of the pedestrian bridges came from the significant colours, teachings and clans of the local Anishinaabe First Nation (Ojibwe, Odawa, and Potawatomi people) as interpreted by community members from Walpole Island First Nation,” says Garfield Dales, MTO Director for the Windsor Border Initiatives Implementation Group. For example, the seven different bridge colours come from the Medicine Wheel and represent life on earth. There are “Seven Grandfather Teachings” as well - “universal values to help guide us in our day-to-day living, including our interactions with the natural environment,” says an MTO factsheet. And animal symbols complete the motif. Trail side markers will introduce the themes at each bridge. - 16/6/15 Fermi 3 in our future? There could be a Fermi 3 in your future. DTE Energy is expected to obtain approval for a licence to build a new nuclear reactor adjacent to the existing Fermi 2 plant in Monroe Michigan (picture left). Fermi 2‘s twin cooling towers can be seen from Amherstburg. Fermi 2 spokesman Stephen Tait said DTE Energy applied in 2008 to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for a licence to build and operate a new reactor. The commission this month recommended approval. After getting the licence Tait said this wouldn’t mean DTE will build the reactor any time soon. “Right now we have not announced that we’re committed to building the unit,” he said. “We’re keeping that option open given the long term environmental and economic advantages of nuclear power.” He said this would depend on future electricity needs of DTE’s customers. Ramping up construction of a reactor “takes a considerable lead time,” he said. The new reactor would produce 1,560 megawatts compared to Fermi 2’s 1,170 and would have at least one cooling tower to join the current two on the Lake Erie waterfront. “The water vapour that comes out of the top (of those towers) is part of our cooling system,” Tait said. Fermi 2 came on line in 1988. The original Fermi 1 reactor was decommissioned. - 20/2/15 Photo: DTE Energy/David Mitchell