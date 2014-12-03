Windsor Ontario News / Buildings, Homes & Real Estate Sportsplex subdivision expected to draw active families to the burg WindsorOntarioNews.com Sept. 14 2016 You’ve heard of subdivisions bordering golf courses. But this new subdivision will be across the street from a major athletic complex. Amherstburg’s Nor-Built construction has received the green light to go ahead with a 150 residential housing development located diagonally across from the town’s Libro Credit Union Centre, one of the county’s most sophisticated sportsplexes.



Click to read more City waives development fees, but would tax holiday be more effective? WindsorOntarioNews.com August 9 2016 City council decided last week to waive development fees for the central city to encourage residential development and prevent continuing hollowing out of the area north of Tecumseh Road and between the far west side and Pillette Road. But will waiving development fees – which could amount to perhaps as much as $20,000 saving to construct a detached single family home – be enough to spur construction?



Click to read more Rooftop solar panels losing stigma WindsorOntarioNews.com June 22 2016 The stigma, if ever there was one, doesn’t seem to exist that much anymore. More and more people seem to be installing solar roof panels on their houses. The company that spearheaded residential solar panel installations in Windsor is Unconquered Sun, which has now installed “close to 500” sets of panels, the owner says.



Click to read more Eye-popping GTA prices here? Sometimes it might seem that way WindsorOntarioNews.com May 1 2016 $725,000, $619,900, $689,900, $899,900, $599,900, $949,900, $799,000. How about $1,199,000, $1.2 million, $2,295,000, $2,475,000? Sometimes, scanning the real estate advertisements, you might be forgiven for thinking that prices in Windsor-Essex are reaching those in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).



Click to read more Sales picking up for Club Lofts, former whisky warehouse, after slow start WindsorOntarioNews.com April 1 2016 Club Lofts Condominium, which has to be one of the most unique condo projects in southern Ontario – or anywhere – is selling again. The former Hiram Walker whisky barrel warehouse on the edge of trendy Walkerville saw its first move-ins in late 2010 and early 2011, then sales dropped off, but have picked up of late, according to Vince Mancina of 4V Group Realty.



Click to read more Are brownstones an answer to downtown development woes? WindsorOntarioNews.com February 4 2016 What could be the secret to success of downtown Windsor? New downtown brownstones, the kind that have enlivened other city centers across North America, include just across the river in metro Detroit. Downtown boosters have long called for more residential development to complement the movement of university and college students to new downtown campuses, and to enliven a moribund retail district.



Click to read more Tarion home warranty review "a long time coming," says housing advocate Windsor Ontario News.com January 19 2016 Tarion, which administers the warranty program that homeowners by law must purchase when buying a new house and which has long been the target of criticism by consumer advocates, is being reviewed by the Ontario government. Retired Ontario Superior Court Justice J. Douglas Cunningham has been appointed to review Tarion and the legislation that the not for profit corporation administers, the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act. Photo: Tarion



Click to read more "Freehold strata" development, not "condos," will be "decorator ready" WindsorOntarioNews.com November 24 2015 Amherstburg’s new Queen Charlotte residences introduce a new concept to the local real estate market - “freehold strata.” The temptation might be to call the new complex, which will have six commercial units and six residential units - each two storey - “condos” but they’re not. “You don’t see it much here but it certainly suits a smaller development like this where you don’t want to get into the whole cost of a condo corporation and audited financial statements,” one of the development partners, Gary Wellman said. Click to read more Bob-Lo introducing Cottage Collection WindsorOntarioNews.com October 15 2015 The area’s first major housing development devoted exclusively to cottages is coming to Bob-Lo Island. The “Cottage Collection” will also help the island in the Detroit River live up to its name “marine resort community.” Bob-Lo Island Developments general manager Sandra Couloufis said as many as two dozen cottages will be built, with the first ones likely finished at the end of 2016. “We’re calling them our Cottage Collection,” she said.



Click to read more West Coast developer big on Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com August 4 2015 Sometimes it takes outsiders to be the city’s real boosters. That’s certainly the case with Langley B.C. developer Darcy White, who has bought several large Windsor apartment buildings in recent years. White, of Rho-Orion Investments Inc., is so big on Windsor he has travelled here some 50 times over the last five years. In addition he’s personally evaluated some 500 buildings.

Click to read more Synagogue needs emergency repairs WindsorOntarioNews.com July 8 2015 It’s not as big a renovation project as Assumption Church. But Windsor’s most prominent synagogue, Shaar Hashomayim on Giles Blvd. E., is requiring $100,000 in emergency funds mainly to repair the roof. The synagogue was built in 1929 and has a complicated roof design. Three quarters of it is a peaked roof and the front is marked by smaller white domes.



Click to read more Sales starting for Amherstburg's newest luxury condo building WindsorOntarioNews.com May 28 2015 Prices have been released and sales have started for Amherstburg’s newest condominium building. The Echo Riverside Condominiums’ units will start at $484,600 including HST for the upscale luxury building that will be constructed on the site of the former Amherstburg Echo newspaper building in downtown Amherstburg. That’s for a west view riverside 1450 sq. ft. unit with one bedroom plus den and two bathrooms.



Click to read more January price drop no reflection of wider area housing market - realtor WindsorOntarioNews.com March 4 2015 The price of an average home in Windsor-Essex took a plunge in January by 1.3 per cent below January of the year before. Butr the president of the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors says that’s s snapshot really, and a very narrow snapshot. “When you look at a one month figure it’s kind of difficult to say what’s happening because it’s better to really look at a 12 month average,” Cameron Paine (above left) said.



Click to read more Developer laments SW Ontario's lack of high rise construction skills WindsorOntarioNews.com Dec 12 2014 A prominent Brampton-based developer has moved into southwestern Ontario but Chatham is the furthest he’s going for now, and he’s got good reasons. One of the most difficult aspects of building Victor Boutin’s The Boardwalk (pictured) 13-storey condo tower on King Street in downtown Chatham was finding skilled staff in southwestern Ontario.



Click to read more Renovation tax credit, apprentices, top Ont Home Builders’ agenda WindsorOntarioNews.com Nov 19 2014 The Ontario Home Builders Association would like a tax credit to counter widespread black market construction. Joe Vaccaro, CEO of the Toronto-based organization, said this would provide an “incentive” to keep builders and renovators accountable. “When you provide a tax credit what you’re doing is you’re creating a paper trail,” he said.



Click to read more Company emphasizes the accessible WindsorOntarioNews.com Oct. 16 2014 Building accessible homes has been central to Amherstburg’s Nor-Built Construction. “We almost make it a standard” and have been doing it “for a long long time” – way before the current emphasis on building townhomes for empty nesters, said president Norbert Bolger. “There are some other people doing it but not as frequently as we do.”



Click to read more Real estate degrees more popular WindsorOntarioNews.com August 7 2014 Go to college to sell real estate? Well, not exactly. But going to university is an increasingly popular option for people entering the real estate business. “The real estate industry is much bigger than the real estate agency,” says Paul Anglin, who teaches at the oldest real estate program at a Canadian university.



Click to read more

COMMENT - A'burg's motel woes over? With the news that Amherstburg town council has voted to purchase Duffy’s Tavern and accompanying Motor Inn (Re/Max price $2,500,888, council bought for $1.675-million) this raises an intriguing question about the town’s quickly diminishing tourist accommodation market. Since the municipality doesn’t plan to run the motel but tear it down that will throw perhaps a couple of dozen motel rooms off the market. That in turn leaves only one motel, the recently refurbished Blue Haven at the town’s south end. Amherstburg wants to become a sports destination market, especially with its newish double pad Libro sportsplex. But it has been hard pressed to attract a major hotel. Now, with Duffy’s closing, will this finally trigger an investor to come forward and offer such accommodation? – 14/9/16 Canada joins world with emergency sign change The old red and white EXIT signs in public buildings are becoming a thing of the past. The government of Canada has adopted a new standard depicting a green “running man” pictogram. This signage has long been used in many other countries around the world but is finally being adopted in Canada, after new regulations overseen by the National Research Council took effect in 2010. Spokeswoman Gabrielle Giasson says they’re now part of provincial building codes. Newly constructed buildings in Windsor-Essex are sporting the signs, as are even older buildings that have had signage upgrades. “One of the concerns addressed by replacing the plain legible letters of the word EXIT was related to the globalization and the need for recognition of diversity and potential language barriers,” Giasson said. ” There was also an inconsistency of application of standard for exit signs in buildings, which led to multiple variations of EXIT signs that could have led to potential confusion for building occupants.” The fact Canada has more people speaking different languages also sparked the change. “People can recognize this coming from different counties,” said the NRC’s fire safety team coordinator Philip Rizcallah. – 10/8/16 More agents jumping into local market No surprise but the hot real estate market had enticed more people to jump in and become realtors. Norm Langlois, president of the Windsor Essex County Association of Realtors, said there are currently 865 relators, compared to 798 “four or five years ago.” Is the red hot (after all these years) market driving the employment numbers? “Of course,” Langlois said. Year to date sales in May were up almost 18 per cent and the average price in May was up 12.75 per cent to $235,011 from $208,441 in May of last year. Langlois said people just want to “get in there and make some money...We’ve got so many people buying and so many houses being sold.” There have also been two new brokerages created this year but both owners were formerly with other firms and “broke away,” Langlois said. Would-be realtors have to pass an exam and obtain a licence from the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO). They also must first article with a firm. – 28/6/16 Modernist pop to Sandwich Towne's business street Motorists cruising along Sandwich Street in west Windsor might be doing a double take when seeing the first modern – some might say ultra modern – building under construction there in some time, and with a decided wow factor. An office building for accountants and lawyers? A new medical clinic? Condos? Nope. It will be the new home of the latest city boutique brewery, the Sandwich Brewing Co. The former 120-year-old nondescript two storey building, arguably an eyesore, has been gutted and redone inside and out but using some of the original Robinet brick and importing more historic brick from Detroit. Among the other architectural touches there’s handcrafted coated copper façade cladding. “The views from inside and out are going to be spectacular,” the company says in a Twitter post. The brewery is immediately east of the Rock Bottom Bar & Grill. Perhaps the building will be a turning point for other new development along Sandwich Street, or re-use of existing buildings with a modern take. As we've seen in Detroit, often all it takes is one new development to set a trend, for the better. Despite the neighbour’s pride in its history surely no one will miss the building the brewery is replacing. As the Twitter feed says, “Sure to be missed by Sandwich Towne…..not.”– 11/4/16 Up and coming firm rebrands itself One of the area’s up and coming architecture and engineering firms has rebranded itself. What used to be Crozier Baird is now Baird AE (Architecture and Engineering). The firm has been involved in a number of high profile projects including three in Leamington, where the company started in 1982 but which moved its head office to downtown Windsor three years ago. These include the Central 33 office building, Seacliff Heights condo-style apartments, and the design for a new waterfront amphitheatre. In Windsor it has been involved in the conversion of an Erie Street industrial building into modern offices, and the Windsor Club’s new look. “We’re doing a number of high end residential homes,” president Matt Baird said. “We have a bunch of other projects on the go but they’re a little bit too early to mention.” The name change reflects a greater emphasis on the design side. “The architecture group has been growing and growing,” Baird said. -8/1/16 Well known Windsor brokerage gives up its long time house Unimor Capital Corporation, the long-time mortgage broker and lender, after 30 years in the same location, has moved its offices, in a former house at 1580 Ouellette Ave., to a commercial building in a small plaza further south at 1487 Ouellette, immediately next to Valente Travel. Unimor partner John Battaglia says Unimor sold the house to a Toronto-based buyer who plans to renovate it for a commercial purpose. “We had a building down the street that was too large for us and needed a lot of work,” he said. “We ended up selling it and now we’re leasing.” Unimor’s new landlord is Valente Travel. Unimor moved June 1. Battaglia said the former offices needed renovations and it made more sense to sell. Unimor, a well-known homegrown lender and even something of a household name, was first established in 1974. - 15/9/15 Electronic signatures could lead to fraud - lawyer As of July 1 a purchaser of real estate doesn’t have to be present to sign a purchase agreement, thanks to changes to Ontario’s Electronic Commerce Act, which now allows electronic signatures. The changes are meant to expedite buying and selling property by eliminating in person meetings with realtors to sign offers and agreements of purchase and sale. But a criminal lawyer who also practices real estate law says the changes could lead to fraud. Blair Drummie told Law Times that the original documents should still be signed in person and subsequent documents then signed electronically. He says realtors should meet with the purchasers and confirm their identities. Conversely, he says, fraudsters could claim a digital signature wasn’t theirs. The July 1 changes, however, only apply to the signings of agreements of purchase and sale, not to closing documents where a lawyer must still be present. But Drummie wonders if that requirement will eventually change too. The province, for its part, says it hasn’t come across any fraud in other areas of economic life where electronic signatures have been legal since 2000. - 29/7/15 Photo: basati.com Historic heart - transformed Things have never looked brighter for downtown Amherstburg’s historic heart. In an era where heritage is venerated poor Dalhousie Street has had it tough in recent decades. Few stores have lasted any length of time. There have been vacant lots, abandoned storefronts, even the town’s famous Duffy’s restaurant closed and can find no buyers. But all that might be changing. Salmoni Place condos, the Artisan Grill, the Lord Amherst pub, have injected new contemporary life into the old burg. Next up are a couple of residential complexes - the Echo Riverside Condominiums (see story to left) and the Queen Charlotte Residences - a mixed commercial-residential building (picture above) - to be built further south along the river. An entrepreneur has taken a cue from the highly successful Lord Amherst and is planning to open another pub across the street from the Echo building. All these mark refreshed thinking for one of Ontario’s oldest streets, potentially returning Dalhousie to the bustling thoroughfare it was more than a century ago. - 24/6/15 Former Windsor CBC Radio 10th floor home now filled Crozier Baird architects, planners and engineers, has moved into the long vacated 10th floor of the downtown Security Building, once the long-time home of CBC Radio in Windsor. The redeveloped floor is a far cry from CBC days with a light airy environment that befits an open concept architectural office. The floor had been empty for about 10 years, principal Paul Weidl said. Crozier Baird started in 1982 and was based in Leamington, where it still maintains an office in its modern redo a few years ago of what used to be the Leamington Post building. The firm’s contracts vary widely among commercial, institutional and residential and include the Detroit School of Arts next door to Orchestra Hall, and the new Pro Hockey Life store in central Windsor. - 30/12/14 "Land Contracts" are not familiar in Ontario In Michigan something known as a Land Contract has become increasingly popular, especially due to the foreclosure crisis and prospective buyers' lack of credit. A land contract is unorthodox, can be risky, but allows people who can’t get traditional loans to buy a house. A lender – often a private person who can make more money from interest on a house loan than in the bank – buys the property and has the homeowner repay on terms much like a mortgage. But if the homeowner doesn’t keep up payments the lender can repossess the property and money already paid not returned. Does such a beast exist on this side of the river? “I am not familiar with it in Ontario” realtor Cameron Paine, head of the local realtors association says. – 3/12/14 Former CBC land sold An Amherstburg piece of land once owned by CBC radio was sold to an Ontario numbered firm but no one seems to know who it is and what plans are in store for it. The property is at 562 Middle Side. Rd. and used to be the location for French CBC’s radio tower. It was sold recently for $700,000. Norbert Bolger of Nor-Built Construction, which has a residential subdivision next door, said it wasn’t his firm that purchased it. The tower was dismantled and land sold in July after CBC changed its transmission site a couple of years ago, said spokeswoman Manon Cote. Transmission is now in Maidstone, a traditional former site for English CBC AM now Radio 1. “We used this frequency for our CBEF station and we also added a FM frequency, the 105.5. Our old frequency 540 AM is no longer available since February 2013,” she said. Cote said listeners can now get better reception because the site covers “greater territory and they can now have access to a strong FM frequency downtown,” lack thereof being a complaint in the past. The tower itself was “not safe” and was “rusted,” Cote said. – 20/10/14