COMMENT - A'burg's motel woes over?
With the news that Amherstburg town council has voted to purchase Duffy’s Tavern and accompanying Motor Inn (Re/Max price $2,500,888, council bought for $1.675-million) this raises an intriguing question about the town’s quickly diminishing tourist accommodation market. Since the municipality doesn’t plan to run the motel but tear it down that will throw perhaps a couple of dozen motel rooms off the market. That in turn leaves only one motel, the recently refurbished Blue Haven at the town’s south end. Amherstburg wants to become a sports destination market, especially with its newish double pad Libro sportsplex. But it has been hard pressed to attract a major hotel. Now, with Duffy’s closing, will this finally trigger an investor to come forward and offer such accommodation? – 14/9/16
Canada joins world with emergency sign change
The old red and white EXIT signs in public buildings are becoming a thing of the past. The government of Canada has adopted a new standard depicting a green “running man” pictogram. This signage has long been used in many other countries around the world but is finally being adopted in Canada, after new regulations overseen by the National Research Council took effect in 2010. Spokeswoman Gabrielle Giasson says they’re now part of provincial building codes. Newly constructed buildings in Windsor-Essex are sporting the signs, as are even older buildings that have had signage upgrades. “One of the concerns addressed by replacing the plain legible letters of the word EXIT was related to the globalization and the need for recognition of diversity and potential language barriers,” Giasson said. ” There was also an inconsistency of application of standard for exit signs in buildings, which led to multiple variations of EXIT signs that could have led to potential confusion for building occupants.” The fact Canada has more people speaking different languages also sparked the change. “People can recognize this coming from different counties,” said the NRC’s fire safety team coordinator Philip Rizcallah. – 10/8/16
More agents jumping into local market
No surprise but the hot real estate market had enticed more people to jump in and become realtors. Norm Langlois, president of the Windsor Essex County Association of Realtors, said there are currently 865 relators, compared to 798 “four or five years ago.” Is the red hot (after all these years) market driving the employment numbers? “Of course,” Langlois said. Year to date sales in May were up almost 18 per cent and the average price in May was up 12.75 per cent to $235,011 from $208,441 in May of last year. Langlois said people just want to “get in there and make some money...We’ve got so many people buying and so many houses being sold.” There have also been two new brokerages created this year but both owners were formerly with other firms and “broke away,” Langlois said. Would-be realtors have to pass an exam and obtain a licence from the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO). They also must first article with a firm. – 28/6/16
Modernist pop to Sandwich Towne's business street
Motorists cruising along Sandwich Street in west Windsor might be doing a double take when seeing the first modern – some might say ultra modern – building under construction there in some time, and with a decided wow factor. An office building for accountants and lawyers? A new medical clinic? Condos? Nope. It will be the new home of the latest city boutique brewery, the Sandwich Brewing Co. The former 120-year-old nondescript two storey building, arguably an eyesore, has been gutted and redone inside and out but using some of the original Robinet brick and importing more historic brick from Detroit. Among the other architectural touches there’s handcrafted coated copper façade cladding. “The views from inside and out are going to be spectacular,” the company says in a Twitter post. The brewery is immediately east of the Rock Bottom Bar & Grill. Perhaps the building will be a turning point for other new development along Sandwich Street, or re-use of existing buildings with a modern take. As we've seen in Detroit, often all it takes is one new development to set a trend, for the better. Despite the neighbour’s pride in its history surely no one will miss the building the brewery is replacing. As the Twitter feed says, “Sure to be missed by Sandwich Towne…..not.”– 11/4/16
Up and coming firm rebrands itself
One of the area’s up and coming architecture and engineering firms has rebranded itself. What used to be Crozier Baird is now Baird AE (Architecture and Engineering). The firm has been involved in a number of high profile projects including three in Leamington, where the company started in 1982 but which moved its head office to downtown Windsor three years ago. These include the Central 33 office building, Seacliff Heights condo-style apartments, and the design for a new waterfront amphitheatre. In Windsor it has been involved in the conversion of an Erie Street industrial building into modern offices, and the Windsor Club’s new look. “We’re doing a number of high end residential homes,” president Matt Baird said. “We have a bunch of other projects on the go but they’re a little bit too early to mention.” The name change reflects a greater emphasis on the design side. “The architecture group has been growing and growing,” Baird said. -8/1/16
Well known Windsor brokerage gives up its long time house
Unimor Capital Corporation, the long-time mortgage broker and lender, after 30 years in the same location, has moved its offices, in a former house at 1580 Ouellette Ave., to a commercial building in a small plaza further south at 1487 Ouellette, immediately next to Valente Travel. Unimor partner John Battaglia says Unimor sold the house to a Toronto-based buyer who plans to renovate it for a commercial purpose. “We had a building down the street that was too large for us and needed a lot of work,” he said. “We ended up selling it and now we’re leasing.” Unimor’s new landlord is Valente Travel. Unimor moved June 1. Battaglia said the former offices needed renovations and it made more sense to sell. Unimor, a well-known homegrown lender and even something of a household name, was first established in 1974. - 15/9/15
Electronic signatures could lead to fraud - lawyer
As of July 1 a purchaser of real estate doesn’t have to be present to sign a purchase agreement, thanks to changes to Ontario’s Electronic Commerce Act, which now allows electronic signatures. The changes are meant to expedite buying and selling property by eliminating in person meetings with realtors to sign offers and agreements of purchase and sale. But a criminal lawyer who also practices real estate law says the changes could lead to fraud. Blair Drummie told Law Times that the original documents should still be signed in person and subsequent documents then signed electronically. He says realtors should meet with the purchasers and confirm their identities. Conversely, he says, fraudsters could claim a digital signature wasn’t theirs. The July 1 changes, however, only apply to the signings of agreements of purchase and sale, not to closing documents where a lawyer must still be present. But Drummie wonders if that requirement will eventually change too. The province, for its part, says it hasn’t come across any fraud in other areas of economic life where electronic signatures have been legal since 2000. - 29/7/15
Historic heart - transformed
Things have never looked brighter for downtown Amherstburg’s historic heart. In an era where heritage is venerated poor Dalhousie Street has had it tough in recent decades. Few stores have lasted any length of time. There have been vacant lots, abandoned storefronts, even the town’s famous Duffy’s restaurant closed and can find no buyers. But all that might be changing. Salmoni Place condos, the Artisan Grill, the Lord Amherst pub, have injected new contemporary life into the old burg. Next up are a couple of residential complexes - the Echo Riverside Condominiums (see story to left) and the Queen Charlotte Residences - a mixed commercial-residential building (picture above) - to be built further south along the river. An entrepreneur has taken a cue from the highly successful Lord Amherst and is planning to open another pub across the street from the Echo building. All these mark refreshed thinking for one of Ontario’s oldest streets, potentially returning Dalhousie to the bustling thoroughfare it was more than a century ago. - 24/6/15
Former Windsor CBC Radio 10th floor home now filled
Crozier Baird architects, planners and engineers, has moved into the long vacated 10th floor of the downtown Security Building, once the long-time home of CBC Radio in Windsor. The redeveloped floor is a far cry from CBC days with a light airy environment that befits an open concept architectural office. The floor had been empty for about 10 years, principal Paul Weidl said. Crozier Baird started in 1982 and was based in Leamington, where it still maintains an office in its modern redo a few years ago of what used to be the Leamington Post building. The firm’s contracts vary widely among commercial, institutional and residential and include the Detroit School of Arts next door to Orchestra Hall, and the new Pro Hockey Life store in central Windsor. - 30/12/14
"Land Contracts" are not familiar in Ontario
In Michigan something known as a Land Contract has become increasingly popular, especially due to the foreclosure crisis and prospective buyers' lack of credit. A land contract is unorthodox, can be risky, but allows people who can’t get traditional loans to buy a house. A lender – often a private person who can make more money from interest on a house loan than in the bank – buys the property and has the homeowner repay on terms much like a mortgage. But if the homeowner doesn’t keep up payments the lender can repossess the property and money already paid not returned. Does such a beast exist on this side of the river? “I am not familiar with it in Ontario” realtor Cameron Paine, head of the local realtors association says. – 3/12/14
Former CBC land sold
An Amherstburg piece of land once owned by CBC radio was sold to an Ontario numbered firm but no one seems to know who it is and what plans are in store for it. The property is at 562 Middle Side. Rd. and used to be the location for French CBC’s radio tower. It was sold recently for $700,000. Norbert Bolger of Nor-Built Construction, which has a residential subdivision next door, said it wasn’t his firm that purchased it. The tower was dismantled and land sold in July after CBC changed its transmission site a couple of years ago, said spokeswoman Manon Cote. Transmission is now in Maidstone, a traditional former site for English CBC AM now Radio 1. “We used this frequency for our CBEF station and we also added a FM frequency, the 105.5. Our old frequency 540 AM is no longer available since February 2013,” she said. Cote said listeners can now get better reception because the site covers “greater territory and they can now have access to a strong FM frequency downtown,” lack thereof being a complaint in the past. The tower itself was “not safe” and was “rusted,” Cote said. – 20/10/14
