Windsor Ontario News / Restaurants Michigan Diner, Tecumseh Road East WindsorOntarioNews.com December 1 2016 This can be a bit confusing as there are three Michigan Diners, two owned by the same owner (Tecumseh Rd. E. and Howard Ave.) and a separate one on Manning Rd. in Tecumseh. This review is about the Michigan Diner located on Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor (7435 Tecumseh Rd. E., 519-944-5111; www.michigandinerwindsor.com) If Cheers was a place where everybody knew you name this throwback to a diner of an earlier era is a place where everyone, in friendly fashion, might want to know it. The staff are extremely friendly and so are the customers. It’s about as down-homey as you can get in Windsor. In fact, it seems odd not to talk to your fellow diners. “He (Trump) has no idea how to run a country,” says Lyndsy, an opinionated regular who is about to dig into her halibut fish and chips at the next table. Then there are the waitresses, folks like Sarah and Sonja. “If it’s a complaint it’s Sarah, if it’s a compliment it’s Sonja,” jokes Sonja. Both waitresses good-naturedly check on how the customer is doing. As you’d expect by the name, the Michigan Diner is all about local nostalgia. There are big photographs on the walls of places like the old Hi Ho fast food drive-in chain, the Skyway outdoor theatre, the Volcano pizzeria. The decorations are definitely of Canada’s motor city, with a large automobile grill sticking out from the wall. The busiest time of the day is between 3 and 6 pm. That’s when the seniors’ discounted menu is served. “And they get a lot of food,” says Sonja. “People come every day, you really get attached to them.” Meanwhile the restaurant’s favorites are broasted chicken, stuffed sandwiches and especially the Blue Plates, everything from cheddar bacon dogs to Mom’s meatloaf. There’s also ribs, seafood and salads. (The restaurant is not licenced.) Our order was the triple decker turkey club, with all ingredients fresh, the accompanying cole slaw not creamy but with not too much vinegar either, just fresh and light. Dine at this restaurant a few times and you’ll get to know everybody pretty quickly – customers and staff. Billys Taphouse, Essex WindsorOntarioNews October 27, 2016 Billys Taphouse (305 Talbot St. N., 519-776-7094; www.billystaphouse.com) is a reason to drive out of your way and visit the county seat of Essex. Of course, if you live in Essex you already know the charms of this eatery. Besides its ambience, it distinguishes itself by being one of the best restaurants in Windsor-Essex to give a huge shout out to locally-sourced food and beverages. A major makeover last January saw completely new finishes featuring a dark interior, with tall deep-cushioned booths, and a long bar stocked smartly with Essex County wines. Meanwhile the interior design is what could be called contemporary cool: open ceiling duct work, a huge chalkboard listing tap beers, and Edison style lightbulbs hanging from the ceiling. For locavores, the menu is a treat. Produce is sourced from Kingsville’s Northern Seedlings, buns from Leamington’s Lakeshore Bakery. Other suppliers are 4D Butcher (North Ridge), Belwood Farm (Amherstburg), Bradley Farm (Cottam), Ewe Dell Farm (Woodslee) and Essex’s own Schinkel Butcher. The restaurant even has its own produce garden. In general, you’ll find on the menu scrumptious salads like the Apple Spinach, with caramelized apples, baby spinach, grilled chicken breast, dried cranberries, goat cheese, bacon, black sesame seeds, and apple cider dressing ($15). There’s also a Charcuterie Board with local butchers’ cured meats, cheeses, roasted peppers, candied pecans, quartered egg, toasted baguettes, and honey Dijon dressing ($25). There are several gourmet burgers. And on the main menu there’s Iron Pot Pie with pulled turkey breast, carrot, peas, corn, sage gravy, herb puff pastry, and garden salad ($15). There’s Bangers & Mash Pot Pie with sausage, mushrooms, onion, beef gravy, and garden salad ($15). We ordered the Taphouse Chicken Sandwich with caramelized apples, bacon, grilled chicken breast, Swiss, spinach, and barbeque chipotle dressing ($14). The food was sweetly delicious though the chicken was somewhat dry and since this was a sandwich we expected it to be served on multigrain bread – like other dishes there - not white hamburger buns. But this is a minor criticism given the restaurant’s overall appealing menu and great vibes. Smoke & Spice Southern Barbecue, east side WindsorOntarioNews.com October 6 2016 We’d long wanted to set foot in Smoke & Spice Southern Barbecue (7470 Tecumseh Rd. E., 519-252-4999; www.smokenspice.com) and missed the opportunity when it was located on Ottawa Street (now home of one of Mamo Burger Bar’s two locations, owned by the same folks). But it moved to its current location, the former spacious Montana’s BBQ & Bar on Windsor's far east side, five years ago. Wow, does time fly! People have raved about the resto's southern style cooking, directly learned by owner and chef Ryan Odette during a culinary career in the southern US. And he and wife, Tina Odette, also toured BBQ eateries across Tennessee, learning the fine art of slow-cooked meat. They've obviously been able to pull it off (literally) and for several years now. On our visit, our menu choices were the Peckin’ Pig – pulled pork served with one smoked chicken breast ($16.95), and the Pulled Pork Sundae – pulled pork, BBQ beans, coleslaw and the Original (house made) sauce, with cornbread ($10.95). First, the cornbread was wonderful – light, slightly moist, almost cake-like. The chicken breast, often dry in other restaurants, was moist and tasty. Overall the Peckin’ Pig dish provided a generous serving. The Sundae was smaller, as advertised, with the coleslaw mimicking the “ice cream” on top. Meanwhile, also on the table, there were four accompanying house sauces – also sold separately in bottles to take home – with our favourites being the Original sauce and Memphis Sweet sauce. The restaurant serves a lot of what you’d expect at a down home BBQ joint – ribs, wings, southern fried fish, smokehouse chili, sweet potato fries, mac & cheese, and collard greens. But the owners are savvy enough to give a nod to today’s eating culture. So you’ll even find several gluten-reduced main and side dishes, and even vegetarian plates like fried pickle spears and goat cheese salad. Y'all come back now! Sundried Tomato, downtown WindsorOntarioNews.com Sept. 15 2016 Sundried Tomato Bistro Italian Cookhouse (122 Chatham St. W., 519-258-2000; on Facebook) almost stands as a last survivor among what used to be downtown’s restaurant row. Closed across the street are the Chatham Street Grill (formerly L’Auberge de la Bastille) and the Beer Market (formerly Cadillac Jack’s) and down the block The Pour House Pub (formerly Ye Olde Steak House), among others. Sundried Tomato, owned by Kim Vangeloff, used to be The Pitt for Pasta. It’s a spacious venue with exposed brick and contemporary ambience giving a nod to Windsor’s past, with large photographs of local streets in their heydays and iconic old buildings. Booths line one wall, open tables – including those for groups – line the middle and opposite side. There’s a Cheers-like bar at the front. On this weekday late afternoon, a crowd of 20 American tourists, in Windsor for a wedding, had just left after a meal. Out of towners – often from nearby hotels - make up a large portion of the restaurant’s customers, the friendly waitress said. Sundried Tomato offers lunch (most sandwiches are $9 and basic pasta dishes run below $10) and dinner options, with the latter having pastas for prices mostly in the high teens. Tonight’s lasagna special was priced at $16.95. It came straight in its boat dish piping hot from the oven. Unlike most restaurants, where the lasagna tends to be very meaty and oily, Sundried Tomato’s lasagna had a very fresh tomato taste. The sauce is made from scratch with fresh tomatoes. Also, the accompanying Caesar salad was noticeably different from most restaurant Caesars in that the leaves were chopped finely, big tough spiny lettuce leaves being a pet peeve of ours. Otherwise the menu features chicken, veal, seafood, steaks and chef’s choices such as Veal & Mushroom, Famous Chicken – breaded chicken topped with roasted peppers, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes in white cream sauce with melted mozzarella cheese – and Walnut Chicken. Panache, downtown WindsorOntarioNews.com August 26 2016 Panache Ultra Lounge (53 Pitt St E., 519-962-5233; www.panachewindsor.com) has been in existence six years, a little swath of hip elegance in the city’s deep core. The vibe of this smallish resto and bar is black and white lux, from the filigreed wallpaper to the classic large chandeliers and deep cushioned black seated booths. Panache serves food until 11 pm but as evening rolls on quickly turns into a bar with scheduled DJ-inspired music. (Panache’s hours are 4 pm – 2 am, seven days.) The decor includes framed prints of icons of a familiar sort – Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe. The music – edgy AAA – this day was slightly loud for a quiet late afternoon. The food menu’s emphasis is on steak such as NY Steak 12oz pan seared garlic butter basted, Petit Filet 6oz Angus prime hand cut steak and Filet 8oz Angus prime hand cut steak. Otherwise you’ll find a cross-section of the kind of meals that epitomizes the upscale trendy - Spinach and Mushroom Chicken (roasted chicken breast, spinach, mushrooms, green onions, pecans, and mozzarella cheese) or Grilled Browned Butter Honey Garlic Salmon (fresh baked, finished with a browned butter). There’s a large selection of similar styled appetizers - Buffalo Shrimp, Sweet Chicken Strips, Chicken Satay, Brie Cheese, Chorizo Flat Bread. The sandwiches are mainly upscale burgers. And, yes, there are attractive scrumptious salads. What’s the most popular dish? The friendly server says one of them is the Steak sandwich ($15). Okay, we’ll bite. Surprisingly the sandwich is served on a square wood cutting board. Accustomed to traditional tavern steak sandwiches – open on half a roll - it was surprising to see this steak is fully covered in a soft bun and cut in half. The meat is slathered in mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and BBQ sauce. The server said the difference between this steak sandwich and others was the use of tenderized steak so it wouldn’t pull as you chew. Well, it was still in parts chewy but was otherwise sweet and delicious. The pre-packaged - and pre-seasoned - stringy fries were surprisingly tasty. On the board there was also a small paper cup filled with ketchup. But the board was noticeable for its emptiness. There should have been something else - slaw or marinated vegetables – to have rounded out the meal. Jack's Gastropub, Kingsville WindsorOntarioNews.com August 4 2016 Jack’s Gastropub (31 Division St S., 519-733-6900; www.jacksgastropub.com) must be one of the most pleasant places to eat on a balmy sunny summer afternoon. The former old red brick house that dates from the 19th century has an outdoor patio off the main entrance as well as a wrap around verandah with dining tables. The interior is also attractive with a distinctive pub feel, and was cool and refreshingly breezy on yet another sweltering day of this hot hot summer. It’s astonishing that Jack’s has been around since 1989 though located at the Division Road address since 2001. We had high expectations of this restaurant because of word-of-mouth. And, from the look of most of the lunch meals – heavy on the burgers and Jack’s signature slaw – the dishes looked unique and delicious. But our order of Pinot Grigio called for fish so we settled for middle-of-the-road perch and chips. The server could have been faster and she admittedly apologized. The water and lemon wedge was served in a small mason jar. This is supposed to be quaint but, really, it’s kind of hard to drink out of this type of drinkware. The white wine list – though admirably locally-sourced – had only six listings and because of this small number only three wines were dry. A six-ounce glass of Pinot Grigio cost $7.50, a 10 oz. glass 12.50 - that's rather pricey. The “panko encrusted” perch had a tough crust. The accompanying Jack’s Slaw was essentially red cabbage, bits of carrot and vinegar but was still sweet and generally tasty. The "caper-chili aioli" was the tartar sauce. The “fresh cut Bradley fries” were not particularly special. Otherwise, in terms of services, the restaurant had only one (unisex) restroom on the main floor though it was clean and well-appointed. Oxley Estate Winery, Harrow WindsorOntarioNews.com July 14 2016 There’s no greater evidence that Essex County’s wine industry is maturing than seeing the wineries’ increasing dining offerings. Whereas before the industry primarily featured small buildings and tasting rooms more local vineyards now are offering substantial culinary additions. Such is the case with Oxley Estate Winery (533 County Road 50, www.oxleyestatewinery.com). The winery, which opened in 2010, offers both a lunch and dinner menu and features the delightful Wine Garden, accessed through The Barn, a 1920s-era barn converted into a clean and bright sales and tasting room, dining room, kitchen and lounge. On a sultry summer day the lunch crowd filled about half the garden, a patio covered with tent awnings. The surrounding elements – including natural foliage, a trellis framed by old barn beams and a wood burning fireplace with bricks from the Jack Miner Bird Sanctuary, makes for a great place to while away an hour or two. The lunch menu, updated weekly with meals by “Chef Aaron,” featured nine dishes. These included the Sticky Pickled Duck Wings, The Barn Burger with red onion jam (a popular dish), a Jack Lettuce Wrap brisket including pickled apples, and a Charcuterie Plate. The Quiche with Mixed Greens was sold out. We opted for the Lake Erie Yellow Perch ($19). It was pretty standard fare - yellow lake perch with panko coating, tartar sauce, house coleslaw, and hand cut frites – and we weren’t expecting much different given only so much can apparently be done with this dish. So long as it was good. And it generally was. The fish was fresh, the fries thin and cooked properly, the tartar had a noticeable dill taste. The wines? There were only two reds and four whites, a bit disappointing, but that, alas, is the winery’s products. (There was also a nice selection of beers and cocktails.) The 2015 Chardonnay, advertised for its citrus taste, had such fruity quality one wondered if another wine had been poured by mistake. No, said the server, this indeed was the Chardonnay; he knew because he poured it himself. The winery not only offers lunch and dinner but hosts events and features live music Sundays. Taste of India Tandoori Restaurant, near west side WindsorOntarioNews.com June 23 2016 Indian food has got to be one of the best cuisines. It combines a combination of sweet and savory flavours with heartiness and healthiness – tons of meat protein and valued veggies like tomatoes and lentils and often swathed in yogurt and tantalizing spices. Even eating a lot of it isn’t prone to bring on diet guilt complexes. Which brings us to one of Windsor’s best known Indian eateries, the taste of India Tandoori Restaurant (1457 University Ave. W., 519-253-1414). The restaurant moved a couple of years ago from its long time (20 year) fixture at Wyandotte and Goyeau. Owners Mokees and Fatema Ahmed decided it wasn’t worth staying at that busy intersection because, well, parking had become just too difficult. The city had also closed one of its nearby parking lots, adding insult to injury. So the couple sold that building and bought a former Chinese restaurant on the more serene – with lots of ease of access and parking – University Avenue West. (Critics of University Avenue as an urban planning abomination take note.) “Business is excellent, I’m very happy here,” Mokees said on a quiet late afternoon. The restaurant touts its tandoor clay oven and also boasts of a lunch buffet ($9.99) that features two chicken dishes, three vegetable dishes, a couple of appetizers, rice, nan bread, dessert and, alas, a Canadian salad. Our dinner order was a nice spicy Vindaloo lamb curry (14.95) with extra chili, tomatoes puree and spices. We did opt for two carbs (naughty naughty, but good!) rice and fresh oven warmed nan. (Dishes come with either nan or rice.) No surprise, the Vindaloo was dreamy. The taste of India is spacious with seating on both sides of a divider. It has dark brown colours and some wall art but one wishes its interior had a bit of an aesthetic upgrade; the space is a little too basic functional. The piped-in music was what might be called middle of the road Indian. But what’s essential is the cuisine and Taste of India is still delivering the goods. The Bistro At The River, downtown Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com June 2 2016 The Bistro at the River was one of the best things the City of Windsor could have approved for the waterfront. Yes, we all know how wonderful the city’s continual “linear” park system is and of course have long applauded municipal leaders over the decades for creating this unique city view and public place. But, as we also know, that park system was, shall we say, a tad sterile. How about providing some other people-type activities – of the consumable food and beverage kind? So Bistro at the River was born almost a decade ago. We’d been to the resto under the former operator but not the newest one. On a hot June mid-afternoon several patio tables had patrons but no one was in the restaurant itself. Won.com chose the inside not only to get out of the heat but to get a closer view of the restaurant’s staff working and overall operation. Unfortunately, none of the entrees or pastas were available prior to 5 pm. So we settled on two seemingly unique appetizers – the Eggplant Tower ($9) – “Golden fried eggplant, basil, bocconcini, roasted red peppers, baby spinach & honey balsamic dressing” and the Grilled Baked Shrimp & Cheese ($12) – “Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter, cilantro and herbs baked with mozzarella and garlic toast.” The service was polite and relatively fast. Both dishes came at once and their presentations – especially the eggplant – were nice. The problem was the eggplant itself. For a dish that looked so scrumptious – and otherwise was – the eggplant was, well, eggplant – one of the blandest foods this side of mushrooms. The kitchen could have spiced this up or otherwise infused something tasty in the moribund slabs. As for the Grilled Baked Shrimp & Cheese, it was overpriced. The shrimps were of the smaller grocery discount packaged variety. The “artisan” (as the server described it) sliced toasted bread was great but there was way too much sauce for even the four large pieces to sop up. Bigger shrimp and some other food item, with perhaps less sauce (though it was delicious) could have improved the dish. Otherwise the restaurant’s ambience – including skylight – was fine and these culinary criticisms certainly don’t mean to detract from the overall venue, which is a great location and deserves continual patronage. Snackbar-B-Q, downtown Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com May 16 2016 On a street that is in transition the opening several months ago of Snackbar-B-Q brings a certain stability to a downtown block and says “we’re here to stay.” After all, the Kilt and Fiddle Irish Pub across the street has closed, and what was supposed to be a spanking new health centre beside it remains vacant. Snackbar-B-Q is associated with well-known restaurateur Mark Boscariol, who for at least two decades has been perhaps the leading figure in innovative restaurant concepts in Windsor. There was Chanoso's and Oishii, of course, and there’s now The Willistead. Here in the deep downtown the Snackbar-B-Q fills a niche by being both bar and restaurant – it seems neither one or the other, eschewing stereotypes. The indoor space is long with counter seating around the front windows, then some tables, then a bar, followed by tables in the back. The atmosphere has a definitive hip vibe. It’s also highly personal if the man behind the counter is any indication. Paul, the bartender and server, called a hearty hello and suggested sitting anywhere though, he added, the most interesting people were at the bar (on this quiet early evening the only people there were at the bar). Among them were a couple of lawyers from around the corner in Windsor’s court district. This joint is most definitely a barbecue. But, hey, this is 2016, folks, which means inclusivity. So vegetarians – you are welcome! Chef Jim Renaud serves up fare like Smashed Avacado Toast , Buffalo Cauliflower Wings (creamy slaw, buffalo style hot sauce and blue cheese crumbles) and Friend Green Tomatoes. A fellow diner was delightfully swooning over the tomatoes’ taste. Our order was Pulled Pork, enticed in part by the creamy buttermilk slaw and smoked white cheddar. Glazed Brussel Sprouts with Smoked Bacon was a side. The sprouts, interestingly, were smashed up, not served whole. The Pulled Pork was advertised as two-handed but the actual serving size was a bit disappointingly small though the food tasty enough. The Snackbar-B-Q is the kind of place to keep coming back to, to try out intriguing offerings, like the Porknado Burger and Pauly D’s (fresh ground Canadian angus, pulled pork, American cheddar, kc sauce, peppered bacon and crushed pork rinds). The “Smoker” serves Smoked Tofu, St. Louis Ribs and Smoked Petite Beef Tenderloin. There are 10 Ontario crafter beers on tap and the resto sources area wines. Dolan, downtown Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com April 22 2016 Among Windsor’s many and varied culinary delights it was doubly surprising to see that the city has an authentic Uyghur restaurant. Uyghurs (WEE-gurs) are form northwestern China, are Muslim, and share borders with counties like Russia, Mongolia and Afghanistan. The cuisine shares a few similarities with Chinese cooking but there are many differences. So we thought we’d certainly give it a try. Dolan (named for an ancient Uyghur village) Handmade Uyghur Cuisine (225 Wyandotte St. W., #103, 519-997-9850; on Facebook) is located downstairs in the Bhullar Plaza. There are just 12 dishes on the menu and all looked sumptuous from the poster in the outside window. Surprisingly, for Asian cuisine, the restaurant even featured a meat pie, and it also serves naan bread. Other dishes, such as Lahman, Cold Noodle, and dumplings, looked Chinese. But the cooking is Halal. The restaurant is big on serving kabobs and a table with two young Asians at it was served a platter of what looked delectable spiced skewered meat. Our first choice for dinner was Polov, rice with carrots and lamb or beef. But the restaurant was out of that. Asked what one of the most popular dishes was, we were told Big Plate Spicy Chicken. It looked yummy. So, okay. Son and mother (Adil Hamit and Guli Abliz), staffing the restaurant, were warm and friendly. The dish came with an appetizer of delicious cole slaw – not too vinegary not too creamy and decidedly different, especially compared to a lot of the stuff served in typical Canadian restaurants. Then the entrée arrived. It looked good. Enjoy, Guli, said. The dish was a potpourri of home made flat narrow noodles, red chili peppers and cut boiled potatoes. Said the Toronto Star, of all papers, in a review of the restaurant two years ago, the dish swims in a “dark pool of soy-flavoured broth with hints of star anise, brown cardamom and cinnamon. There is a goodly amount of garlic and ginger.” Here we see “the Western” influences in Uyghur cooking – i.e., boiled potatoes. We started eating. The dish was fine as it went. Then we started biting into the chicken. These were small nubs of chicken, perhaps 20 or 30 pieces, but all had bones inside of them. There was hardly any meat, especially after removing the skin on some pieces. After about 10 attempts to eat these chicken cubes – including spitting out numerous bones - it was time to give up. The meal was tasting worse and worse. Why, for heaven’s sake, could the restaurant not have used boneless chicken? Then, the bill, an incredible $21! Kabobgy, various locations WindsorOntarioNews.com April 6 2016 First there was one Kabobgy, tucked away in the Tecumseh Green Valley Plaza Shopping Centre, which opened about six years ago. Then, all of a sudden, or so it seems, there were two others – much larger ones with more upscale flair – on Malden Road in LaSalle and on Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor. What’s going on here? Kabobgy is a locally-based chain, run by three brothers, and seems to have struck a sweet spot, or maybe that should be grilled spot, with a growing number of customers. We visited the original location, at first thinking that was the only one that existed, until we wised-up and found that this restaurant must be the fastest-growing chain in town. Every time you look around there’s another one. Nevertheless on a quiet dinner-time Thursday evening there were only a couple of tables filled in this pleasing brown-and-beige decor eatery, which is a lot larger inside than seems from the outside doorway. For decor, there is nice abstract modern art on the wall of stylized cutlery. As for service, the staff was polite and helpful. Asked what was one the most popular items on the popular menu we were told Shish Tawook – marinated tender chicken breast grilled on a skewer. (In fact the restaurant is named for skewered food). This is a nice combo plate with meat, grilled vegetables, rice and salad. But since we weren't especially into eating greens this night we opted for an alternative - hummus and pita. That arrived first and was very fresh, including the pita wrapped in plastic bag. But only one piece of pita? It was hardly enough to sop up all the hummus. Then the grilled chicken arrived. The chicken was extremely tender and there were many pieces of it. But where were the vegetables? There certainly could have been a lot more, especially given the meal was priced at $15.99. Otherwise, the restaurant is licenced. It has fairly large selection of appetizers, a few vegetarian meals and several mixed trays for larger groups. Kabobgy also specializes in express lunches for the busy daytime work crowd, a nice touch. Kabobgy also seems to have a strong takeout business, judging from the traffic on this particular night. Lux Diner, Tecumseh WindsorOntarioNews.com March 18 2016 Lux Diner (33 Amy Croft Dr., 519-735-8001; no website or Facebook page) in the Saint Clair Shores Shopping Centre used to be known as Famous Joe’s Diner. An ownership change two year ago saw owners of The Walker Grill acquire the property. The look and feel seems much the same with some updated décor tweaks. The sign as you enter humourously admonishes you, much like the Monty Python song, to look on the bright side of life and certainly not with a frown. The restaurant is sizable and there’s a patio in summer. And just like Famous Joe’s the atmosphere might be described as Down Home Friendly, filled with families, retirees and couples dining out while the kids are at basketball practice. Of course this being Windsor there are also international dishes – i.e., Greek - thrown into the mix. These include a Greek Chicken Dinner, Greek Veggie Burger and Greek Salad. The restaurant also has a seniors’ menu. The selection otherwise is contemporary and varied, from ribs to seafood, sandwiches, salads and wraps. The waitress said Lux Diner is also known for its half-pound burgers that come with one side, all priced under $10. Another favourite is the extended breakfast lasting until 3 pm. It features reasonably priced large skillet meals for under $10 and some imaginatively prepared pancakes such as Pecan Caramel and Chocolate Chip. One of the most popular dinner dishes is the stick-to-your-ribs Meatloaf. Served-up in under five minutes by friendly staff each slice was about four inches by one inch, topped with a generous amount of gravy. The side of red skin mashed potatoes was delicious and served with a small bowl of gravy. The meat was tender. The only disappointment was the cole slaw - we like ours creamy. The restaurant makes a big point of advertising its Broasted Chicken, which is often a take out favourite, especially with 10, 15 and 20-piece family dinners served with choice of potatoes, salad and coleslaw. The 20-piece goes for $47.99. Simply Thai, east side Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com March 7 2016 Simply Thai (13300 Tecumseh Road East, 519-979-4800; www.simplythaitecumseh.com) has been a fixture in Tecumseh for almost eight years. Located in the Green Valley Plaza this bright contemporary looking restaurant with beige and brown hues and Asian motifs, has large round paper lantern lights hanging from the ceiling. There are booths along the side and tables in the middle, and the restaurant can handle a sizable number of customers. It’s licensed and has a bar. During our visit diners were serenaded over the loudspeaker by a female’s voice singing Asian music. Simply Thai seems to go out of its way to be customer friendly. Among its large stir fry menu is a separate menu for kids from which they can create their own stir fries. As well, kids get to eat free Thursdays after 3. "Hey mom, we want more!" The menu is colorful, detailed, and has lots of pictures so you can see what you’re getting beforehand. It’s also health friendly with allergy warnings for dishes containing shellfish, fish sauce, nuts, and has dishes that are gluten-free. Washrooms are large and ideal for people in wheelchairs. And on the way out the door there’s a paper pad where you can peel off a comment sheet and drop it into the adjoining box. That seems a first! Every night there are different dinner specials. Tuesdays, for example, stir fries are 15 per cent off. There’s also a huge assortment of ingredients to create your own meals. But we chose from the menu – the stir fry named Cashew Nuts which included onions, carrots, water chestnuts, red peppers, baby corn, and roasted cashews in a sweet & nutty sauce. The meal was served piping hot but with a smallish mound of rice. We ordered the dish very spicy and it lived up to billing, bringing – the true test - tears to the eyes. The sauce was deliciously sweet without being syrupy. But the beef wasn’t all that tender and the carrots were hard and could have been cut smaller. Overall the meal was tasty without being, well, spectacular. A notable menu item is an appetizer plate called the THAI-riffic-platter, containing two spring rolls and served with a side of two summer rolls, two Thai Plum Chicken Satays, two Creamy Peanut Golden Shrimps, four Sweet Soy Spicy Wings (1/2 lb. worth), and Cucumber Salad. You might also check out the Mango Salad and Lettuce Wraps. And of course there are the usual Noodle and Curry dishes. Saigon House, west side Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com February 16 2016 Wyandotte Street West has always been a magnet for Asian restaurants. But even here the mix continues to evolve with openings and closings but the area staying true to its Far Eastern routes. In 2014 another new entry opened, the Saigon House (2169 Wyandotte St. W., 519-977-8988; on Facebook) and what a welcome addition. Especially at night the restaurant on the south side of the street emanates a bright and cheery presence, an island of light with a contemporary edge. The space used to be Big Dick’s Tap & Eatery, which closed several years ago and was empty before Saigon House owner Hung Ly moved down from Brampton to renovate and bring his combination Vietnamese – Thai cuisine to town. He also operates a restaurant in Brampton by the same name. But Toronto, he’ll tell you, is nothing but ‘work work.” That’s because the GTA is so expensive. “So if you buy a house in Toronto you just have to work – the husband and wife have to work,” apparently day in day out. Ugh. His brother, a realtor, spotted the Windsor space. Hung Ly realized it was two minutes from the university, Windsor prices were miniscule comparted to TO’s, so he jumped to move here. He’s now in the process of buying the space, which he renovated in bright colours with a dark wood floor and brown and beige accents. The otherwise contemporary spareness gives a bit of a hip vibe, perfect for the young university crowd. The bright light on a dreary night offers a welcoming ambience. Hung Ly says he invested substantially in turning what had been the dark dingy space, around. “It was so bad in here that I cannot use anything. That’s why this space was empty because nobody wanted to put any money into it,” he says. Ok, now the menu. Vietnamese and Thai food are “almost the same” he says, and incorporate sweet, spicy and sour tastes. He himself was born in Vietnam. The restaurant has 18 Thai dishes as well as Vietnamese Pho soup and Bun or vermicelli bowls - combo plates of various foods with substantial noodles - and Com or rice dishes stuffed with meats and vegetables. Then most popular? Pad Thai of course. But also Ho Fun (flat rice noodles stirred with vegetables in gravy), and Pho House Special Noodle Soup with rare beef, well done flank, chicken and beef ball. Last but not least, our dish, Tango Mango, which consists of a lightly breaded fresh mango, onions, cucumber and bell pepper sautéed with Thai citrus mango sauce, along with chicken, chicken and shrimp or just shrimp. We chose chicken and shrimp. The food is served attractively awashed in a thick almost syrupy sweet sauce, a bit too sweet for our liking but maybe that’s the way it’s supposed to be. The food itself was very fresh. The shrimp, gratefully, was de-shelled. Saigon House holds 76 diners, is open seven days a week, and also serves fruit shakes and bubble tea. The music was blasting a bit too loud for our liking but maybe that’s the way it’s supposed to be, student crowd and all. The Orient, east side Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com February 1 2016 You might know this as the former Taco Bell. Well, some of you of a certain age. Because the long time fast foodery (that’s a word) closed and moved down the street. And then possibly a Spanish restaurant (our memory is vague) may have taken up residence. But for the last nine years this has been home to The Orient Chinese Cuisine restaurant (5150 Tecumseh Rd. E., 519-945-6688; on Facebook). On the coldest night so far this winter the small restaurant was quiet, with only one table filled with a couple of gal pals out for the evening. The restaurant itself is nicely furnished, neat and clean, with minimalist and tasteful decor. The arched brick windows are the holdover from fast food days but otherwise those trappings have been nicely eviscerated. The owner wasn’t in; wisely he was on a two-month vacay in Hong Kong to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The lone waitress complained about how slow business is in January and February (though weekends are busier) and how the price of ingredients is skyrocketing, thanks to the plunging loonie. “Everything is double right now,” she said, citing $8/lb. for beef. We ordered Szechuan Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts with steamed rice on the side, and jasmine tea. The meal arrived in under five minutes – the meat in a bowl – which was a first. It was a nice size serving but the temperature could have been hotter. This was a spicy dish (the menu nicely has little red chili symbols to denote spicy dishes), flavourful without being too sweet, and subtle spiciness on the finish. The only real drawback? The chicken was a bit stringy. The restaurant has the typical wide variety of Chinese menu items – soups, noodle dishes, chop suey. But it pleasantly has a large number of vegetarian meals that look delicious – spicy garlic bean curd, sauteed three kinds of mushrooms with mixed vegetables, even vegetarian hot and sour soup. The restaurant is not licensed. One woman at the next table, who enjoys The Orient, lives nearby and often orders home delivery. She says service is extremely fast – “sometimes 20 minutes fast. Don’t make plans to do anything else,” she laughs. Sweet Chili, west side Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com January 8 2016 This is the archetypical hole in the wall no frills restaurant that serves up the most delicious of foods. It’s Sweet Chili (2180 Wyandotte St W., 519-253-7749). The restaurant only has a handful of tables and is operated by a couple of guys. Tonight it’s Borhan Basher, a friend of the owner, Shaed Amhed, on duty serving up the meals. “I’m his friend, sometimes I help him (the owner),” Basher says. “I just come once and awhile to help him, that’s it.” If this is casual help all restaurants should clone Basher and hire him. We ordered the lamb curry. Ready in five minutes it was served in a white oblong deep dish on a plate with a huge mound of basmati rice. We ordered spicy. The curry wasn’t just spicy but absolutely piping hot from the oven. And, wow, was it delicious – immensely favourable with every forkful down the gullet. The way you eat this, or the way we did, was to take the delicious curry and cover some of the rice with it. Blend the curry into the rice and start shovelling it back. There were also four wedges of nicely fried naan bread (ordered extra). The lamb was boneless. It was the perfect meal on a cold winter night. The only criticism is that the rice mound was just a little bit too big for the amount of curry, which itself was substantial. The restaurant’s most popular dishes? Anything with chicken – chicken biryani, butter chicken, chicken tikka masala. Basher shrugs his shoulders when asked what’s with the chicken. “Most people like the chicken,” he says unassumingly, likely because it fits well with Western tastes. As well, the dishes are not too spicy. “Butter chicken it’s like sweet and sour taste, it’s not that much spice also. So they like it.” The restaurant does a 50/50 eat-in take-out business. It’s not licenced but with the quality of this food, who cares? What does the resto’s name man? Basher says it’s more for marketing than anything else. “It sounds good,” he smiles. In this case image and substance meet up in scrumptious, plentiful and flavourful food. Pho Maxin, downtown Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com December 16 2015 Pho Maxim Vietnamese Noodle House (567 Pelissier St., 226-674-0810; www.phomaxim.com) is the answer for any long time Windsorites wondering whatever went into the space long occupied by the city’s perhaps once premier Chinese eatery, House of Lee. Of course the 20-something waitress behind the cash had no idea what we were talking about when we mentioned the 50-year-old Lee but there you go. Still, that was a bit strange, House of Lee closed only a couple of years ago though it seems like a decade. In any case the space has morphed into a Vietnamese noodle house, one of many that have sprouted around the city in recent years so there must be a large appetite for this type of food. Pho, of course, is served plentiful and is a hardy, nourishing dish. But it has to be good to differentiate it from what someone might make at home. That’s what we were seeking. We wanted a full soup and not a lot of broth and eventually settled not for Pho but something similar, Dac Biet, a label that means it’s a speciality. In this restaurant it’s also one of several heart healthy dishes. So we ordered Braised Beef Stew ($8.99). The meal was super sized just like Pho. It was also served piping hot and was perfect for someone on a diet, with essential protein (big chunks of beef) and vegetables (carrots, onions, peas, shallots). However, there were a couple of problems. First was the size of the chunks. The carrots were too large and should have been cut smaller. Same with some of the beef. Everything was fresh, though. But there somehow could have been more flavour in the broth and a little bit of spiciness would have helped. Disappointingly, there was no sweet, such as a fortune or almond cookie, at meal’s end. The restaurant menu also generally features a wide array of Pho as well as Vermicelli, Curry, Rice and Egg Noodles, and even dry dishes like several Pad Thai. The Spring Rolls looked excellently prepared and delicious, and there are nice combo plates. Those who have fond memories of House of Lee may be a bit disappointed by the comparatively basic look of the new eatery though Lee’s interior was probably from a more elegant if bygone era The Squirrel Cage, downtown Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com November 23 2015 The new good news is that The Squirrel Cage (1 Maiden Lane West, 519-252-2243; www.thesquirrelcage.ca) might be offering a limited brunch during weekdays. Now, it’s scrumptious full brunch, which features everything from Eggs Benny to thick French Toast dipped in pancake batter and topped with Bailey’s whipped cream and blueberry compote, to weekly quiche and Croque Monsieur (a ham and Swiss sandwich dipped in an egg mixture and grilled “to a delicious golden brown gooey goodness”) is available only until 3 pm Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant, owned by Toronto transplants John Ansell and Steven Thompson, is now three and a half years old and is a refreshing casual presence on the city’s restaurant scene. Maiden Lane between Ouellette and Pelissier has always been a great site for intriguing boutiques and restos. Now, this two level restaurant is unique with a comfortable lounge by the door, with several stairs leading to a mezzanine type eating area. “Our first instinct was that multilevel was a deterrent but in hindsight it’s a positive,” Ansell says. “People really like the different level aspect.” The atmosphere is causal with local original art on the walls and great jazz playing in the background. The restaurant is licenced. Besides brunch The Squirrel Cage specializes in Paninis and salads, with seven of the former on tap. Our choice was - when in Windsor - “The Windsor” with Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion and Aioli. It was served promptly, with salad tossed in vinaigrette on the side, the ingredients fresh and distinctively tasting, unlike some Paninis with fillings having a texture like they were glued together. There’s also daily soups and in the morning fresh baked goods. How did Ansell and Thompson discover Windsor? “Steve’s mom lives here,” Ansell said. “So we would come down on weekends and visit.” They had some real estate background and naturally began checking out local open houses. “My draw dropped at how far your dollar went in this neck of the woods.” So they moved to Windsor and are fulfilling their dream of always wanting to run a restaurant. What’s with the whimsical offbeat name? Nothing special, Ansell says. “We just didn’t want it to sound pretentious, and to be memorable and something unique,” as well as a conversation starter, which it is. “So it does the trick.” Akkad Restaurant, near east side WindsorOntarioNews.com October 18 2015 Akkad Restaurant appears to be the only restaurant in Windsor that has the name Iraqi attached to it so what became a curiosity turned into a visit at this “Iraqi & Mid-Eastern Cuisine” eatery at 960 Wyandotte St. E. (519-256-7288; on Facebook with the picture of the grilled meat). Iraqi food shares some of the characteristics of other Middle Eastern cuisine. There’s Shawarma, Fatoush and Falafel plates. But the country’s eating tradition is strong on grilled meats - especially kabobs - but with a wider and more subtle variety of seasonings that bring out the flavours of the food. Akkad’s namesake is one of the world’s oldest civilizations in Mesopotamia - present day Iraq. The restaurant has been in existence three years. Wally Alshimari and his dad Ali run the place, which sees a constant coming and going of customers, on a daily basis. But Wally’s sister Khilood is the owner. The family immigrated to Canada from Iraq in 1996 and lived in Calgary before moving to southwestern Ontario, largely to be closer to family in Michigan and because, well, Windsor is “just closer to everything,” Alshimari says. On the menu you’ll find several salads including the Akkad - with chick peas, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon and olive oil. Appetizers include the Jajeek (yogurt and cucumber), and spinach and meat pie plates, five per. But meat and particularly kabobs are central to Iraqi dining so Akkad prepares a wide variety of such dishes as well as marinated meats known as tekka and tawook. The Meat Lovers dish, for example, has two beef kabobs, beef tekka and beef shawarma. White rice tends to be flavoured with raisins. “Back home most of us eat the rice usually with rains or almonds or some noodles,” Alshimari said. The lentil soup alone is a reason to make Akkad a destination. This is very fresh creamy soup, which makes you think it’s so nourishing you could live on it for the rest of your days. It’s so delicious - and comes with a lemon wedge - you’ll be tempted to ask the server to bring you a larger bowl; it’d be worth the price. Alshimari says most customers are not Iraqi and the restaurant does a booming take out business. He was on the phone taking a weekly order from doctors at a local hospital. Alshimari admitted the restaurant’s Iraqi name gets attention. “A lot of our customers come in for that reason,” he said. Cheapo Fillippo's, south Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com Sept. 24 2015 First of all, get it out of your head that Cheapo Fillippo’s Eats & Drinks (5275 Walker Rd., 519-737-7011; on Facebook) is a Mexican restaurant. The name may sound like one, and it has certainly been mistaken as such. But it’s not, as co-owner Virginia Houtteman will gladly tell you. Rather, the name - which changed in 2000 from her family’s long running Sandwich South restaurant which opened in 1989 - is a play on Virginia’s husband’s name Philippe, French for Philip. “Cheap Phil,” get it? Virginia said she recently had a customer tell her she was afraid she’d get salsa on her eggs. “Now she comes in all the time.” Rather the south Windsor restaurant, smack in the middle of the industrial belt of tool and die firms and small manufacturers clustered on Windsor’s south side, serves up breakfasts and lunches, and draws its clientele largely from the thousands of people who work in the area. ”We’re known for our burgers,” she says, and if you go to their Facebook page you can see why. The towering Dagwood Burger is just that, six ounce of local lean ground beef topped with cheddar cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce and tomato. There are also plenty of deli sandwiches, wraps and specialty sandwiches like the Philly Melt Steak Sandwich and the Grilled Vegetable and Chicken Panini. For breakfast the restaurant lauds its Eggs Benedict and has a variety of other morning items. ”We make everything from scratch. Our soups are very well received,” Houtteman says. “The healthy people love our salads because they’re huge salad bowls.” About 3 pm the restaurant tends to convert to an after work bar for drinks and lunch foods. It closes at 6.30 pm weekdays. In our case, the dinner ordered was, ironically, the Mexi Wrap, which was generously filled with salsa, bacon, fresh crisp greens, cheddar and mozzarella, though we would have preferred a little less salsa. Overall the restaurant has a clean slightly upscale look, even though the prices are reasonable and the service more than friendly. It seats 75 inside with 23 on the three-season patio. And there’s more than enough parking. Mamo Burger, near east side WindsorOntarioNews.com Sept. 8 2015 Mamo Burger Bar (1515 Ottawa St., 519-973-1234; www.mamoburgerbar.com) is another in what has become a small complement of great burger joints in Canada’s unofficial - okay real - motor city. Gourmet is the thing and natural, local, and chemical-free is de rigueur, and this local two-store chain (the other is in Tecumseh) serves such burgers up rather gloriously. First of all Mamo orders its meat from Essex County’s Butcher of Kingsville. This is dry aged beef with no steroids, hormones or antibiotics, and is ground in-house daily. The freshness is obvious from the first bite. Mamo makes a point of saying your order might take a little longer than usual. It makes one wonder because it seemed the order took 10 minutes longer than you’d usually wait for just burger and fries. According to Mamo’s website: “Your burgers may feel like they take longer to get than you’re used to, and frankly, they should! You order it, then we start cooking it. Every burger starts raw and fresh, never frozen.” Once arrived the burger is stacked higher than a conventional burger. The menu’s 16 burgers on offer come with two patties. It’s what’s piled on top that makes each highly individual. All, frankly, sounds delicious and highly tempting. The most popular is The Big Popper with fried goat cheese, roasted jalapeños, Thornloe hot pepper colby, house bacon and smoked jalapeño aioli. It’s a little spicy. WON.com ordered the Smokin’ Shroomage. It was topped with smoked Portobello mushrooms, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and roasted garlic mayo. The burger oozed flavour, not just from the meat but from the glorious onions, the tender mushrooms adding heft, all surrounded by dripping - but controllable - mayo. It took a while to wolf this thing down, so no worries you’ll be finished before you want to be. For someone famished after a hard day’s work (or hardly working) this meal exactly hit the spot. The side of garlic fries, however, was on the small size and not too garlicky but the fact the fries were hand cut was nice. Mamo Burger also offers salads which look like substantial alternatives to the burgers. The decor (over two rooms) is kind of hip and contemporary with an interesting wall-ceiling cluster of slatted wood. There’s also a full bar with several beers on tap. Some might find the $14 price for a burger and one side high but at least on this hungry night it seemed worth it. La Cubana, central Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com August 10 2015 Open only two months this small eatery - something entirely different for Windsor - has become a hit. La Cubana Sandwich Shop Ltd. (188 Erie Street E, 519-915-3497) stands out on traditional Via Italia with its Cuban flag flying proudly in the breeze. Owner Annia Bejeiano is a native Cuban, and has been living in Windsor for seven years. She decided to open the shop realizing there was a niche in the city for Cuban food. “There wasn’t anything Cuban here,” she says. But first, how did she end up in Windsor? Canucks travel to Cuba, right? Well, Bejeiano met a Windsor man on vacation in Cuba and married him, and that’s how she got out of the Caribbean country. She prefers Canada “living wise” to Cuba but has many family and friends back home, so many she has returned 28 times - or once every three months - to see them. Meanwhile, Annia prepares a mean Cuban sandwich. Try the Cubano with smoked ham, oven roasted pork, pork leg ham, Swiss Cheese, dill pickles and mustard. It’s on a toasted mini baguette stacked solid with meat that just one half of could easily fill someone. Cubans obviously love their meat, especially pork. Annia says she seasons pork three or four days, kicking up the flavour, before roasting. There are 12 sandwiches on the attractively-printed menu. And despite all the meat there’s even a vegetarian sandwich on offer. It seems everything about the Cuban diet is hardy. The Ajiaco Cubano soup, for instance, has sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, yucca, plantains, squash, eddoes, carrots and beef. So popular has this almost hole in the wall eatery (it seats 15 and used to be an Italian panini shop) become that it’s Lechon Asadoe entree - scrumptious oven roasted pork with native sauce - on this day was already sold out by 1 pm. Most of Bejeiano’s business is take-out, particular from workplaces like nearby Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. The food obviously catches on easily. One person in a workplace orders it, brings it back, and then “everybody” in the office wants it, Bejeiano says. She recently made a special sandwich for a friend featuring even more meats and may consider adding it to the menu. Bejeiano thinks if her business keeps growing she may open more hours (it’s now 10 am - 5 pm) or even move to larger premises. They may say “Viva la revolución!” in Cuba. We might say “Viva la sandwich revolución!" in Windsor. John Max, east side Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com July 15 2015 John Max Sports & Wings (2601 Lauzon Parkway, 519-915-1900; www.johnmax.ca) seeks to take what has been an unsuccessful property for several other bar and grills and convert it to a sustaining east side gathering place. Certainly management has the experience. The four partners, including John O’Kane Senior and Junior, trace the family’s history in the restaurant business back to former Margaritas in Devonshire Mall. They also opened East Side Mario’s, Casey’s Grill & Bar, and the first John Max in the Wal-Mart plaza on Dougall. O’Kane Junior might be mistaken for a bus boy. Indeed he was the otherwise nondescript person who severed our lunches after we ordered them from a waitress. It was a surprise when we were later introduced to him as one of the owners. Asked about those other short lived pubs and restos - Murphy’s, Casey’s and even the Windsor Spitfires’ much ballyhooed Franchise Grille Lounge - O'Kane said, “We heard a lot about that" but is ignoring the past. In fact, he said, “This was the perfect opportunity” to build on the company dream. The lot was so spacious there’s now lots of patio space fore and aft - the back portion with a long outdoor bar and patio space for 202 seats - along with four volleyball courts. While definitely a sports bar - there are 34 TV screens - O’Kane says the idea is for everyone, regardless of age, to enjoy the premises. “There’s no security at night for that simple purpose,” he says. O’Kane’s team is renting from well-regarded commercial landlords Joe and Lou Mikhail - “very good guys, they helped us being (the space) to life.” Okay, so what’s on the menu? Well, pretty typical pub or sports bar food, with some interesting and hardy twists. The Charcuterie Platter features bratwurst, genoa and four different cheeses. The “Sand Wedges” include The Megatron with grilled chicken breast, deep-fried cheddar, bacon, apple slices, tomato and coleslaw stacked on a ciabatta bun. There’s a Cubano sandwich and, from the looks of it, several more-than-filling burgers such as The Goal Line Pile On - double burger with pulled pork, bacon, chili, deep friend cheddar, and more, with choice of bread and a side. Our order of the Maxolla Chicken Wrap and Mediterranean Chicken Salad were expertly prepared, fresh and crisp. And John Max’s goes out of its way to serve gluten-free food. But overall, however, the prices could be a little less. Let’s hope this latest incarnation at a previous business dead zone will have long-lasting staying power. Certainly the right ingredients - food and atmosphere - are there. Ten Friends Diner, central Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com June 9 2015 Ten Friends Diner (1400 Windsor Ave., 519-254-3000; www.tenfriendsdiner.com) is unique in Canada - the only restaurant run by people diagnosed with mental illnesses as part of a work project to reintegrate into the community. The restaurant, under different names, has been around since the early 1990s. In 2012 it moved from its long time location on Tecumseh Rd. E. to the office complex of the Canadian Mental Health Association (though the two are separate entities), tucked away between Tecumseh and Giles. The restaurant is clean, spacious, has a contemporary look, and has a delightful outdoor patio - perfect for summer dining. Assistant kitchen manager Ron Dunn said it was difficult at first getting customers to learn of the new location. “That’s the problem - we’re two blocks from Ouellette Ave. and five blocks from Tecumseh Rd.,” he said. But the restaurant operates seven days a week, 9 am until 2 pm. It has also really expanded its catering business since the move with Dunn saying bookings have “probably doubled or tripled.” To work there staff have to be diagnosed by a psychiatrist. They work one paid four hour shift a week and one volunteer shift known as a personal support day. Community volunteers also help out, for example, preparing some large catering orders. The restaurant can also be rented for private events. The contemporary design was done by a community volunteer, a student at Lawrence Technological University. Large circular lampshades match the colour of the lime green walls, lime green being the colour of mental illness. The restaurant serves mainly breakfasts and lunches. “Breakfast is the big one for us,” Dunn said. There’s a wide assortment of offerings including a breakfast burrito, breakfast sandwiches and The Omelette Factory where you can choose your own ingredients. WON.com's choice included feta, ham and spinach, was a hardy size and cooked just right. For lunch there are burger wraps, sandwiches, salads and soups. The restaurant is funded through the Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) but raises money through sales, raffles and café nights. There’s also a large well-tended garden in the back, used by the restaurant, with produce available for people in the community. Thai LanXang, central Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com May 11 2015 It’s hard to believe that the jewel that is Thai LanXang Restaurant (2629 Howard Ave., 519-966-7711) has been in this location for eight years without having stumbled upon it before now. The red sign in the Devon Plaza advertising Thai, Sushi and Chinese, was the hook. There aren’t many restos in Windsor that feature this combination of cuisines. So it was worth a visit. Immediately on entering you’re wowed by the ultramodern interior, cool blue-gray walls with stainless steel tables and chairs with black padded seats, and large wavy false ceiling tiles, all set off by hardwood floors. Playing softly in the background is New Age music. Moreover there’s a well-stocked bar in the corner. This under-the-radar restaurant (another diner was also amazed by the fact Thai Lanxang had been there this long) surely deserves more attention. The food matches the decor in quality. Owner Tou (anglicized to Tony) Veng is a story himself. A young man who grew up amidst the horrors of the war in Southeast Asia in the early 1970s, his expatriate Thai family fled Laos during the Communist invasion, resettling temporarily in Thailand, where Tony learned the cooking trade. He then moved to Canada and held a variety of jobs including working in a factory in Kitchener. He moved specifically to Windsor to open Thai LanXang. The three cuisines, admittedly, offer the most popular Asian cuisines, and it’s a savvy business move to offer all three. The Peanut Curry Noodle is the most popular dish. It came out of the kitchen piping hot - almost scolding so, the way all dishes should be. The rice noodles are swathed in a sweet peanut curry sauce along with broccoli, carrots, peapods, with chicken the meat choice. The menu features all around dining, from appetizers, soups, salads (including Mango and Avocado), Pho, Vermicelli (served with crushed peanuts). There are grilled meats, seafood and duck. Oh, and there are Chinese stir fries and Thai stir fries, Thai fried rice. And of course glorious Sushi. Also unusual, the restaurant offers party trays - the Peanut Curry Noodle is $45 for half tray and $95 for full. (Yes there is also crowd pleasing Pad Thai Curry). Veng laughs and agrees that offering party trays is a competitive leg up against football field style pizzas, for party nights. Thai LanXang richly deserves a higher profile; let this review be an effort in raising it. Toasty's, downtown WindsorOntarioNews.com April 24 2015 Toasty’s Grilled Cheese & Salad Bar (357 Ouellette Ave., 519-915-4579; on facebook) is unique in Windsor in that it’s the only place that specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches. The concept may exist elsewhere. But it’s a welcome niche addition to the Windsor restaurant scene. Of course Toasty’s has been around since 2013. The original ownership has now moved two doors up the street and runs Frenchy’s Poutinery. That opened the door for Stephanie Clark, an employee at Toasty’s since the beginning, who took over the resto in January and brought her sister Vanessa on board. Now the former St. Anne’s high school grads work together out front and in the kitchen preparing sandwiches, salads and soup for what’s a fairly regular clientele of downtown office workers, students and passersby. The restaurant space not too long ago was occupied by Bonzii, an innovative food concept that never took off downtown but has found a home at Devonshire Mall. Toasty’s has got to have one of the most beautifully written menu chalkboards anywhere, listing the voluminous number of grilled cheese sandwiches, some 26 in all including a monthly Mystery Melt. These carry a huge sampling of meats, cheeses and vegetables. You can probably guess some of their ingredients from such names as Caprese, Fiesta, Toasty’s Greek, Toasty’s Ruben and Toasty’s Prime. The most popular on the list is the Cuban, featuring ham, pulled pork, Swiss, provolone, pickles and mustard. “You can’t find it anywhere else in Windsor,” Stephanie said, adding it’s something Canadians just aren’t too exposed to. (Maybe we’re just way too far north.) Prices range from $3.50 (the Mom’s G.C. made with Wonderbread - hey, some people never want to leave home) to $6.85. If you find sandwiches too heavy Toasty’s also specializes in salads with a build your own option. “A lot of people come in just for that alone,” Stephanie says. Prepared salads include the Asian Chop and Santa Fe in two sizes. The restaurant - more like an upscale lunch counter - keeps it simple for a lunch and light dinner crowd. There’s also combos with a bowl of soup (including the daily tomato and roasted red pepper), half sandwich and half salad. Noticeable about the sandwiches is their obvious lack of grease. Only in one case, Stephanie says, has someone asked for more butter. House of India, downtown WindsorOntarioNews.com March 11 2015 You know a restauranteur is honest when he directs you to the appropriate size dinner for your party and not just the more expensive meal. That was the case when a single diner wandered into the House of India (325 Ouellette Ave., 519-256-1122; www.houseofindia325.com) just before noon on, yes, another frigid winter day. Eyeing the dinner special at $15.95 owner Abdul Mukit quickly walked across the 100-seat restaurant and suggested that the appropriate dish would be the lunch special at half the price. That, he said, would be filling enough. “Save money!” he stressed. Okay, no argument there. When the meal came it was indeed substantive: Chicken Tikka Masala, vegetables and rice. And it was fresh - very fresh. And hot - piping hot. Not in the spicy sense but in the just out of the oven sense. In fact spiciness is not necessarily godliness in Mukit’s books. His widely varying dishes come on the low end of spiciness. “It depends on the person because everything I have is mild,” he said. Unless, of course, you ask for something hotter. But his reasoning makes sense. Better to serve less spicy and then the meal can be spiced up than the other way around. And less spiciness can bring out the natural food taste. In this case the Masala was doused only in a slightly sweet sauce which was perfect. House of India, which has been at the location 12 years, has a wide enough assortment of Indian dishes from appetizers to vegetable, chicken, beef, lamb and seafood with about a dozen preparations under each category. There’s also rice and biryani (mixed rice with meat or vegetables). The restaurant is licenced. Mukit says some popular dishes are Butter Chicken and Chicken Korma (cooked in mildly spiced rich cream with coconut and raisin). The Balti (sauce) dishes are a little tangier but “they are very very popular,” he says. One of the nice things is the menu which explicitly describes what’s in each dish and how it’s prepared. Mukit is the eternal optimist. “I’m an optimistic person no matter how made (the economy is, I went through the last recession and had no problem.” So he’s hoping a reinvigorated downtown with more university students will only boost business. Meanwhile don’t hesitate to ask this owner for advice. In fact don’t even call him an owner. He’s at your service as a “worker,” Mukit says with a smile. The Leaf, east side Windsor WindsorOntarioNews.com February 25 2015 The Leaf Neighbourhood Grill (5240 Tecumseh Rd. E, 519-944-0212; www.theleafgrill.com) not only serves fusion food but is itself a fusion of restaurant styles and perhaps unique to Windsor. This is the old Maple Leaf restaurant. It’s also one the original homes of the Hi Ho fast food chain that any Windsorphile knows of and loves. Three years ago Bill Kobrosli bought the restaurant, gutted it, and what’s emerged is a sleek but comfortable space that most people will feel comfortable in. Kobrosli has a long history in food. He started out washing dishes at the former J. Michael Bottoms (remember that?) on Ouellette. He pulled stints at Traiteur downtown, then moved to Vancouver and opened a bakery. He returned to Windsor for family reasons and the Maple Leaf was on the block. The restaurant was reborn as a sleek and contemporary place yet loaded with local nostalgic artifacts. Kobrosli’s idea was to remake the restaurant - including with a cleanly designed logo and menu - to national franchise standards but with a personal touch. The Maple Leaf name was changed to The Leaf. “People feel comfortable going to these (franchise) places,” he said. “There’s a certain standard of service, atmosphere.” Yet The Leaf’s menu is very much its own with hand-made dishes down to the sauces. While there’s a decided accent on modern food - from gluten free and vegetarian dishes to Asian stir fries - down home fare isn’t forgotten. Besides a list of innovative burgers - for example, the Santa-Fe (charbroiled beef patty topped with avocado & chili rubbed onion strings and cheddar cheese) - there are comfort dishes like good old hot hamburg, beef and turkey sandwiches. There are also wraps, a variety of “snack and share” appetizers from perogies to Crispy Thai Prawns, and salads and sandwiches. The Grilled Cheese + Pulled Baba-q Pork sandwich (that’s not a typo) was thick and more than filling with its zesty sauce, topped with cheddar and Swiss. Breakfast is among the eatery’s most popular times. The Leaf offers a wide variety of omelettes and a hearty “He-Man” breakfast. Kobrosli has covered all bases and it shows. After 5 pm on a weekday the restaurant started filling up fast.

Eddy's new dining room Eddy’s Mediterranean Bistro, opened a couple of years now and located across from Catholic Central High School on Tecumseh Road East, has expanded with an elegant dining room off to the side. The restaurant has parking at the rear on the busy artery and a back-door entrance as well. The restaurant, which also does delivery, takeout and catering, will also have its liquor licence early in the new year. – 22/12/16 - Photo: Eddysbistro.ca Finally, a proper Tims lid It might be a well-guarded secret but customers who have long-vented their steam at Tim Hortons’ notorious flimsy leaky lids – a seeming anomaly among fast food restaurants – should be brought up to date. If you ask for it, you can get something known as a “dome lid” (pictured). This immediately solves the problem of the traditional lids with flip back tabs, enabling annoying drips and spills. The dome lids, which have been available since 2013, aren’t immediately available at the cash. But a staffer at a Windsor Tim Hortons said “if you ask for” it you can get one. And then rejoice that TH has joined the rest of the take-out food world. – 5/12/16 Metro Detroit dining disappointment It’s always a disappointment when a restaurant you’ve heard such good things about is a dining disappointment. Such is the case with Metro Detroit’s Beverly Hills Grill, which has been around since 1988 and in 2007 was named “Restaurant of the Year”. A recent drop-in for Sunday brunch found, yes, a crowded restaurant, but less than par offerings. One dish was the vaunted Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Benedict. It was tasty enough but the presentation poor – just two bennies on the otherwise barren plate. Meanwhile the Pulled Chicken salad of mixed greens, cranberries and won tons had a gray tinge looking less than appetizing, so it was a surprise that it was. And, sigh, there was a lipstick mark on the water glass. – 5/12/16 Town breakfast pickings slim The closure of Duffy’s restaurant at the end of 2014 has left a huge breakfast void in the town of Amherstburg. While the town has several other restaurants serving up lunch and dinner the pickings, other than fast food, are few for breakfast, with long time Maria’s and Speck’s taking up the slack. That’s during the week. But on Sundays diners have one other choice. Drive a few kilometres south towards Amherst Point and Ducks on the Roof serves a regular as well as buffet breakfast, including custom omelettes. – 3/8/16 A tale of two burgers One week, two countries, two burgers. The first was at local Detroit chain Bagger Dave’s Bloomfield Township location. It was the Bacon BBQ, likely the best burger we’ve ever eaten, with Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, on a grilled brioche bun. What stood out was not only the sandwich’s overall sweet taste highlighted by the onions and sauce but the burger’s juiciness. You’d think a burger that juicy would fall part but it doesn’t. Several days later we drove to Windsor’s great old standby O’Maggio’s Kildare House, where the Halibut Fish & Chips are still the best ever. But our order was the Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger topped with, well, mucho blue cheese and the crispy stuff. The burger was certainly good overall though the meat a tad dry. The hand cut fries were terrific, however. – 5/7/16 Wine bars that side and this Recent visits to two wine bars show the variety that exists on both sides of the border. The Motor City Wine Bar and Shop at 1949 Michigan Ave., in Detroit, cater corner to old Tiger Stadium (now under redevelopment), has a spacious room stocked with shelves of tantalizing wines and tables in the centre. There’s also a long bar to pull up to. And there’s an outside patio. Last Saturday it was rocking with a live DJ. Meanwhile, in Amherstburg, the Lord Amherst pub’s wine bar – upstairs – is a small gem of a room, one of the coziest in Essex county. Lined by exposed traditional gray stone walls the bar seems at home serving not just wine but whiskies. Have a friend in from out of town? This is a great space to take them. Or just to have a civilized drink and while away the night. – 20/6/16 Picture: Motor City Wine Bar More wine bars please We have a burgeoning wine industry and wine tasting bars at county wineries. So why don’t we have more urban wine bars, which have become so popular elsewhere? The Lord Amherst Pub in Amherstburg opened a second floor wine bar last year, a cozy heritage stone block room that is as fitting for sipping whiskies as wine. And there’s Wineology Bar & Restaurant in Olde Walkerville. But the lack of wine tasting venues – separate and distinct from restaurants and where you can kick back for the simple sake of sampling wines - is pretty noticeable. Just like the lack of decent seafood houses locally it’s time for someone – or more – to fill the gap. – 25/5/16 Midtown Detroit restaurant could use a refresher Long before the recent revival of Detroit’s Midtown district, just north of downtown, one of the first “contemporary” restaurants was Traffic Jam and Snug, which opened way back in 1965. It’s always been a favorite go to after a visit to the DIA or before a Detroit Symphony concert. The place is sprawling with a bar (the first Michigan brew pub), various dining areas (including second floor) and a private room for parties. They even sell baked goods. But a recent visit shows the resto could use an upgrade. The wine racks looked diminished, the men’s bathroom floor was partially wet and the rear area a little unsightly, the antiques and wall pictures – designed to evoke Detroit nostalgia – might be swapped out for different ones. In other words, time for a freshening up. The meals? Still signature good. – 26/4/16 Downtown Keg to feature second bar, whisky room The downtown Windsor Riverside Keg is undergoing a $1.8 million renovation that will add a new whisky room, a second bar, and expand the overall foot print. The restaurant closed March 13 and will reopen April 12 after the work is completed by local contractor Petretta Construction. (Keg corporate does the design.) “We gutted it,” Alberta-based franchise owner Ray Redekopp said. The restaurant may still seem sparkling new – and a key downtown destination for dinner and the after work professional crowds – but it’s “going into its 11th year” and rule of thumb calls for a reno about every 10 years, Redekopp said. The restaurant has a strong relationship with Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. and will feature its products in the new whisky room. “Brown liquor is coming back into style,” the owner said. The new second bar will also serve the outside patio. Crews are taking out some walls, making the interior “a lot lighter” and the whole venue will be “definitely more urban,” said Redekopp. – 6/4/16 In praise of chains It’s fashionable to praise independent standalone restaurants at the expense of restaurant chains. Conventional wisdom is that the home grown trendy new eatery will have much better food than a national chain with a standardized menu. But like much accepted opinion that’s bunk. Take Ruby Tuesday, a US casual dining chain in existence since 1972 with locations throughout metro Detroit. We placed two orders: Herb-Crusted Tilapia and Grilled Chicken Salad. The Tilapia was perfectly cooked and presented – delicious in fact - and came with baked potato and salad bar. The Grilled Chicken Salad was served in a huge shallow bowl, the chicken cooked just right and the vegetables fresh and crisp. Would we have had the same quality at a downtown resto? Possibly. But with chains you at least know exactly what you’re going to get. – 2/2/16 Paying by table tablet Cross border dining has gone hi tech, at least at Olive Garden restaurants. Sit down at a Detroit area Olive Garden and you’ll find a tablet in the middle of the table. It contains colourful sliding menus and is also the way you pay for your meal. Ziosk, the manufacturer, has now installed the tablets at 800 Olive Gardens, Chili’s, Red Robin and other chains. “By the year's end, Ziosk will have fully deployed its newest contracts, totaling over 150,000 new Ziosk tablets interacting with more than 50 million guests per month, and demonstrating Ziosk's continued momentum in the restaurant industry,” spokeswoman Kristina Jorge said. A Bloomberg Business article suggests the tablets are a great way for restaurants to increase revenues. For example, when you pay the bill, the machine automatically calculates a 20 per cent tip though the dial can be moved higher or lower. But “who wants to be a Scrooge?” the article says. That was our experience. Also, with all the pretty pictures of foods like appetizers and desserts it’s tempting to order more dishes than you intended. Indeed, Ziosk says those sales are up 20-30 per cent. The machines are not in use in Canada. – 16/12/15 Staying put - for now Riccardo’s Italian Restaurant, a fixture in the former Amherstburg Echo building for years, is staying put - for now. Negotiations had been underway between the restaurant and its landlord Eowana Needham to break the current lease so that Needham’s new upscale condo complex, The Echo Riverside Condominiums, on the same site, could have a spring start. Riccardo’s will now stay until the lease is up at the end of October. “Let’s just say we were in negotiations for a long time and the negotiations have broken down and he will be out the end of October of next year,” Needham said. “So we will start the day after he leaves.” - 24/11/15 Kingsville dining guide The Town of Kingsville has such a burgeoning restaurant scene that the municipality has put out a dining guide, listing the more than 40 restaurants - if you include Ruthven and Cottam - that now populates the southern Essex county community. The town in recent years has become the county’s premier focus for dining, drawing customers form across Windsor and Essex County and beyond. The guide runs eight pages. It has names, addresses, restaurant categories (including Japanese, Thai, Gastro Pub and Tea House) and short descriptions of the eateries including whether they’re kid friendly and if groups are welcome. It can be found at mykingsville.ca - 15/10/15 Dine out in a Mexican plaza - indoors It’s like dining in a Mexican village plaza under the moonlight. Except it’s in a building with strings of lights over the dining tables. And in the middle, a raised stage full of an assortment of different sized piñatas. It’s the Azul Taco Bar, a temporary pop up café at the Detroit Institute of Arts during the current blockbuster Diego Riviera - Frida Kahlo In Detroit exhibition running until July 12. Azul stands for the blue house, the onetime home of the star studded married artists, he who created the DIA’s prized Detroit Industry murals and she a revered artist in her own right and feminist icon. The cafe features - what else? - authentic tacos and sides, as well as soft drinks, beer, wine and margaritas. (Detroit Institute of Arts photo) - 6/4/15 Thom Racovitis RIP Thom Racovitis was one of those quintessential Windsor figures, a household word in the City of Roses. His untimely passing last week is both a real and symbolic loss, because his famed Tunnel Bar-B-Q had actually closed last year. The iconic eatery, known for scrumptious ribs and out of this world desserts, had been a fixture since the 1940s, finally closing to make way for a new University of Windsor downtown campus. That investment is lauded. But it won’t replace the colourful small business, one of legions that defined the character of downtown and have evaporated with the decades (though Lazares announcement today bucks the trend). Tunnel Bar-B-Q wasn’t just famous in Windsor. People from all over Detroit visited its location opposite the tunnel. With Racovitis’s death a little bit of Windsor’s charm has died as well. – 5/2/15 Don't judge by location Restaurant chains – especially those of the roadhouse or pub variety – tend to be located on the outskirts of town on in big box locations. Imagine our surprise when we happened across one very much located in the city – the Fox & Fiddle on Walker Rd. to be exact. Thinking all the world , solely because of location, that this was a home grown spiffy remake of the former Midtown and J. D. Prankster’s spot, we settled in and looked at the elegant wine menu and abundant food selection. Wow, two Indian curry dishes let alone a Thai stir fry, plus all the regular burgers, wraps and salads. Nope, this is a chain, folks, part of the Pegasus Group, headquartered in Toronto. Marked by its dark country club like interior the resto has been at the Walker location just over a year. So don’t judge a restaurant by its location. – 17/1/15 Chatham-Kent breakfast, lunch chain headed here? The partners who run the popular Flapjacks breakfast and lunch outlets - three in Chatham, others in Tilbury and Dresden - are looking to move into the Windsor market. One of the owners, Bobby Delagrammatias, is the same person who runs the popular Simon’s Prime Hamburgers & Poutinerie in downtown Windsor and on the east side. “I would hope that we could, that would be the best thing for us,” Delagrammatias said. He compared the chain, which focusses only on breakfasts and lunch, as being “a small version of the Waffle House in the states.” Breakfast is served all day. Like Simon’s Prime, prices are kept low and the food always fresh. Delagrammatias’s ambition with his chains seems unbound. He has a long history in the restaurant business. “I’m from the food world,”he boasts. -29/12/14 Multinational runs the upscale Grill 55 Sodexo is one of those multinational (France based) companies usually associated with supplying food service to large institutions like hospitals and universities. So it was a little surprising to hear that the company, which provides food management to Windsor’s Holiday Inn & Suites, a few years ago also took over the upscale Grill 55 on the hotel premises. “I’m not going to say it’s unusual,” said Sodexo’s Holiday Inn manager Toni Akkari. “But it’s rare, they don’t own a lot of restaurants. Mostly they run cafeterias and hospitals.” – 19/11/14 College restaurant to reach out more to the community Chez Talbot is getting a makeover. The St. Clair College restaurant will have a new kitchen and take a decidedly more open approach to serving the public. A new parking area and entrance is being constructed. “It’s going to be a lot easier for the general public,” to access and dine, said Marc Johnston, coordinator of culinary services. The menu is being upgraded and will change frequently with student chefs keeping on top of culinary trends. There will be a new open kitchen. Windsor architectural firm Architecttura, which also designed the college’s MediaPlex and health and sciences building, is overseeing the $800,000 revamp, ready Oct. 1, and which can accommodate 120. Design elements will be contemporary. “We wanted to be forward looking, we don’t want to live in the past,” Johnston said. “It’s going to be clean, fresh with a mixture of granite and wood.” But “the root” of the reno is to better prepare students for the real world. Previously they were getting training but inadequate interaction with diners and typical restaurant demands. Previously, “the challenges that we had … is that the students weren’t getting enough service background,” Johnston said. - 25/6/14