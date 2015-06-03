Local Tourist / Transportation More Customs ABC kiosks designed to expedite long Pearson airport lineups WindsorOntarioNews.com Dec 8 2016 If you’ve noticed the waits in the line ups being quicker lately at the Canada Customs areas at Toronto's Pearson International airport it might be because the government has added several new automated machines to speed processing. “At the Toronto Pearson International Airport, eight additional ABC kiosks were added at both Terminals One and Three over the period late-May to mid-June 2016,” Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) spokesman Derek Lawrence said.



Click to read more Distracted driving case? Ont. launched stark anti-texting campaign in June WindsorOntarioNews.com October 12 2016 The recent distracted driving – texting – case in Windsor was a local high profile example of an ongoing epidemic of such phone related behavior, which the Ontario government says it is strongly targeting. Windsor resident DJ Cassady last month was sentenced to three-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to criminal negligence causing death in the July 2015 crash which saw Cassady’s Infiniti hit Amherstburg motorcyclist Donald Russell on the E.C. Row Expressway.



Click to read more On Via Rail, no longer a mad scramble for best train seats WindsorOntarioNews.com Sept. 14 2016 When you board a train these days it’s almost the same as boarding an airplane. No longer can you choose your seats when you get on a Via Rail coach. Instead, when you book your ticket you are assigned to a specific seat by number.



Click to read more In between a staycation and a vacation: this book has ideas WindsorOntarioNews.com July 11 2016 Want an alternative to a vacation or staycation? Why not take a day trip – or even a brief overnighter – and tour several of Ontario’s top natural attractions? A good guide is the newly-released (by Firefly Books) 100 Nature Hot Spots in Ontario, by Chris Earley and Tracy C. Read.



Click to read more Two more years left of Toronto's "Dig Down" Union Station reconstruction WindsorOntarioNews.com May 26 2016 Train travellers arriving at Toronto’s Union Station might feel that they’ve been emerging into an never-ending construction zone. Well, construction has been going on for six years as the venerable station is transformed into a larger and more accessible transit hub for Via and GO Transit trains.



Click to read more "Cat's eyes" have some pavement WindsorOntarioNews.com April 4 2016 They’re known as “cat’s eyes.” And they’re a lot more prevalent on highways in other jurisdictions than they are in Ontario. Still, the province uses them if perhaps more strategically. These are embedded pavement reflectors that light up at night when headlights are shone upon them.



Click to read more Have trouble navigating Pearson International? You're hardly alone WindsorOntarioNews.com March 9 2016 Confused about getting around Toronto’s Pearson airport? You’re not alone, if complaints to the Consumers Association of Canada are any indication. Bruce Cran, president of the CAC, says he gets a “tremendous amount” of complaints about the airport – “it’s hundreds a year that we get.”



Click to read more A derelict Detroit alley transformed WindsorOntarioNews.com February 4 2016 What was only a few years ago a derelict alley has been transformed into an internationally-acclaimed walkway, chock full of huge pieces of contemporary art, benches and, increasingly, restaurants and bars. It’s called The Belt and runs between Gratiot and East Grand River, in between two halves of “the Z” parking garage, itself a unique structure that is filled with art from around the world.

Click to read more Vast park system across the border WindsorOntarioNews.com December 23 2015 There’s nothing like it on this side of the border. But within an hour of crossing the bridge or tunnel Canadians are welcome to enjoy the myriad activities in metro Detroit’s unique Metroparks system. These aren’t urban parks with playgrounds and ball diamonds but vast rural parks that appear as if they are located hundreds of miles from any city.



Click to read more Michigan cider mills a fall delight WindsorOntarioNews.com Sept 18 2015 Quick, what does southeast Michigan have a whole lot of but southwestern Ontario doesn’t? Apple cider mills. The state of Michigan proliferates in cider mills with dozens concentrated not just in the rural areas but many in metropolitan Detroit or just outside the city. There are well over a dozen in the greater Detroit region alone.



Click to read more Blue Water offers scenic cycling WindsorOntarioNews.com August 5 2015 Local cyclists who want to escape for the day and see some totally different scenery might want to head just a little further north to the mouth of Lake Saint Clair. You could drive to Walpole Island, for example, and take the Walpole-Algonac Ferry Ltd. ferry - cost $2 - across to Algonac, Michigan. Once there you could hop on another short ferry ride and cycle around lovely Harsen’s Island, still on the American side. That ferry, known as the Champion’s Auto Ferry, is free.



Click to read more Parkway traces epic war retreat WindsorOntarioNews.com July 3 2015 Highway 2 in Chatham-Kent has been reborn. It’s now also known as the Tecumseh Parkway, a heritage route that celebrates the life of the great Shawnee leader Tecumseh. Driving east from Windsor one can see the exit sign for the parkway, which is bracketed by Janette’s Creek on the west and Bothwell on the east. “The parkway was the child of a municipal employee who worked in heritage for many years,” and saw it as a “wonderful way to tell the history” of one of North America’s great battles, said Patricia Peters, tourism manager for the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.



Click to read more WestJet apologizes after erroneous Windsor-to-Calgary ticket issued WindsorOntarioNews.com May 15 2015 What if an airline booked a ticket on a non-existent flight? Well, that was what happened to Ron Stang, publisher of WindsorOntarioNews.com. It all started last July when Stang had cancelled a previous booking through Air Miles for an Air Canada flight to Halifax.

Click to read more Travel alert: construction underway at Sarnia and Sault border crossings WindsorOntarioNews.com April 9 2015 Construction is underway at the Blue Water Bridge between Sarnia and Port Huron and continues at the Canadian Customs Plaza in Sault Ste. Marie. The Blue Water Bridge project began late last month and will continue until July. The next phase of the Sault project is planned to get underway in May. Click to read more VIA now offers reserved seating WindsorOntarioNews.com February 4 2015 Travelling by train is getting more and more like travelling by airplane. First VIA Rail brought in regulations for the amount and size of luggage that can be brought on coaches. Now it has reserved seating. According to VIA spokeswoman Mylène Bélanger VIA has offered reserved seating for “quite some time.”



Click to read more Northville Michigan historical village has reclaimed threatened buildings WindsorOntarioNews.com Dec. 2 2014 You’ve heard of the famed Henry Ford historical village in Dearborn. But have you heard of Mill Race Village in Northville? It’s like The Henry Ford only on a smaller scale, with a unique collection of historic building that date to the early history of southeastern Michigan. The village has eight buildings that have been transferred to the site or built as historic replicas.



Click to read more

This Form cannot be submitted until the missing

fields (labelled below in red) have been filled in Please note that all fields followed by an asterisk must be filled in. Contact WindsorOntarioNews.com First Name* E-Mail Address* Please enter the word that you see below.



CAA store combines hi-tech and homey The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) left its long time central Windsor location on Ouellette Ave. last summer but had the official opening of its new outlet in November. The new location is a storefront in the Roundhouse Centre across from Devonshire Mall on Howard Ave. The store is one of several the CAA has made over in southwestern Ontario, incorporating more of a high tech design – there’s a “video wall” – along with a homier atmosphere including comfortable sofa chairs and a fireplace. Despite the small storefront the interior boasts a 4,025 sq. ft. retail space. – 22/12/16 Michigan moving to 75 mph on freeways The Michigan Legislature is nearing passage of a law that would increase the speed limit on rural stretches of freeway to 75 miles an hour. An original proposal called for 80 miles per hour and the legislators agreed on the lower speed. The top speed is now 70 mph. Senator Tom Casperson said the purpose is to free the police to issue tickets only to egregious speeders. – 7/12/16 Local artist's big sculpture at Pearson Next time you’re catching a flight – or have downtime between flights – at Pearson International, you might want to look for a huge sculpture hanging from the ceiling. It was created by Windsor artist and industrial designer Robert Coyle. The sculpture consists of 19 figures, each 1.5 metres long, that resemble paper airplanes, only they’re made of “shot blasted lexan” metal. They date from 2001-2003. The work is one of several large pieces of public art in the expansive airport. It is located in Terminal 1 in Domestic Departures (Hammerhead D). Coyle, a native of Kingston, is currently a Windsor resident and for many years worked at The Henry Ford museum in Dearborn. He now is co-owner of the up and coming cycle manufacturing company, SGC Bikes in Walkerville, which is building the revolutionary-designed Celaris, a shiny stainless steel urban bike that is touted as providing a totally different riding experience. – 27/10/16 More trains for Windsor? Via Rail Canada is considering increasing service to Windsor, after it removed four trains back in 2012. Windsor lost the 5:30 a.m. train to Toronto on Saturdays and Sundays and the arriving train from Toronto at 9:50 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Via cut the services after a business review determined times and routes with low ridership. But it always held out the possibility services could be restored. Here’s what Via spokeswoman Miriam Diaby replied when asked if Via is now considering adding service: “As you probably know, VIA Rail does not own the infrastructure on which it operates. In Southwestern Ontario, the number of frequencies we are able to offer is determined in collaboration with our partners. In the past year, VIA Rail has been discussing these possibilities and schedules with our partners at CN. We have co-funded a capacity study to see what type of work would have to be done in order to facilitate this schedule. We are expecting results of the study by year-end.” – 15/9/16 Train a boon for Toronto airport connections The Union-Pearson Express, or UP as it’s known, has been a godsend for passengers wanting an easy connection between downtown Toronto and Pearson International Airport. The service, which started in June of last year, whisks passengers in 25 minutes between downtown Union Station and the airport. Departures are every 15 minutes. But the long-sought service initially turned into a white elephant. People weren’t using it because fares were too expensive. At $27.50 cash one-way they were the highest of any such airport service in North America, and the domain of well-heeled business types. The fare was dropped to $12 in March. UP Express spokeswoman Kim Johnson said riders now average more than 7500 weekly, “over three times the ridership since the new fare structure was introduced.” She said it continues “to rise week over week.” Asked if there’s much awareness of the service outside the GTA, Johnson said a digital campaign is targeting travellers “from top in-bound cities in Canada” and abroad, which probably leaves out Windsor. “We also receive and answer inquiries from potential Toronto-bound travellers through social media and engage in media outreach through partnerships with Tourism Toronto.” – 19/7/16 Proposed LsSalle bus route for major county expansion The recommended new transit route connecting LaSalle and Windsor - and the first major expansion of transit into the county - would connect St. Clair College, the Malden Town Centre, Front Road and the Vollmer Centre. It would run from St. Clair along the Herb Gray Parkway and into LaSalle, along Heritage Drive to Sandwich Pkwy., Huron Church Rd., Normandy St., south on Malden Rd., west on Reaume Rd., north on Matchette to Morton, west on Morton, south on Front Rd. through the old town along the river, east on International Ave., north on Michigan Ave., and east on Laurier Dr. It would proceed to the Vollmer Centre where it loops back to Malden Rd., north to Normandy, and reversing the first section to St. Clair College. The town’s consultants said this would create a one-way route serving western (older LaSalle) and two lane route for the remaining areas including the modern Malden Town Centre, which in turn would allow “passengers to travel from the southwest to northwest without going via St. Clair College.” This route is the “quick start” service from which a more extensive, or even altered, route could in future grow. It’s intended to “build ridership” and “demonstrate momentum” for “improving transit travel in the greater Windsor urban area.” Connections to three Windsor bus routes would be at St. Clair College. The LaSalle route would run Monday-Friday 7 am to 7 pm every 45 minutes. The town could make a decision later this year. – 8/7/16 Travel notes: Yes, you can get there, Toledo station upgrade, Via ridesharing You don’t have to drive to Toledo to take an Amtrak train to Washington or New York. You can take a connecting bus. Buses leave for Toledo from the Detroit – or according to Amtrak’s Marc Magliari the “more popular” Dearborn station - for an additional fee. They meet late evening departures from Toledo to the east coast, including Boston, and early morning arrivals from the east. The buses are operated by Trinity Transportation…...Meanwhile the Toledo Amtrak station has been undergoing renovation to also become home of Greyhound services, which have long operated out of downtown…...Via Rail Canada has been surveying passengers asking how they get to the train station and whether they would support more use of “shared” shuttle services. Is Via considering getting into the ridesharing business? Via spokeswoman Mariam Diaby: “this piece of research will help us to better understand how our customers are using emerging mobility offerings in conjunction with travel aboard VIA Rail and for potential expansion of the door-to-door customer experience.” – 31/5/16 - photo: TrinityTransportation.com Luring Trump haters A website in Cape Breton is imploring Americans to consider moving to the east coast island if Donald Trump gets elected president. Playing on the fact some US residents have said they will flee the country under a Trump presidency the Discover Cape Breton site says, “Hi Americans! Donald Trump may become the President of your country! If that happens, and you decide to get the hell out of there, might I suggest moving to Cape Breton Island. Don't wait until Donald Trump is elected president to find somewhere else to live! Start now, that way, on election day, you just hop on a bus to start your new life in Cape Breton, where women can get abortions, Muslim people can roam freely, and the only 'walls' are holding up the roofs of our extremely affordable houses. We have a dedicated team of volunteers ready to get the ball rolling, so get in touch today!” Turns out the website was a spoof by a local radio station. But a spokeswoman for the legitimate local tourism agency said, hey, if it attracts visitors… – 18/2/16 Customs still asking about trips to Africa The Ebola scare, which gripped the world in the fall of 2013, may be hardly on the radar today as a result of the waning of the disease, but that doesn’t mean Canada Customs isn’t asking questions that may be related to it. At the time of the massive outbreak in West Africa travellers entering Canada were routinely asked if they had been to the African continent. That still is going on, at least at Toronto’s Pearson International, where international travellers are still subject to the same questioning. Asked why, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) spokeswoman Antonella DiGirolamo had this to say: “The CBSA, as per its normal operations, regularly assesses all persons arriving in Canada for signs of illness. Every person arriving in Canada is required to disclose under the Quarantine Act if he or she has reasonable grounds to suspect that he or she may have, or has been exposed to, a communicable disease.” - 30/11/15 Smooth Fireworks sailing, says Transit Windsor Officials at Transit Windsor say it will be smooth - or at least smoother - sailing for Fireworks Night June 22 shuttling passengers, as it has been in more recent years. In 2011 WON.com reported on long lineups for passengers wanting to take the shuttle back to Devonshire Mall after fireworks ended. That was blamed on federal work rules where drivers could not work past their regular shifts or work which would have interfered with their next day shifts. So given the late hour only a small number of drivers were available to take passengers back. Those work rules are still in effect. But the transit system hasn’t experienced those kind of delays in recent years, officials say. Moreover, the system now has “streamlined” its shuttle so there is only one mall - Devonshire - where it picks up and lets off riders that night. “While a shuttle at Tecumseh Mall was convenient for riders on the east end, Devonshire provides us with a quick "there and back" service and drivers are able to do multiple trips,” executive director Pat Delmore said. He said TW also works “closer” with Windsor Police to provide quicker street access. “The last few years we have not had lengthy delays,” he said. - 3/6/15 Shop while you overnight at Detroit's Metro airport Canadians who overnight near Detroit Metro airport before catching their flight the next day will soon be able to kill time with a major shopping option. A new outlet mall is planned for Romulus across from the airport along Interstate 94. Called the Outlets of Michigan news reports have suggested the number of stores could vary from 75 to 100. The mall is expected to open in 2016. The open air mall is being built by New England Development and Paragon Outlet Partners. New England Development’s Douglass Karp told the Michigan news website MLive that, among other things, the mall would be the “closest outlet center in Michigan to the Canadian border.” - 6/2/15 Enhanced driver's licence for border crossing popular You don’t need a passport to cross the border. You can cross with equally valid ID by ordering Ontario’s enhanced driver’s licence. The licence was introduced in May 2009. Apparently lots of people have heard of it and ordered the document. It’s been “well received”, because of its “convenience”, says transportation ministry spokesman Bob Nichols. Some 70,000 enhanced licences have now been issued. The licence costs $40. - 6/1/15