CAA store combines hi-tech and homey
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) left its long time central Windsor location on Ouellette Ave. last summer but had the official opening of its new outlet in November. The new location is a storefront in the Roundhouse Centre across from Devonshire Mall on Howard Ave. The store is one of several the CAA has made over in southwestern Ontario, incorporating more of a high tech design – there’s a “video wall” – along with a homier atmosphere including comfortable sofa chairs and a fireplace. Despite the small storefront the interior boasts a 4,025 sq. ft. retail space. – 22/12/16
Michigan moving to 75 mph on freeways
The Michigan Legislature is nearing passage of a law that would increase the speed limit on rural stretches of freeway to 75 miles an hour. An original proposal called for 80 miles per hour and the legislators agreed on the lower speed. The top speed is now 70 mph. Senator Tom Casperson said the purpose is to free the police to issue tickets only to egregious speeders. – 7/12/16
Local artist's big sculpture at Pearson
Next time you’re catching a flight – or have downtime between flights – at Pearson International, you might want to look for a huge sculpture hanging from the ceiling. It was created by Windsor artist and industrial designer Robert Coyle. The sculpture consists of 19 figures, each 1.5 metres long, that resemble paper airplanes, only they’re made of “shot blasted lexan” metal. They date from 2001-2003. The work is one of several large pieces of public art in the expansive airport. It is located in Terminal 1 in Domestic Departures (Hammerhead D). Coyle, a native of Kingston, is currently a Windsor resident and for many years worked at The Henry Ford museum in Dearborn. He now is co-owner of the up and coming cycle manufacturing company, SGC Bikes in Walkerville, which is building the revolutionary-designed Celaris, a shiny stainless steel urban bike that is touted as providing a totally different riding experience. – 27/10/16
More trains for Windsor?
Via Rail Canada is considering increasing service to Windsor, after it removed four trains back in 2012. Windsor lost the 5:30 a.m. train to Toronto on Saturdays and Sundays and the arriving train from Toronto at 9:50 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Via cut the services after a business review determined times and routes with low ridership. But it always held out the possibility services could be restored. Here’s what Via spokeswoman Miriam Diaby replied when asked if Via is now considering adding service: “As you probably know, VIA Rail does not own the infrastructure on which it operates. In Southwestern Ontario, the number of frequencies we are able to offer is determined in collaboration with our partners. In the past year, VIA Rail has been discussing these possibilities and schedules with our partners at CN. We have co-funded a capacity study to see what type of work would have to be done in order to facilitate this schedule. We are expecting results of the study by year-end.” – 15/9/16
Train a boon for Toronto airport connections
The Union-Pearson Express, or UP as it’s known, has been a godsend for passengers wanting an easy connection between downtown Toronto and Pearson International Airport. The service, which started in June of last year, whisks passengers in 25 minutes between downtown Union Station and the airport. Departures are every 15 minutes. But the long-sought service initially turned into a white elephant. People weren’t using it because fares were too expensive. At $27.50 cash one-way they were the highest of any such airport service in North America, and the domain of well-heeled business types. The fare was dropped to $12 in March. UP Express spokeswoman Kim Johnson said riders now average more than 7500 weekly, “over three times the ridership since the new fare structure was introduced.” She said it continues “to rise week over week.” Asked if there’s much awareness of the service outside the GTA, Johnson said a digital campaign is targeting travellers “from top in-bound cities in Canada” and abroad, which probably leaves out Windsor. “We also receive and answer inquiries from potential Toronto-bound travellers through social media and engage in media outreach through partnerships with Tourism Toronto.” – 19/7/16
Proposed LsSalle bus route for major county expansion
The recommended new transit route connecting LaSalle and Windsor - and the first major expansion of transit into the county - would connect St. Clair College, the Malden Town Centre, Front Road and the Vollmer Centre. It would run from St. Clair along the Herb Gray Parkway and into LaSalle, along Heritage Drive to Sandwich Pkwy., Huron Church Rd., Normandy St., south on Malden Rd., west on Reaume Rd., north on Matchette to Morton, west on Morton, south on Front Rd. through the old town along the river, east on International Ave., north on Michigan Ave., and east on Laurier Dr. It would proceed to the Vollmer Centre where it loops back to Malden Rd., north to Normandy, and reversing the first section to St. Clair College. The town’s consultants said this would create a one-way route serving western (older LaSalle) and two lane route for the remaining areas including the modern Malden Town Centre, which in turn would allow “passengers to travel from the southwest to northwest without going via St. Clair College.” This route is the “quick start” service from which a more extensive, or even altered, route could in future grow. It’s intended to “build ridership” and “demonstrate momentum” for “improving transit travel in the greater Windsor urban area.” Connections to three Windsor bus routes would be at St. Clair College. The LaSalle route would run Monday-Friday 7 am to 7 pm every 45 minutes. The town could make a decision later this year. – 8/7/16
Travel notes: Yes, you can get there, Toledo station upgrade, Via ridesharing
You don’t have to drive to Toledo to take an Amtrak train to Washington or New York. You can take a connecting bus. Buses leave for Toledo from the Detroit – or according to Amtrak’s Marc Magliari the “more popular” Dearborn station - for an additional fee. They meet late evening departures from Toledo to the east coast, including Boston, and early morning arrivals from the east. The buses are operated by Trinity Transportation…...Meanwhile the Toledo Amtrak station has been undergoing renovation to also become home of Greyhound services, which have long operated out of downtown…...Via Rail Canada has been surveying passengers asking how they get to the train station and whether they would support more use of “shared” shuttle services. Is Via considering getting into the ridesharing business? Via spokeswoman Mariam Diaby: “this piece of research will help us to better understand how our customers are using emerging mobility offerings in conjunction with travel aboard VIA Rail and for potential expansion of the door-to-door customer experience.” – 31/5/16
Luring Trump haters
A website in Cape Breton is imploring Americans to consider moving to the east coast island if Donald Trump gets elected president. Playing on the fact some US residents have said they will flee the country under a Trump presidency the Discover Cape Breton site says, “Hi Americans! Donald Trump may become the President of your country! If that happens, and you decide to get the hell out of there, might I suggest moving to Cape Breton Island. Don't wait until Donald Trump is elected president to find somewhere else to live! Start now, that way, on election day, you just hop on a bus to start your new life in Cape Breton, where women can get abortions, Muslim people can roam freely, and the only 'walls' are holding up the roofs of our extremely affordable houses. We have a dedicated team of volunteers ready to get the ball rolling, so get in touch today!” Turns out the website was a spoof by a local radio station. But a spokeswoman for the legitimate local tourism agency said, hey, if it attracts visitors… – 18/2/16
Customs still asking about trips to Africa
The Ebola scare, which gripped the world in the fall of 2013, may be hardly on the radar today as a result of the waning of the disease, but that doesn’t mean Canada Customs isn’t asking questions that may be related to it. At the time of the massive outbreak in West Africa travellers entering Canada were routinely asked if they had been to the African continent. That still is going on, at least at Toronto’s Pearson International, where international travellers are still subject to the same questioning. Asked why, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) spokeswoman Antonella DiGirolamo had this to say: “The CBSA, as per its normal operations, regularly assesses all persons arriving in Canada for signs of illness. Every person arriving in Canada is required to disclose under the Quarantine Act if he or she has reasonable grounds to suspect that he or she may have, or has been exposed to, a communicable disease.” - 30/11/15
Smooth Fireworks sailing, says Transit Windsor
Officials at Transit Windsor say it will be smooth - or at least smoother - sailing for Fireworks Night June 22 shuttling passengers, as it has been in more recent years. In 2011 WON.com reported on long lineups for passengers wanting to take the shuttle back to Devonshire Mall after fireworks ended. That was blamed on federal work rules where drivers could not work past their regular shifts or work which would have interfered with their next day shifts. So given the late hour only a small number of drivers were available to take passengers back. Those work rules are still in effect. But the transit system hasn’t experienced those kind of delays in recent years, officials say. Moreover, the system now has “streamlined” its shuttle so there is only one mall - Devonshire - where it picks up and lets off riders that night. “While a shuttle at Tecumseh Mall was convenient for riders on the east end, Devonshire provides us with a quick "there and back" service and drivers are able to do multiple trips,” executive director Pat Delmore said. He said TW also works “closer” with Windsor Police to provide quicker street access. “The last few years we have not had lengthy delays,” he said. - 3/6/15
Shop while you overnight at Detroit's Metro airport
Canadians who overnight near Detroit Metro airport before catching their flight the next day will soon be able to kill time with a major shopping option. A new outlet mall is planned for Romulus across from the airport along Interstate 94. Called the Outlets of Michigan news reports have suggested the number of stores could vary from 75 to 100. The mall is expected to open in 2016. The open air mall is being built by New England Development and Paragon Outlet Partners. New England Development’s Douglass Karp told the Michigan news website MLive that, among other things, the mall would be the “closest outlet center in Michigan to the Canadian border.” - 6/2/15
Enhanced driver's licence for border crossing popular
You don’t need a passport to cross the border. You can cross with equally valid ID by ordering Ontario’s enhanced driver’s licence. The licence was introduced in May 2009. Apparently lots of people have heard of it and ordered the document. It’s been “well received”, because of its “convenience”, says transportation ministry spokesman Bob Nichols. Some 70,000 enhanced licences have now been issued. The licence costs $40. - 6/1/15
