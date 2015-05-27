Windsor Ontario News / Arts & Entertainment

Detroit streets named after its music stars

This week another Detroit street will be renamed for one its if many musical legends. Milwaukee Ave. just off Woodward and near the Amtrak station will be renamed Stevie Wonder Avenue. It joins a host of other streets named after Motown greats such as Berry Gordy Jr. Blvd. (West Grand Blvd.) in front of the Motown Museum. South of that, between Warren Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr., and just west of the Lodge Expressway, there’s a whole neighbourhood of intersecting streets named after Motown artists: Aretha Ave., Temptations and Four Tops Drives, Miracles Blvd., Martha Reeves Dr., Miracles Blvd., Contours Lane and Marvin Gaye Drive. In the suburbs, there’s Glenn Frey Drive, named after the Eagles member and Detroit native, located north of 11 Mile Road and just west off of Main Street. The street is near the school that Frey attended growing up in Royal Oak. – 19/12/16

BookFest, film festival's overlap cannot be fixed

It might seem strange that two of the area’s most celebrated arts events take place at the same time but there appears no other way around it. The Windsor International Film Festival’s 12th edition runs Nov. 1 – 6. BookFest Windsor’s 15th edition is Nov. 4 - 6. Both take place downtown and often draw from the same audience. WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie says at one time BookFest predated WIFF during the fall season. “I’m a bit sad because I always went to BookFest. It was always like a ramp-up to WIFF and always got to enjoy it." But Georgie maintained WIFF’s dates are set in stone and won’t be altered. “Because of our distribution cycle within the film industry this is when the festival runs,” he said. “For us we’re absolutely not changing our dates.” Lenore Langs, president of Literary Arts Windsor, which sponsors BookFest, said her festival’s dates also can’t be changed. “Because of venue availability and the timing of other literary festivals across Canada - which means that authors given a choice go to Whistler rather than Windsor - now that's competition! - we found that we had to schedule on our historical weekend, the first weekend in November.” Langs said BookFest organizers “prefer to think” the two events can "complement," rather than cannibalize, one another. She noted WIFF “often has multiple screenings of a film” so attendees don’t have to sacrifice one item in their itinerary for another. – 10/10/16

Windsor events on tap for provincial Culture Days

Windsor has several events lined-up as part of Ontario’s Culture Days taking place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 2. These include an open house at the Capitol Theatre (photo above), Art Cart tours at the Windsor Sculpture Park, free admission to the Chimczuk Museum, and you can meet and watch artists do their thing at the Windsor Artists’ Co-Op. The multidisciplinary w.a.v.e.s. festival is also making a return after an absence last year, at the city’s Sculpture Park. Culture Days differs from Doors Open Windsor, which is taking place Sept. 24 and 25 and features more that 40 sites where people can take self-guided tours of historic an architectural significant buildings. There will even be a shuttle. “While Doors Open Ontario opens the door to heritage sites across the province, Culture Days is dedicated to building a national network of cultural connections devoted to providing Canadians with opportunities to participate in, and appreciate, all forms of arts and culture,” says spokesman David French. – 7/9/16

Morse Code inventor was ... an artist?

The guy who invented the telegraph and the Morse code was a painter? Actually he may have painted more than he invented. And one of his paintings is on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA). Samuel F. Morse’s Gallery of the Louvre, is on display until September. The painting shows a fictitious gallery of the famous museum with numerous paintings of actual works found in the Louvre in Paris by Rembrandt, Rubens and da Vinci – all replicated by Morse – also with his family and friends including the novelist James Fennimore Cooper (The Last of the Mohicans). He intended it to be a “miniature museum” for Americans who couldn’t afford to travel to France. An ambitious painting but it didn’t go over that well with the public. Disappointed, Morse quit art and concentrated on other forms of communication. – 7/7/16

Cineplex's summer Classic Film Series

Cineplex theatres is in the middle of its summer Classic Film Series, and screens at Devonshire Mall cinemas. So far the movies Rocky (1976) starring Sylvester Stallone, and the 1945 British Brief Encounter starring Trevor Howard have been screened. Up next is A Place in the Sun (1951) starring Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor. It screens July 10, 20 and 25. The final film is Steven Spielberg’s 1981 Raiders of The Lost Ark starring Harrison Ford, August 7, 17 and 22. Why these films? “We selected this summer’s Classic Film Series titles based on a few different factors,” Cineplex’s Sarah Van Lange said. “The films were all recently studio remastered have never been brought back to theatres until now, something very exciting for the fans. Availability also plays a big role. Rocky was a no-brainer since its celebrating the 40th Anniversary this year.” – 24/6/16

Group heading to Edinburgh Fringe

A local kids’ opera plans to take its production to the famed Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Brundibàr is being staged this month at the Windsor Jewish Community Centre. It features as many as 20 children from the Music Moves Kids artistic company, headed by Erin Armstrong. Brundibàr is a Czech play first performed during World War II by a group that ended up performing it in the Nazi Theresienstadt concentration camp. The story is about a brother and sister who confront a bully, Brundibàr, who prevents them from busking to raise money to buy their sick mother milk. The siblings are quickly embraced by other children, and animals, who eventually force the mean organ grinder to allow the children to play. The opera will be performed for school groups beginning April 4 and a public evening performance takes place April 7 at 7.30 pm. Money raised will pay for expenses to send the group to Edinburgh this August. The fest has “always been on my bucket list,” Armstrong says. It will also be performed at the Windsor Fringe next month. In addition to the play the public performance features songs by Armstrong and Tracey Atin, founder of Windsor’s Korda Artistic Productions. There is also an exhibit featuring photographs from two American museums about the Kinder Transport program, which saved thousands of European Jewish children’s lives. – 1/4/16

Dead Man Walking nun coming here

The nun who was spiritual advisor to Patrick Sonnier, the death row inmate at the centre of the 1995 movie Dead Man Walking, will be coming to Windsor. Sr. Helen Prejean, portrayed in the film by Susan Sarandon (above),will speak on the death penalty ”20 years after” the film. She’s a leading death penalty abolitionist. She’ll be reflecting on counselling death row inmates. Along with the talk will be a short theatre presentation of a scene from the play by the same name directed by UW professor Lionel Walsh. The event takes place April 5, 7 pm at the H. Clifford and Joan Hatch Studio Theatre at University of Windsor’s Jackman Dramatic Art Centre. It’s free but space is limited so register by e-mail cbertrand@assumptionu.caor or 519-973-7033,‘0’. Sponsored by Assumption University, the Roman Catholic university federated with University of Windsor. – 21/3/16





Windsor's multi award-winning organization

Name one of the top award winning organizations in the city. It’s not necessarily a sports team. It’s the Art Gallery of Windsor (AGW). Over the past three years the gallery has won eight awards, “and if we count tourism it’s nine,” says director Catharine Mastin. The awards include for exhibition of the year, art writing, partnership with the city on its building lease agreement, and design. In each of the past three years “we have three, three and two (awards) going back to 2013,” in each year, Mastin said. – 2/2/16



Star ad goof won’t cost taxpayers

Don’t worry, taxpayers, you won’t be on the hook for at least a couple of duplicate advertisements that have been running in The Windsor Star. The ads are for a <b>town hall meeting Dec. 3 at the Art Gallery of Windsor to seek the public’s views on a new “culture strategy” for the province. On hand will be Daniel Wells, publisher of Windsor’s Biblioasis book publishing company, and Cameron Bailey, artistic director of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The ad is headlined "People, Passion and Ideas - It’s What Culture is All About.” The exact same ad ran side by side in the Star Saturday and earlier on Nov. 25 where the ads ran on top of one another. Ontario culture ministry spokeswoman Denelle Balfour said: “We posted and paid for a notice, it got duplicated in the paper, in error” and she said the province won’t be out any additional money. She referred further questions to the Star, which didn’t return requests for comment. - 30/11/15





Monthly film series ends, fest dates announced next week

With 10 years under its belt the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) will announce this year’s - the 11th edition - dates at the end of next week. Usually the festival is held in mid-fall at the Capitol Theatre and last year capped nine days with attendance up more than 2500 to over 15,500. In the past WIFF held a monthly film series at the Capitol, in part to help reinvigorate downtown, but that hasn’t been taking place of late. “We are not running a monthly series as we are working heavily on the main festival,” executive director Vincent Georgie said. “Any non-festival events will be very special ones.” The festival’s first year was 2005, and it has kept expanding its dates ever since, adding three days last year, and screening more than than 110 films. - 27/5/15

Independent films at Lakeshore cinemas

Imagine Cinemas’ Lakeshore multiplex theatre is showing independent art films until Dec. 8. The series actually started in October and has featured flics such as A Most Wanted Man with Philip Seymour Hoffman and Woody Allen’s Magic in the Moonlight. There are two weeks left in the series – Dec. 1 and 8, showtimes at 4 and 6.45 pm each day. The scheduled movies respectively are The Skeleton Twins with Kristin Wigg and The Lunch Box, an Indian film. Meanwhile locally-owned Imagine, which started with the Tecumseh cinemas, this year acquired the former Frederick Twin theatre in Kitchener, now owning four theatres including ones in Timmins and Chatham. - 25/11/14

Windsor Symphony considers streaming

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is considering branching out into new media. It’s a trend that has taken major world orchestras by storm as they try to find new – younger - audiences in the wake of aging patron demographics. The Detroit Symphony, ravaged by a strike and in a city with falling economic fortunes, for example, has the most far-reaching streaming program. It steams 20 live concerts each year. The Metropolitan Opera of New York streams audio once a week on its website and hooks up with theatres, including Cineplex, to telecast performances. WSO spokeswoman Shelley Sharpe said the idea isn’t new to her orchestra. “This is something we have discussed at the WSO for quite some time,” she said. But for the time being the idea is on hold. “Unfortunately, we don’t have the infrastructure in place, but we are moving in that direction and it is something we hope to make possible in the future.” - 15/4/14