Ontario doesn't end at London, LCBO says
Hockey is big. And rivalries - especially between Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs fans – are no more intense than in southwestern Ontario. So when a customer recently was told he couldn’t buy the Crown Royal Special Edition Maple Leafs bottle with accompany glasses (price: $34.45) – he was a little miffed and thought “Here we go again, Ontario ends at London.” Not true, says LCBO spokeswoman Christine Bujold. The bottle is available throughout the LCBO network and isn’t restricted simply because Windsor might be considered more of a Red Wings market. If it’s not in the store, she said, simply tell a clerk to order it through LCBO’s inter-store shipping system. – 12/12/16
Millennials - who else? - drive wine in a can
Millennials may be too busy – or lazy - to eat cereal out of a bowl, as recent news reports suggest. But it’s the same reason they’re also behind a new product now on LCBO shelves – wine in cans. “This time-strapped segment of the consuming public demands convenience, accessibility and approachability when purchasing wine (and almost anything else), and a can provides just that,” the government alcohol agency says. This spring and summer Big House Pinot Grigio and Zinfandel wines from California have been making an appearance in cans. The 250 mL cans price at $3.95 and are sold as singles. That’s to “encourage customers to give the wine – and packaging – a try,” LCBO says. If you like “local” wines Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Between the Lines winery is also coming out with a sparkling VQA in a tin. A three-pack sells for $17.85. – 2/8/16
Walmart's bag charge
Walmart Canada, one of the last hold outs for providing shoppers free plastic bags, no longer does so. In fact the retailer started charging for bags – five cents – in February. Walmart said it is being a good steward of the environment. “A reduction of single-use shopping bags represents a tremendous opportunity to minimize the amount of waste being sent to landfills,” the store said. The chain says it’s also working with suppliers “to develop innovative packaging that reduces the need for bags.” Unlike grocery stores, though, Walmart had offered plastic bags in different sizes given the large variety of products it sells. Retail analyst Doug Stephens told CBC Walmart was “late to the table” in charging for bags. Walmart did not return a request for comment. – 7/7/16
Credit union leaving DT for Roundhouse
The province's largest credit union is moving its sole local branch from the city core for the EC Row Expressway/Howard Avenue, Devonshire Mall/Roundhouse Centre commercial axis. Meridian credit union, with HQ in St. Catharines and which has more than 250,000 members and $13 billion under management, will be moving into a higher profile but slightly smaller branch in a new pad at the Roundhouse Centre July 25. The current branch is at 545 Ouellette between Wyandotte St. and Maiden Lane. Windsor branch manager Rolanda Taib said there were “a number” of reasons for the move. Roundhouse “is going to afford us a lot of visibility and awareness, vehicle traffic is so high, lots of residential areas around there.” The Meridian branch is the former Desjardins Credit Union, which merged with what was the original Niagara region-focussed Meridian in 2011 and converted its branches by 2012. Meanwhile, the Windsor Family Credit Union, which opened its rather high profile branch in the former CHWI TV studio at the corner of Ouellette and University two years ago, says it's downtown for the long term. WFCU president Eddie Francis wished Meridian well. Francis also said: “Most people probably lose sight of the fact that there are a lot of residential units in the downtown core.” – 22/6/16
LCBO targetting Yanks
You might be forgiven for thinking an LCBO billboard is targeted to Canadian cross-border shoppers. In fact, it’s targeted at Americans looking for booze bargains in Canada. One of the billboards, on Sandwich St., announces "Cross-border shopping? Your favorites at the LCBO." At first it seems puzzling. Is the LCBO indirectly suggesting Canadians are shopping stateside, especially when Canucks can’t bring back liquor without duty until after 48 hours, and even then only a couple of bottles. Unless of course they’re smuggling (perish the thought). But, says LCBO spokeswoman Keeley Rogers, the campaign is designed to have Americans buy in LCBO stores. The campaign follows stats which show more Americans buying booze in Canada, despite generally higher prices. “LCBOs near border crossings (Windsor, Niagara) have recently observed an uptick in out-of-country customers,” she said. For example, the downtown University Avenue W. store has seen an up to 34 per cent sales increase from people outside of Canada. That’s a 10 per cent increase over last year. Rogers said it’s believe the exchange rate is playing a major part. “The ads are intended to generate awareness for the LCBO brand” and that many products can only be purchased in Ontario, she said. – 20/5/16
Chatham's Le Chateau store on the cusp?
Le Chateau has not announced the closure of any stores in Windsor and Chatham, at least for now. But the Montreal-based retailer has said it plans to close as many as 40 underperforming stores over the next three years. Calls to Devonshire and Tecumseh Mall stores indicate staff believe the stores will stay open although it looks like the Chatham store (pictured above) will close. Le Chateau closed 11 stores last year and plans to close 14 this year. Spokesman Pierre Boucher said the chain doesn’t disclose which stores are closing until about a month beforehand, for obvious competitive reasons. “Our employees are going to be made aware maybe a month in advance,” he said. As well, it’s possible some stores on the cusp might not close at all if their sales improve. – 19/4/16
Lower loonie has little impact at these malls
The plunging Canadian dollar doesn’t seem to have made that great a difference – at least for now - for Canucks shopping north of the border. Steve Berlow of Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, says his mall probably doesn’t see the drop off in shoppers like other malls do. “We’re less impacted,” he says, noting “we have a number of stores that are unique to the market which makes us a little bit different from other types of venues.” The mall advertises extensively in Windsor through billboards, radio and print as well as a banner at the tunnel. Berlow says the mall “actively searches out the motor coach industry” and even has a tourist marketer who makes inroads into Canada, as far as London. He hasn’t heard of any shops selling at Canadian par, however. Meanwhile in Windsor Devonshire Mall manager Chris Savard says it’s “hard to quantify” whether the low loonie has translated into increased American shoppers. “That said, we have heard from a number of retailers who tell us that they are in fact seeing an increase,” he said. – 8/1/16
Owl to become a circle
The winking owl on Mac’s convenience store signs will be giving way to a brand common in parts of the United States, Circle K. It will be at least the third iteration of logos for the ubiquitous chain. Before the owl there was the jaunty looking cat with the tartan hat. Consumers will see the change beginning in May. The Quebec company that owns the stores, Alimentation Couche-Tard, also owns the Circle K brand in the US and elsewhere. The change aligns many of the various Couche-Tard chains and will enable introduction of more house brand products over all its stores. Mac’s was founded in 1961. Couche-Tard purchased Mac’s and Becker’s in the 1990s. – 16/12/15
Those other brown delivery trucks
Seen more Art Van delivery trucks in Windsor lately? Art Van Furniture Inc., long a Detroit retailer, has always had a legion of Canadian shoppers. But is the company only recently stepping up delivery into Windsor and environs? Art Van spokeswoman Diane Charles didn’t respond to requests for comment. But the chain has been more aggressively of late expanding into new Midwest markets including opening a new store - a first - in Toledo, Ohio. Retail analyst Jerry Epperson says living on the border means Windsorites are exposed to Detroit media and treat US retailers as their own. “If I lived in Windsor and I saw Art Van’s ads I wouldn’t hesitate to go across the bridge or the tunnel and visit those beautiful stores,” he said. Epperson also said he’s “sure Art Van buys from a number of Canadian manufacturers.” An Art Van executive in 2012 said the chain was embarking to take retailing outside Michigan and earmarked a 250-mile radius around its Warren warehouse where it could deliver easily. Canadian retailers, of course, also pointedly market to U.S. consumers and one venerable local company also delivers to Metro Detroit. - 11/9/15
No infections from local tattoo studios, but - health inspector
Tattoos are a growing phenomenon but local public health inspector Abdul Qadeer hasn’t seen a similar growth in the actual number of tattoo parlours. “If two open one closes,” he said, estimating there’s about 16 currently in the city and county. The parlours must be inspected once a year with protocols the same as for estheticians. Studio owners must answer questions about sanitation, equipment, procedures, and health and safety. Obviously transmission of blood borne infections is the greatest concern. Qadeer says all operators use new pre-sterilized needles fresh out of the package. Possible infections are Hepatitis B and C, HIV, and environmental bacteria, which could come from ink dye, even the operator’s body hairs though all operators or artists use gloves. But Qadeer has never encountered a confirmed infection linked to a local studio. Another mandatory method of prevention is disinfecting studio operating surfaces areas. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit recommends operators use Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide. While Qadeer has seen no evidence of blood borne transmissions customers have reported infections - caused by themselves. The health unit tells them to see a doctor and the infection can be treated by antibiotics. Otherwise clients are instructed to use a topical OTC anti-bacterial ointment and not to touch the “wound” which can be notoriously itchy. - 13/7/15
New west side LCBO will have two floors
The new LCBO store in Ambassador Plaza, expected to open later this month, will feature two floors and almost double the size of the current LCBO in the same Huron Church Rd. shopping centre. It will also feature an environmentally-sensitive cooling system for the cold room, which will offer more than three and a half times the space of the existing store’s refrigeration area, said LCBO spokesman Dave Fletcher. There will be 571 linear feet in the cold room compared to 152 linear feet that now exists. The cold room will feature chilled beer, ready-to-drink cocktails and coolers. The room will be chilled with outside air “for much of the year,” Fletcher said. “This provides significant environmental benefits and reduces utility use and costs.” The claustrophobic feeling of the current store will also be eliminated by the addition of two check outs bringing the number to five check outs. Fletcher said the total number of overall brands will increase to just over 1800, about 34 per cent more than now are on shelves. - 15/4/15
