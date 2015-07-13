Windsor Ontario News / Food & Retail "About" grocery express checkouts WindsorOntarioNews.com Sept. 8 2016 A Detroit Area supermarket is doing away with signage indicating the exact number of items allowed through the express checkout. But the trend doesn’t seem to be catching on in Canada. Kroger’s is introducing signs saying “about 15 items” rather than “15 items or less” or some other number.



Click to read more Store connects artists with customers WindsorOntarioNews.com July 22 2016 A Windsor store is on the cutting edge in giving artists a place to sell their work. The Urban Art Market, which opened in January, solved the problems of where artists can display and sell work when they otherwise might not be able to afford a storefront.

Click to read more Dollar Tree Canada versus Dollarama WindsorOntarioNews.com June 21 2016 It’s the price guarantee that might stand out more than anything. Unlike one of its main competitors, Dollarama, Vancouver-based Dollar Tree Canada sells every item in the store for $1.25 – and $1.25 only. It’s such an important marketing tool that Dollar Tree posts separate window signs advertising that fact.



Click to read more There's a new grocery sheriff in Towne WindsorOntarioNews.com May 26 2016 There’s a new sheriff - a grocery sheriff - in town and she plans to shake things up. She’s Jennifer Hazelton, and she’s the new owner of Westside Foods in Olde Sandwich Towne. Hazelton and her dad Robert bought the Westside grocery almost a year ago and have slowly been making changes.



Click to read more Not just awesome, it's Hawesome WindsorOntarioNews.com April 8 2016 It’s an awesome name for a candy shop. In fact, it’s the Hawesome Candy Shop and it’s located in LaSalle. The shop, with a decided “retro” product line, opened about a year ago and is soon to expand its hours. It’s located on Front Road in a building that used to be a restaurant serving Mediterranean food.



Click to read more Iconic LL Bean store coming to area WindsorOntarioNews.com March 8 2016 The venerable LL Bean outdoor wear and merchandise store is coming to the Detroit area. The Maine-based LL Bean, which dates from 1912, will open a 14,000 sq. ft. store this summer at the Mall of Partridge Creek. This will be a full retail store and not an outlet, said LL Bean spokesman Mac McKeever.



Click to read more US merchants' credit card terminals may reject Canadian chip cards WindsorOntarioNews.com February 18 2016 Canadians may find their credit cards rejected when travelling to the US. It might be because of new credit card chip technology that American merchants are still getting used to. As of Last October 1 all merchants doing credit card transactions had to have the technology in place.



Click to read more Community mailboxes made in the USA WindsorOntarioNews.com February 1 2016 Canada Post continues its secrecy over why it ordered its new community mail boxes from an American and not a traditionally-used Canadian firm. “Canada Post has rigorous procurement processes, is subject to NAFTA and is a key enabler and contributor to the Canadian economy,” was all that post office spokeswoman Anik Losier told WindsorOntarioNews.com in an email. A follow up call requesting details of the contract was not returned.



Click to read more You have just one chance to get it right WindsorOntarioNews.com December 12 2015 To claim a big cash prize or car in a draw at Caesars Windsor you must answer correctly a skill testing question – a relatively simple math question – or lose the prize. No ifs, ands, or buts. That's despite suggestions on the web or in a recent item in a Detroit newspaper that, if you err, you get more chances to answer the question until you get it right. Casino spokeswoman Jhoan Baluyot says it's the law - the question must be asked for Caesars to be in compliance with the Criminal Code of Canada.



Click to read more A'burg's D'Angelo's B.C. winery unaffected by provincial wild fires WindsorOntarioNews.com August 25 2015 Amherstburg’s Sal D’Angelo wasn’t at all affected by the wild fires that blew though his province this month. D’Angelo, who still has his winery in the burg - run by his son Christopher - moved to southern British Columbia about 15 years ago for health reasons, where he started his second vineyard, also known as D’Angelo Estate Winery. “There’s fires to the left of me there’s fires to the right of me, how does that song go?” he said, only partly joking, from his farm along Lake Okanagan on the Naramata Bench, just north of Penticton.



Click to read more Gluten-free bakery eyeing expansion WindsorOntarioNews.com August 14 2015 Healthy Creations - Windsor’s first full-fledged gluten-free bakery - is considering expanding to a second location, likely in Tecumseh. The small bakery in south Windsor, with a second location in London and a bake factory on County Rd. 46, opened in 2009 and now offers a diversified variety of sole-sourced (their own) baked goods.



Click to read more Local meat market envisions 20 stores throughout southwestern Ontario WindsorOntarioNews.com June 19 2015 M. R. (Mister) Meat Market is a fast growing chain with ambitious plans. The Windsor-based market will soon open a third joint grocery store with Joseph’s Produce. That is expected to happen the end of July on Walker Road in the south Windsor big box retail district.



Click to read more Where do those plastic bag charges go? WindsorOntarioNews.com May 15 2015 Rest assured those few cents you pay for a plastic shopping bag - those of you who still steel yourselves to pay for one - goes not to fill grocery company coffers but to charity. At Loblaw, which owns Zehrs, No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore, the five cent purchase aims “to reduce the number of shopping bags in use, not collect nickels,” says the company’s public relations office.

Click to read more "Fair bit of interest" in Devonshire's former Target location - manager WindsorOntarioNews.com April 14 2015 There’s plenty of interest in the former Target location at Devonshire Mall. Mall manager Chris Savard doesn’t expect the more than 121,000 sq. ft. store space to remain empty for long. “We’re exploring a number of options but nothing is firm at this point,” he said.



Click to read more What's behind higher heating bills? WindsorOntarioNews.com March 5 2015 It’s been a cold winter, and adding to the misery has been consumers’ seeing a rise in the cost of their heating bills. Natural gas prices took a jump over last winter even though the general trajectory for prices has been on the decline. As well, newer production techniques such as hydraulic fracturing have brought more natural gas to the market. So what has caused the price jump?



Click to read more Barbecue rib taste without the bones WindsorOntarioNews.com Nov 24 2014 Meatless ribs anybody? Eating savoury barbecued back ribs has got to be one of casual eating’s great delights, especially if the meat is tender and virtually slides off the bone into your mouth. But there’s a new product out that provides the exact same meat taste without having those, uh, nagging bones getting in the way.



Click to read more Essex County grape harvest a write-off WindsorOntarioNews.com Oct. 6 2014 Last winter’s severe temperatures are being blamed for virtually no grape harvest in Essex County this fall. Steve Mitchell, president of Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery as well as the Essex Pelee Island Coast (EPIC) wine growers association, says the 18 wineries are pretty much all in the same boat with no available grapes to pick, crush and bottle. “The prognosis is there won’t be any grapes coming off this year,” Mitchell said.



Click to read more Parkway construction has “hurt us - there’s no doubt about it” - manager WindsorOntarioNews.com June 20 2014 Colleen Gosnell, general manager of Windsor Crossing outlet mall, says Herb Gray Parkway construction has taken a toll on the LaSalle mall, located immediately adjacent to the $1.4 billion border highway. In fact the mall originally had to give up some of its stores to make way for the highway's route and has since had to deal with major traffic disruptions caused by the construction.

Click to read more Lifestyle products have encroached on Chapters' traditional centre books aisle WindsorOntarioNews.com May 16 2014 Sharp-eyed customers to Chapters’ Devonshire Mall store may have noticed a slight difference along the store’s high profile main aisle. Until recently the aisle was also set aside for large display tables where the bookstore featured its newest as well as themed books. Now the aisle has given away to lifestyle products.



Click to read more

Ontario doesn't end at London, LCBO says Hockey is big. And rivalries - especially between Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs fans – are no more intense than in southwestern Ontario. So when a customer recently was told he couldn’t buy the Crown Royal Special Edition Maple Leafs bottle with accompany glasses (price: $34.45) – he was a little miffed and thought “Here we go again, Ontario ends at London.” Not true, says LCBO spokeswoman Christine Bujold. The bottle is available throughout the LCBO network and isn’t restricted simply because Windsor might be considered more of a Red Wings market. If it’s not in the store, she said, simply tell a clerk to order it through LCBO’s inter-store shipping system. – 12/12/16 Millennials - who else? - drive wine in a can Millennials may be too busy – or lazy - to eat cereal out of a bowl, as recent news reports suggest. But it’s the same reason they’re also behind a new product now on LCBO shelves – wine in cans. “This time-strapped segment of the consuming public demands convenience, accessibility and approachability when purchasing wine (and almost anything else), and a can provides just that,” the government alcohol agency says. This spring and summer Big House Pinot Grigio and Zinfandel wines from California have been making an appearance in cans. The 250 mL cans price at $3.95 and are sold as singles. That’s to “encourage customers to give the wine – and packaging – a try,” LCBO says. If you like “local” wines Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Between the Lines winery is also coming out with a sparkling VQA in a tin. A three-pack sells for $17.85. – 2/8/16 Walmart's bag charge Walmart Canada, one of the last hold outs for providing shoppers free plastic bags, no longer does so. In fact the retailer started charging for bags – five cents – in February. Walmart said it is being a good steward of the environment. “A reduction of single-use shopping bags represents a tremendous opportunity to minimize the amount of waste being sent to landfills,” the store said. The chain says it’s also working with suppliers “to develop innovative packaging that reduces the need for bags.” Unlike grocery stores, though, Walmart had offered plastic bags in different sizes given the large variety of products it sells. Retail analyst Doug Stephens told CBC Walmart was “late to the table” in charging for bags. Walmart did not return a request for comment. – 7/7/16 Credit union leaving DT for Roundhouse The province's largest credit union is moving its sole local branch from the city core for the EC Row Expressway/Howard Avenue, Devonshire Mall/Roundhouse Centre commercial axis. Meridian credit union, with HQ in St. Catharines and which has more than 250,000 members and $13 billion under management, will be moving into a higher profile but slightly smaller branch in a new pad at the Roundhouse Centre July 25. The current branch is at 545 Ouellette between Wyandotte St. and Maiden Lane. Windsor branch manager Rolanda Taib said there were “a number” of reasons for the move. Roundhouse “is going to afford us a lot of visibility and awareness, vehicle traffic is so high, lots of residential areas around there.” The Meridian branch is the former Desjardins Credit Union, which merged with what was the original Niagara region-focussed Meridian in 2011 and converted its branches by 2012. Meanwhile, the Windsor Family Credit Union, which opened its rather high profile branch in the former CHWI TV studio at the corner of Ouellette and University two years ago, says it's downtown for the long term. WFCU president Eddie Francis wished Meridian well. Francis also said: “Most people probably lose sight of the fact that there are a lot of residential units in the downtown core.” – 22/6/16 LCBO targetting Yanks You might be forgiven for thinking an LCBO billboard is targeted to Canadian cross-border shoppers. In fact, it’s targeted at Americans looking for booze bargains in Canada. One of the billboards, on Sandwich St., announces "Cross-border shopping? Your favorites at the LCBO." At first it seems puzzling. Is the LCBO indirectly suggesting Canadians are shopping stateside, especially when Canucks can’t bring back liquor without duty until after 48 hours, and even then only a couple of bottles. Unless of course they’re smuggling (perish the thought). But, says LCBO spokeswoman Keeley Rogers, the campaign is designed to have Americans buy in LCBO stores. The campaign follows stats which show more Americans buying booze in Canada, despite generally higher prices. “LCBOs near border crossings (Windsor, Niagara) have recently observed an uptick in out-of-country customers,” she said. For example, the downtown University Avenue W. store has seen an up to 34 per cent sales increase from people outside of Canada. That’s a 10 per cent increase over last year. Rogers said it’s believe the exchange rate is playing a major part. “The ads are intended to generate awareness for the LCBO brand” and that many products can only be purchased in Ontario, she said. – 20/5/16 Chatham's Le Chateau store on the cusp? Le Chateau has not announced the closure of any stores in Windsor and Chatham, at least for now. But the Montreal-based retailer has said it plans to close as many as 40 underperforming stores over the next three years. Calls to Devonshire and Tecumseh Mall stores indicate staff believe the stores will stay open although it looks like the Chatham store (pictured above) will close. Le Chateau closed 11 stores last year and plans to close 14 this year. Spokesman Pierre Boucher said the chain doesn’t disclose which stores are closing until about a month beforehand, for obvious competitive reasons. “Our employees are going to be made aware maybe a month in advance,” he said. As well, it’s possible some stores on the cusp might not close at all if their sales improve. – 19/4/16 Photo: Downtown Chatham Centre Lower loonie has little impact at these malls The plunging Canadian dollar doesn’t seem to have made that great a difference – at least for now - for Canucks shopping north of the border. Steve Berlow of Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, says his mall probably doesn’t see the drop off in shoppers like other malls do. “We’re less impacted,” he says, noting “we have a number of stores that are unique to the market which makes us a little bit different from other types of venues.” The mall advertises extensively in Windsor through billboards, radio and print as well as a banner at the tunnel. Berlow says the mall “actively searches out the motor coach industry” and even has a tourist marketer who makes inroads into Canada, as far as London. He hasn’t heard of any shops selling at Canadian par, however. Meanwhile in Windsor Devonshire Mall manager Chris Savard says it’s “hard to quantify” whether the low loonie has translated into increased American shoppers. “That said, we have heard from a number of retailers who tell us that they are in fact seeing an increase,” he said. – 8/1/16 Owl to become a circle

The winking owl on Mac’s convenience store signs will be giving way to a brand common in parts of the United States, Circle K. It will be at least the third iteration of logos for the ubiquitous chain. Before the owl there was the jaunty looking cat with the tartan hat. Consumers will see the change beginning in May. The Quebec company that owns the stores, Alimentation Couche-Tard, also owns the Circle K brand in the US and elsewhere. The change aligns many of the various Couche-Tard chains and will enable introduction of more house brand products over all its stores. Mac’s was founded in 1961. Couche-Tard purchased Mac’s and Becker’s in the 1990s. – 16/12/15 Those other brown delivery trucks Seen more Art Van delivery trucks in Windsor lately? Art Van Furniture Inc., long a Detroit retailer, has always had a legion of Canadian shoppers. But is the company only recently stepping up delivery into Windsor and environs? Art Van spokeswoman Diane Charles didn’t respond to requests for comment. But the chain has been more aggressively of late expanding into new Midwest markets including opening a new store - a first - in Toledo, Ohio. Retail analyst Jerry Epperson says living on the border means Windsorites are exposed to Detroit media and treat US retailers as their own. “If I lived in Windsor and I saw Art Van’s ads I wouldn’t hesitate to go across the bridge or the tunnel and visit those beautiful stores,” he said. Epperson also said he’s “sure Art Van buys from a number of Canadian manufacturers.” An Art Van executive in 2012 said the chain was embarking to take retailing outside Michigan and earmarked a 250-mile radius around its Warren warehouse where it could deliver easily. Canadian retailers, of course, also pointedly market to U.S. consumers and one venerable local company also delivers to Metro Detroit. - 11/9/15 No infections from local tattoo studios, but - health inspector Tattoos are a growing phenomenon but local public health inspector Abdul Qadeer hasn’t seen a similar growth in the actual number of tattoo parlours. “If two open one closes,” he said, estimating there’s about 16 currently in the city and county. The parlours must be inspected once a year with protocols the same as for estheticians. Studio owners must answer questions about sanitation, equipment, procedures, and health and safety. Obviously transmission of blood borne infections is the greatest concern. Qadeer says all operators use new pre-sterilized needles fresh out of the package. Possible infections are Hepatitis B and C, HIV, and environmental bacteria, which could come from ink dye, even the operator’s body hairs though all operators or artists use gloves. But Qadeer has never encountered a confirmed infection linked to a local studio. Another mandatory method of prevention is disinfecting studio operating surfaces areas. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit recommends operators use Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide. While Qadeer has seen no evidence of blood borne transmissions customers have reported infections - caused by themselves. The health unit tells them to see a doctor and the infection can be treated by antibiotics. Otherwise clients are instructed to use a topical OTC anti-bacterial ointment and not to touch the “wound” which can be notoriously itchy. - 13/7/15 New west side LCBO will have two floors The new LCBO store in Ambassador Plaza, expected to open later this month, will feature two floors and almost double the size of the current LCBO in the same Huron Church Rd. shopping centre. It will also feature an environmentally-sensitive cooling system for the cold room, which will offer more than three and a half times the space of the existing store’s refrigeration area, said LCBO spokesman Dave Fletcher. There will be 571 linear feet in the cold room compared to 152 linear feet that now exists. The cold room will feature chilled beer, ready-to-drink cocktails and coolers. The room will be chilled with outside air “for much of the year,” Fletcher said. “This provides significant environmental benefits and reduces utility use and costs.” The claustrophobic feeling of the current store will also be eliminated by the addition of two check outs bringing the number to five check outs. Fletcher said the total number of overall brands will increase to just over 1800, about 34 per cent more than now are on shelves. - 15/4/15