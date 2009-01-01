Rembrandt's Face of Jesus (con't)

Rembrandt was the first artist to portray Christ as a Jew, likely modeled on people in the Jewish neighbourood where Rembrandt lived and worked in 17th Century Amsterdam.

The master also depicted Jesus as humble and vulnerable, “one whose existence compelled reverence in the minds and imaginations of those around him,” the DIA says.

DIA director Graham Beal says visitors will have a rare opportunity to see how Rembrandt “developed this image” and how he used his famous chiaroscuro technique of light and shadow “to profound spiritual effect.”

Two paintings illustrate Rembrandt’s approach.

One, Supper at Emmaus, shows the biblical account of Jesus’ appearance to his followers after the resurrection.

The other, The Hundred Guilder Print (Christ Preaching; Bring Thy Little Children unto Me), shows Jesus preaching before a crowd.

"The Hundred Guilder Print showcases Rembrandt’s unparalleled mastery of printmaking, using every style and technique in his repertoire to create the work’s stunning effect," the DIA says.

Rembrandt and his students also painted a series of small portraits of Jesus which had deep meaning for the artist.

Seven of the panels exist today, including one the DIA itself owns.

Altogether, in its permanent collection, the DIA has such Rembrandt paintings as The Visitation and A Weeping Woman, along with 11 prints.

The exhibition's highlights:

- the largest exhibition to date of Rembrandt’s work that focuses on the image of Jesus.

- Rembrandt and the Face of Jesus will showcase the artist’s and his studio’s seven paintings of the “Head of Jesus” together for the first time.

- Every medium that Rembrandt worked in—paintings, prints and drawings—is included in the exhibition.

- The exhibition is the first time that Supper at Emmaus, one of Rembrandt’s most famous masterpieces, has been in the U.S. in the last 75 years.

- Christ and the Woman Taken into Adultery, one of Rembrandt’s masterpieces from the National Gallery in London, will be shown in the U.S. for the first time in Rembrandt and the Face of Jesus.

The exhibit is sure to attract a large audience.

In the past five years the DIA's best attended exhibitions have been American Chronicles: The Art of Norman Rockwell with 86,472 visitors, and Monet to Dalí: Modern Masters from the Cleveland Museum of Art, with 83,753.

For more information go to the DIA website www.dia.org

Picture shows Head of Jesus, attributed to Rembrandt van Rijn, 1648-54, oil on oak panel.